Saweetie has denied allegations that she subliminally dissed Quavo and Lil Baby on “Don’t Say Nothin,” from her recently released The Single Life EP. The song contained lyrics like, “A hunnid K, please, know how much paper I be touchin’ on? / That’s light, better check my net worth / Post a pic in his sweatshirt, I bet it have my ex hurt / That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs / He got mad and told my business to the blogs,” which were perceived as veiled shots at her ex-boyfriend, Quavo, and Lil Baby, who she was romantically linked to last year.

8 DAYS AGO