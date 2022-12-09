ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Syracuse.com

Upstate NY teachers sue over hidden camera in middle school bathroom

Teachers are suing an Upstate New York school district and a former co-worker after he secretly recorded them with a hidden camera in a staff bathroom. The Times-Union reports 17 staff members at Sand Creek Middle School filed two lawsuits Tuesday seeking compensation for “pain, suffering, emotional distress and harm” as well as personal and financial injuries. The suits name Patrick Morgan, who admitted filming his colleagues, and the South Colonie Central School District where the suburban Albany school is located.
brytfmonline.com

A policeman has been convicted of gross negligence rape and abuse of office

The policeman in his 30s from the Nordland police district was sentenced by the appeals court to three years in prison, one year more than he received in the district court. The constable has now been convicted in the Halogaland Court of Appeal of gross negligence rape, three cases of abuse of superior power and one case of misconduct.
TheDailyBeast

Cops Flip-Flop AGAIN on Key Detail in Idaho Student Murders

Nearly three weeks after four University of Idaho students were found savagely stabbed to death in bed, police have spent the latter half of this week repeatedly flip-flopping on a key detail in the hunt for their killer.Twenty-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves were all found dead of multiple knife wounds after apparently being ambushed while they were sleeping on Nov. 13. Police initially described the brutal slayings as “targeted,” reassuring the local community in Moscow, Idaho, that there didn’t appear to be a wider threat to the public.But in the nearly three...
MOSCOW, ID
NECN

‘Route 91 Bandit,' Suspected New England Bank Robber, Arrested in Conn.

A man suspected in a monthslong string of bank robberies across New England was arrested Thursday in Connecticut, federal authorities said. Taylor Dziczek, who'd been dubbed "The Route 91 Bandit," has been under investigation over 14 bank and credit union robberies — and one attempted robbery — in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont dating back to September 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The Independent

Rape suspect went unidentified after Met forensic scientist ’caused undue delay’

A man suspected of raping a 17-year-old girl was not identified for five years after a Metropolitan Police forensic scientist “caused undue delay” to the investigation, a court has heard.The alleged victim was no longer willing to cooperate with police by the time of the DNA match following a review of reporting officer Ursula Collins’ casefile in March 2018, a jury was told.Collins, 43, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of “knowingly neglecting her duties” in eight criminal probes, including five separate allegations of rape, driving whilst unfit, robbery, and a shooting, between 2009 and 2018.The jury was...
The Guardian

Nursery schoolteachers arrested in Japan over abuse allegations

Police have arrested three teachers at a nursery school in central Japan on suspicion they routinely abused toddlers, including hitting their heads, holding them upside down and locking them up in a bathroom, in a case that has triggered outrage and allegations of a cover-up. Shizuoka prefectural police said they...
TheDailyBeast

New York Cop Shoots Two Women Before Killing Herself, Police Say

A New York police officer shot two women before shooting and killing herself Monday, the Rochester Police Department said. Tiffani Gatson, a 29-year-old police officer, was off duty when the “domestic dispute” occurred, police said. She killed 27-year-old Angely Solis, also injuring a 30-year-old unnamed victim, who was sent to the hospital. Police haven’t yet clarified the relationship between Gatson and the victims or a possible motive behind the dispute. “Unfortunately, we have seen events of this nature occur all too frequently and struggle to find answers in the aftermath,” Greece Police Chief Michael Wood said. “The effects are far-reaching, from those who have lost loved ones to others throughout law enforcement organizations when a police officer commits such a horrible act, to our entire community."Read it at NBC News
ROCHESTER, NY

