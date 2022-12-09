Read full article on original website
Related
supertalk929.com
Tennessee receives nearly $6 million “Internet For All” funding
The U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday awarded the State of Tennessee nearly $6 million of “Internet For All” grant funding. The Internet For All initiative was created by the Biden-Harris Administration, and it aims to help under-served areas achieve affordable, quality, and reliable internet service. U.S. Secretary...
supertalk929.com
Deputies took items from California killer’s home in Saltville
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office removed items from the home of a suspected killer in California while officials in that state were trying to apprehend him. Sheriff Blake Andis’ office reported deputies made an emergency entrance into the Saltville residence of Austin Edwards to make sure there were no further victims and to the status of his agency-issued equipment. The update said the officers found that Edwards’ revolver was missing from his holster. The other items collected included other guns assigned to him along with a bullet-proof vest and his uniform.
Comments / 0