Panel commemorates the Great Astoria Fire of 1922

On the 100th anniversary of the Great Astoria Fire of 1922 that destroyed most of downtown, residents gathered at the Lovell Showroom at Fort George Brewery to hear from local panelists about the history and impact the fire had on Astoria.

Panelists included Brian McCarthy, fire marshal and emergency management deputy chief at the Astoria Fire Department; Chelsea Vaughn, curator for the Clatsop County Historical Society; Jaime Lump, administrative assistant at the Lower Columbia Preservation Society; and Jessamyn West, the executive director of the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association.