After a sustaining 4-0 home ice loss to Chanhassen Dec. 6, Chaska head coach Matt Cooke had a short message for his team: the sun is going to come up the next day. The Hawks had not lost to the Storm in 13 meetings heading into the game, and the second-year head coach said he thought the Hawks took a step back based on the way the team played against Chanhassen. But Cooke also wanted to relay to the team that they are going to have more chances to improve as the season continues.

CHASKA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO