Fort Collins, CO

December 13 Protest of New Oil Tankers Passing Through Colorado and Three Other States

“Stop the Uinta Basin Railway Campaign” organizer Meghann Cranford set up a rally this past Saturday evening involving dozens of Central Colorado residents, calling on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to revoke the permits for the Uinta Basin Railway. On Tuesday, December 13, members of the campaign will deliver a petition to the Department of Agriculture at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 am. MST).
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado

Snow is in the future for Denver and nearly all of Colorado, but how much you see could depend on a few slight variations. Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser has the full forecast. Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado. Snow is in the future for Denver and...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Wow: Storm Bringing Colorado’s First Blizzard Warning Since March of 2019

Though the Fort Collins area will see only a trace of snow up to 3 inches, not too far east of the Choice City will be included in this blizzard warning. On December 13, 2021, the high temperature for Fort Collins was 65°. This year will look much different, with this major storm system pushing through the area. The northeastern part of Colorado is going to get the worst of it.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Winter storm will create extreme impacts in parts of the state

A storm moving from California to Colorado on Monday will bring snow, wind, and much colder temperatures. The plains will experience a blizzard.Denver and the Front Range urban corridor should be spared the worst of the storm and will likely only get 1-4 inches of snow mostly Monday night.It's a different story on the Eastern Plains for the first BLIZZARD WARNING of the season has been issued from midnight Monday night through midnight Tuesday night. The combination of up to 10 inches of snow together with 60 mph wind gusts will cause whiteout conditions on the plains and could prompt...
COLORADO STATE
Western Iowa Today

Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores

(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Denver's top tamales for the holidays

Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Strong Winter blast set for Tuesday!

DENVER(CBS)-  There are three ingredients coming together to blast Colorado with snow and cold in the week ahead. A small front moves in Monday followed by the 2nd system which may produce blizzard conditions for the northeastern plains. The 3rd system will be cold Arctic air that drops behind the first two at the end of the week.We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Tuesday to help you prepare for the storm. The expected meshing of all of these systems Monday night into Tuesday has prompted the issuance of a variety of watches, warnings and advisories as we...
COLORADO STATE
Windsor, CO
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

