Upstate NY teachers sue over hidden camera in middle school bathroom
Teachers are suing an Upstate New York school district and a former co-worker after he secretly recorded them with a hidden camera in a staff bathroom. The Times-Union reports 17 staff members at Sand Creek Middle School filed two lawsuits Tuesday seeking compensation for “pain, suffering, emotional distress and harm” as well as personal and financial injuries. The suits name Patrick Morgan, who admitted filming his colleagues, and the South Colonie Central School District where the suburban Albany school is located.
Black Iowa Student Racially Harassed, School District Created ‘Hostile Environment,’ Feds Say
A school district in Iowa must now face the consequences after failing to protect a Black middle school student from racial harassment. The post Black Iowa Student Racially Harassed, School District Created ‘Hostile Environment,’ Feds Say appeared first on NewsOne.
Nicki Minaj’s Husband and His Alleged Rape Victim Ordered To Mediation By Judge
A judge has ordered the case regarding Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty and Jennifer Hough, who accused Perry of allegedly raping her in 1994, to mediation to settle the lawsuit Hough filed against the couple. According to The Source, Judge James R. Cho referred both parties to mediation on...
Woman accused of lying about rapes admits one charge of perverting course of justice
Eleanor Williams, 22, from Cumbria, denies a further seven counts relating to rape claims she made about a series of men
Tanner Horner Accused of Rape Years Before Allegedly Killing Athena Strand
A woman accused Horner of being a rapist in a Facebook post from 2019, three years before his arrest in the case of Athena Strand.
New rape allegation against RI man accused of faking his own death and fleeing to UK
Nicholas Alahverdian is already facing three sexual assault and rape charges out of Utah.
‘It Was Simply A Hug’: South Dakota House Candidate Charged With Rape After Losing Midterms To Mom
“I am 6′8″, white, it is all consensual,” 37-year-old Republican state house hopeful Bud Marty May told the alleged victim, according to the case’s complaint. A South Dakota rancher and recent state political candidate is behind bars after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a bar’s bathroom stall last weekend.
brytfmonline.com
A policeman has been convicted of gross negligence rape and abuse of office
The policeman in his 30s from the Nordland police district was sentenced by the appeals court to three years in prison, one year more than he received in the district court. The constable has now been convicted in the Halogaland Court of Appeal of gross negligence rape, three cases of abuse of superior power and one case of misconduct.
An Arizona cult leader accused of taking more than 20 women and girls as wives 'constantly' said he wanted to kiss and touch his underage daughter, FBI says
The man told his underage daughter that "if his feelings were right, he would make her have a child," according to an FBI affidavit.
NECN
‘Route 91 Bandit,' Suspected New England Bank Robber, Arrested in Conn.
A man suspected in a monthslong string of bank robberies across New England was arrested Thursday in Connecticut, federal authorities said. Taylor Dziczek, who'd been dubbed "The Route 91 Bandit," has been under investigation over 14 bank and credit union robberies — and one attempted robbery — in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont dating back to September 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.
Cops Flip-Flop AGAIN on Key Detail in Idaho Student Murders
Nearly three weeks after four University of Idaho students were found savagely stabbed to death in bed, police have spent the latter half of this week repeatedly flip-flopping on a key detail in the hunt for their killer.Twenty-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves were all found dead of multiple knife wounds after apparently being ambushed while they were sleeping on Nov. 13. Police initially described the brutal slayings as “targeted,” reassuring the local community in Moscow, Idaho, that there didn’t appear to be a wider threat to the public.But in the nearly three...
New York Cop Shoots Two Women Before Killing Herself, Police Say
A New York police officer shot two women before shooting and killing herself Monday, the Rochester Police Department said. Tiffani Gatson, a 29-year-old police officer, was off duty when the “domestic dispute” occurred, police said. She killed 27-year-old Angely Solis, also injuring a 30-year-old unnamed victim, who was sent to the hospital. Police haven’t yet clarified the relationship between Gatson and the victims or a possible motive behind the dispute. “Unfortunately, we have seen events of this nature occur all too frequently and struggle to find answers in the aftermath,” Greece Police Chief Michael Wood said. “The effects are far-reaching, from those who have lost loved ones to others throughout law enforcement organizations when a police officer commits such a horrible act, to our entire community."Read it at NBC News
Student arrested after posting ‘legitimate’ threats to shoot up Indiana school dance on Snapchat, police say
A 13-year-old Indiana boy was arrested Friday after investigators determined threats he made on Snapchat to shoot up a dance at his school "were legitimate," police said. The Lafayette Police Department was notified of the Tecumseh Junior High School student's threats on the picture-taking app at 12:14 a.m., according to a news release.
Uber Bans Racist Karen After Viral Video Shows Woman’s ‘Sickening’ Anti-Black Racism Toward Driver
A white woman has been banned from using Uber after she launched a racist attack against her Black driver during a Karen moment on video. The post Uber Bans Racist Karen After Viral Video Shows Woman’s ‘Sickening’ Anti-Black Racism Toward Driver appeared first on NewsOne.
