Obituary for James P. Menden
James Peter Menden, age 84, of Shakopee. Jim was born on December 30, 1937 to Jake and Theresa Menden of Marystown. He spent his childhood on the farm along with his older brothers, Ralph, Eldred and Leroy. He was the only one in his family to graduate from high school. He enlisted into the Army after high school for a short stint. He met his first wife, Bonnie, and they married in 1960, a few years later they bought a home in Shakopee and raised their four children, Jodi, Jami, Joel and Jason.
Obituary for Helen C. Rosckes
Helen Christine (Hennen) Rosckes, age 91, of Chaska, died peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at her home. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 15, 11 a.m. with family receiving friends 9 to 11 a.m. all at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska. The inurnment will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Jordan.
Obituary for Sandra Kay Fine
Sandra Kay Fine, born Sandra Kay Peters, passed away on December 9, 2022, at the age of 85, in Minnetonka, surrounded by her loved ones. Born on October 9, 1937, Sandra was raised in Jordan. After receiving her R.N. degree from Swedish Hospital, she married Howard Leslie Fine. In addition to raising her three children, Sandra worked in the medical field, primarily at Colon and Rectal Surgery Associates, until 1997. After Howards passing, Sandra married Gordon (Gordy) H. Eikenbusch in 1994. Sandra and Gordy passed away within three days of each other. Sandra will be lovingly remembered for her love of her family, along with her quick wit, sharp mind, generosity, positive energy, attention to detail, and welcoming, calming personality.
Obituary for Dorothy (Dot) Berggren
Dorothy (Dot) Berggren, age 73, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2022. Dot was a loving mother, wife, sister, and friend. She was kind, generous, charismatic, patient, and easy going. She will be dearly missed by her children, Michelle (Pete) Kilroy, Jim Berggren, and Joe (Gina) Berggren;...
Obituary for Douglas M. Keddie
Douglas Matthew Keddie, age 48, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, left us on December 7, 2022 to be with our Heavenly Father. He was surrounded by family. He fought a short and difficult battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; children, Kayla, Cooper, and Kenzie; parents, David...
Man reflects on surviving electrocution in Prior Lake
It was Dec. 3, 2021 when Ken Clark was hanging Christmas lights for his job with Subzero Exterior Services in Prior Lake when the pole he was using to hang lights in a tree came into contact with a high voltage power line, electrocuting him and knocking him unconscious. The...
City of Prior Lake seeks community input on new playground design at Ponds Park
The Ponds Park playground in Prior Lake will soon be getting a much needed makeover to meet today’s modern needs, and the city needs the community’s input to help decide which playground it should build. There are three options to choose from in a community survey on the...
Chaska VFW leader and Vietnam vet Rich Daniels gifted new roof
Thanks to several local nonprofits, Chaska VFW Post Commander Rich Daniels and his family have a new roof over their heads—just in time for the snowy winter season. Besides leading the local VFW post, Daniels, 74, is a disabled Vietnam War veteran. The new roof was built courtesy of the Contractors Association of Minnesota (CAM), a nonprofit made up of over 100 contractors that connected with Daniels over the summer through the Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota (DAV MN).
Some positive signs for Shakopee in the pool to open the season
The Shakopee boys swimming team looks to build its depth this season with hopes it can make some noise in the bigger meets down the road. The Sabers had some positive signs in their first two competitions, including a 91-73 home win over Apple Valley Dec. 9 to open the South Suburban Conference dual season.
Burnsville woman convicted in Easter 2021 double fatal crash
A jury on Wednesday, Dec. 14, convicted a 20-year-old Burnsville woman of murder and other charges in the death of two people who were killed in a collision with a driver with whom the woman was drag racing. After seven hours of deliberation, the Dakota County jury convicted Camille Dennis-Bond...
Jordan to have 3.34% levy increase
Jordan taxpayers will be seeing an 3.34% increase in the city’s levy after an unanimous vote by the city council Monday night, Dec. 12. The levy increase will pay for a 7.19% increase in the general fund expenditure budget, an increase of $394,478. The total property tax levy will be $5,501,735, bringing the total budget to $5,878,691.
ECCS holds Truth in Taxation, certifies levy
The Eastern Carver County School Board certified its levy Dec. 5 after holding it annual Truth in Taxation hearing. In presenting the final budget, Karen DeVet, director of finance and operations, started off by highlighting general information on how levies work, the timeline for passing them and how to decipher property tax statements, which were mailed to every property owner in the district between Nov. 11 and Nov. 24.
Patience key for Chaska boys hockey in 2022-23 season
After a sustaining 4-0 home ice loss to Chanhassen Dec. 6, Chaska head coach Matt Cooke had a short message for his team: the sun is going to come up the next day. The Hawks had not lost to the Storm in 13 meetings heading into the game, and the second-year head coach said he thought the Hawks took a step back based on the way the team played against Chanhassen. But Cooke also wanted to relay to the team that they are going to have more chances to improve as the season continues.
Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board certifies levy, approves final 2022-23 budget
The Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board certified its levy after a Truth in Taxation presentation and unanimously approved the 2022-23 final budget at its latest meeting Monday, Dec. 12. Tammy Fredrickson, executive director of business services for PLSAS, presented to the board a background of the levy, school funding, adjustments...
Positive start as the Lakers win first their conference meet
The Prior Lake gymnastics team opened the South Suburban Conference season Dec. 13 with a home win. The Lakers edged Lakeville North, finishing with a team score of 135.325, compared to 133.700 for the Panthers.
Scott County Commission to vote on 6.5% levy increase Dec. 20
In July, the Scott County Commission was faced with having to take a vote on a more than 7% levy increase due to increased costs and virtually no increase in revenue from the state. “In July, the picture was not looking good for us. Revenue projections were flat with only...
Dominant start for the No. 5-ranked Jaguars on the hardwood
The Jordan girls basketball team is off to an impressive start, climbing to No. 5 in the Class 3A state rankings. The Jaguars have opened the season under their new coach Kyle Johnson with four victories, all by double digits. Ninth grader Morgan Staloch had a game-high 22 points to lead Jordan to a 64-39 road win at Bloomington Kennedy Dec. 10.
Lakers' senior earns first-team, all-state honors on gridiron
Senior Greg Johnson earned one more honor for the Prior Lake football team. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive tackle was selected to the Minnesota Associated Press All-State football team. Twenty-six players earned first-team honors, 12 each on offense and defense, a kicker/punter and an all-purpose player.
Sabers split first two league games, get win over section foe
If the Shakopee boys hockey team wants to be contender come March, it needs to beat top Section 2AA foes. That’s exactly what the Sabers did in their season opener Dec. 1, earning a 3-2 road victory over No. 10-ranked Holy Family behind 33 saves from junior goalie Aleksi Huson.
Burnsville missed out on the state meet last year in the new format
The Burnsville Nordic ski teams were left off the state trails last winter, having no qualifiers out of Section 1 under the new format.
