DAILY DIGEST, 12/9: Storms to unleash heavy snow, rain into the weekend; CDFW midwater trawl survey reports zero Delta smelt in November; Tribal, federal leaders cheer Klamath River dam removals; Madera County farmers won’t pay $246 per acre, for now; and more …

PUBLIC MEETING: Science Advisory Panel on Constituents of Emerging Concern (CECs) in Aquatic Ecosystems from 8am to 10:30pm. The State Water Board and Ocean Protection Council funded a grant to reconvene the Constituents of Emerging Concern (CEC) Science Advisory Panel for Aquatic Ecosystems (Panel) to assess the current state of scientific knowledge on the risks of CECs impacting human health and the environment in freshwater, coastal, and marine ecosystems of the state and update their 2012 recommendations. The CEC Aquatic Ecosystems Panel will provide a final report-out to the public with their recommendations via a Zoom webinar. A copy of the report is available at https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/water_issues/programs/cec/non_drinking_water.html. Register for this webinar at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sLuAg5KrQAmaVV-Yv9pFIQ.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO