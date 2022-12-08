ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Wrong-way driver in crash that killed motorcyclist believed to be Orange County corrections officer

By Jeff Deal, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
Wrong-way driver in crash that killed motorcyclist believed to be Orange County corrections officer

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A family is still in mourning after a 60-year-old husband and father was killed in a hit-and-run crash last week.

A wrong-way driver in a BMW struck the motorcyclist on State Road 520 then ran from the scene. The motorcyclist who died was identified as 60-year-old Paulo Carvalho.

Sources have told Channel 9 that the owner of the car involved in the crash is a corrections officer at the Orange County Jail.

Leaving the scene of a fatal crash carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison with minimum mandatory sentence of four years.

Video: Motorcyclist killed by wrong-way driver in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, troopers say Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash Thursday in Orange County. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

