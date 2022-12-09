The Washington County Sheriff’s Office removed items from the home of a suspected killer in California while officials in that state were trying to apprehend him. Sheriff Blake Andis’ office reported deputies made an emergency entrance into the Saltville residence of Austin Edwards to make sure there were no further victims and to the status of his agency-issued equipment. The update said the officers found that Edwards’ revolver was missing from his holster. The other items collected included other guns assigned to him along with a bullet-proof vest and his uniform.

SALTVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO