ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

DAILY DIGEST, 12/9: Storms to unleash heavy snow, rain into the weekend; CDFW midwater trawl survey reports zero Delta smelt in November; Tribal, federal leaders cheer Klamath River dam removals; Madera County farmers won’t pay $246 per acre, for now; and more …

By Maven
mavensnotebook.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 12/12: Storm dumps heavy snow in Sierra; High tech snow flights to cover most of CA’s watersheds this year; Friends of the Eel River file lawsuit against Humboldt County; L.A. looks to water from a contaminated Superfund site; and more …

PUBLIC MEETING: Science Advisory Panel on Constituents of Emerging Concern (CECs) in Aquatic Ecosystems from 8am to 10:30pm. The State Water Board and Ocean Protection Council funded a grant to reconvene the Constituents of Emerging Concern (CEC) Science Advisory Panel for Aquatic Ecosystems (Panel) to assess the current state of scientific knowledge on the risks of CECs impacting human health and the environment in freshwater, coastal, and marine ecosystems of the state and update their 2012 recommendations. The CEC Aquatic Ecosystems Panel will provide a final report-out to the public with their recommendations via a Zoom webinar. A copy of the report is available at https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/water_issues/programs/cec/non_drinking_water.html. Register for this webinar at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sLuAg5KrQAmaVV-Yv9pFIQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Channel

Storms touch ground across California

(KERO) — Back to back winter storms are hitting most of the country and the first system is making a significant impact in California. This week up to five feet of snow was expected in the Sierra Nevada. Meanwhile, in Lake Tahoe winds have been so fierce that a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California High Speed Rail: Low Speed Fail

Curiouser and curiouser, said Alice as she grew taller and taller in Wonderland. Curiouser and curiouser, said everyone paying even the slightest attention as the high-speed rail fantasy grew bigger and more expensive and further behind schedule and more incomprehensible and more ludicrous and now, yes, even possibly taller and taller in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Southern California Weather Force

Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday

Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

California Hit by ‘Atmospheric River Event’ That Brought Several Feet of Snow

An atmospheric river event is barreling through the West coast this weekend, blanketing California in a thick layer of snow and forcing more than 10 million people across the country to brace for the monstrous storm. As the storm raged through California, highways shut down, trees fell, and flood and avalanche warnings lit the state all the way from the coast to Lake Tahoe. And according to forecasters, that was just the beginning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Northern California records impressive amounts of rain and snow from weekend storm

CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California will dry out this week and clean up after a big winter storm. Saturday had the strongest line of rain and produced a record 0.96 inches of rain for the Sacramento Executive Airport. Other areas had even more rain on Saturday with Modesto recording 1.36 inches of rain. Stockton also had a daily record on Saturday with 1.54 inches of rain in 24 hours.
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Control vs. Science: California Govt. Medical Tyrants Agitating for Mask Mandates

It appears some politicians and members of the media are trying to foist another Covid winter on America, the Globe reported November 28th. “In California the pandemic never really ended. California Gov. Gavin Newsom still clings to his autocratic emergency powers under his March 4, 2020 Covid State of Emergency order, so why not perpetrate another crisis?”
californiaglobe.com

California Was Just Named One of the Worst Judicial Hellholes in the Nation – Again

California was named one of the worst “Judicial Hellhole®” in the country again, according to a new report from the American Tort Reform Association. “Uninjured serial plaintiffs file hundreds of meritless lawsuits targeting businesses, and ultimately, plaintiffs’ lawyers are the only people benefiting from the state’s unbalanced civil justice system,” Judicial Hellholes reports.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy