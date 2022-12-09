Read full article on original website
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
Frozen Dead Guys Festival moves to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com
December 13 Protest of New Oil Tankers Passing Through Colorado and Three Other States
“Stop the Uinta Basin Railway Campaign” organizer Meghann Cranford set up a rally this past Saturday evening involving dozens of Central Colorado residents, calling on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to revoke the permits for the Uinta Basin Railway. On Tuesday, December 13, members of the campaign will deliver a petition to the Department of Agriculture at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 am. MST).
weather5280.com
Denver weather: Snow is moving into Colorado, when and where it's forecast to hit
The storm system that we've been discussing for the past week remains on track and will deliver snow to Colorado through Tuesday, but for eastern Colorado the biggest impact remains northeast of Denver and the greater metro area. The data has been, in my opinion, remarkably consistent between updates and...
Is a front license plate required in Colorado?
If you are new to Colorado and trying to figure out whether or not you need one or two license plates for your vehicle, we have you covered.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado
Snow is in the future for Denver and nearly all of Colorado, but how much you see could depend on a few slight variations. Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser has the full forecast. Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado. Snow is in the future for Denver and...
See 12 Unique + Often Scary Colorado Cemeteries and Memorials
The state of Colorado has a rich history and consequently, many of the state's former residents have since passed on to the next life. It's because of this that Colorado has plenty of old cemeteries. However, not all cemeteries are alike, and Colorado is home to numerous haunted, creepy, historic,...
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
Fort Collins Ranger Shares Some of the Dept.’s Wildest Encounters
Local rangers do a great job of educating the public, enforcing the rules, and keeping Fort Collins' parks and natural areas as safe as possible, for both humans and animals alike. With more than 40 natural areas throughout the city, rangers are kept busy responding to all kinds of different...
Wow: Storm Bringing Colorado’s First Blizzard Warning Since March of 2019
Though the Fort Collins area will see only a trace of snow up to 3 inches, not too far east of the Choice City will be included in this blizzard warning. On December 13, 2021, the high temperature for Fort Collins was 65°. This year will look much different, with this major storm system pushing through the area. The northeastern part of Colorado is going to get the worst of it.
Winter storm will create extreme impacts in parts of the state
A storm moving from California to Colorado on Monday will bring snow, wind, and much colder temperatures. The plains will experience a blizzard.Denver and the Front Range urban corridor should be spared the worst of the storm and will likely only get 1-4 inches of snow mostly Monday night.It's a different story on the Eastern Plains for the first BLIZZARD WARNING of the season has been issued from midnight Monday night through midnight Tuesday night. The combination of up to 10 inches of snow together with 60 mph wind gusts will cause whiteout conditions on the plains and could prompt...
Colorado boy injured in Belize headed home to Colorado thanks to a viewer
After Denver7 shared the story of Stefan Keryan, an 8-year-old who was hurt while on vacation with his family in Belize, the owner of Peak Medevac reached out and offered to go pick him up for free.
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: The road to reality gets bumpy with Aurora Republicans promoting a way to cheat TABOR
No need to wait to take a spin on soon-to-be-fixed Aurora roads, desperately in need of repair — city council Republicans are spinning all over the project now. You see, Aurora is about to pave pot-holes and crumbling streets across the city with $35 million worth of asphalt and concrete.
Record Number Of Denver Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
Experience Colorado’s Wilderness in this Rustic Renovated Silo
Travel websites like Airbnb and VRBO offer unique accommodations that are above and beyond a typical hotel room. In Colorado alone, there are hundreds of rentals to choose from, ranging from rustic treehouses to lavish mega-mansions. Stay the Night in a Charming Colorado Silo. Sleep soundly in this dreamy Airbnb.
What is the coldest city in every state?
Stacker analyzed data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to determine the coldest cities in every state.
Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores
(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
Denver's top tamales for the holidays
Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
Colorado Records Absolutely Insane Number of Avalanches in One Week
Every year, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) receives reports of around 2,300 avalanches, and experts believe this is a mere fraction of the total. As many as ten times that amount occur but go unreported. They’re most common from December to April, when massive amounts of snow accumulate on steep slopes.
Strong Winter blast set for Tuesday!
DENVER(CBS)- There are three ingredients coming together to blast Colorado with snow and cold in the week ahead. A small front moves in Monday followed by the 2nd system which may produce blizzard conditions for the northeastern plains. The 3rd system will be cold Arctic air that drops behind the first two at the end of the week.We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Tuesday to help you prepare for the storm. The expected meshing of all of these systems Monday night into Tuesday has prompted the issuance of a variety of watches, warnings and advisories as we...
This Is Colorado’s Best Holiday Lights Attraction. Have You Been?
There's a lot to do around Colorado during the holiday season to keep your family busy. One, in particular, rises above the rest. Literally. This is the best holiday lights attraction we've ever been to. The Best Holiday Lights Attraction In Colorado. Sure, you can drive around the neighborhood and...
