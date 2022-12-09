ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
CoinDesk

SBF's Alameda Research Secretly Funded Crypto Media Site 'The Block'; Crypto Contagion Concerns

Crypto media site The Block was secretly funded over the last two years by Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, The Block confirmed on Friday. Bernstein reacted to Genesis’ extended withdrawal freeze, saying that saving Grayscale would cost a fortune for Digital Currency Group (DCG), which owns Genesis Trading, Grayscale and CoinDesk. Plus, details on Coinbase asking users to switch USDT for USDC and Bankman-Fried agreeing to testify before U.S. House Financial Committee.
Fortune

Sam Bankman-Fried doesn’t want you to see old tweets about Tom Brady and about FTX being solvent: ‘We don’t invest client assets’

Legal troubles loom for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and now former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Nov. 7 that his company and its assets were “fine.” In the same tweet, he claimed that his exchange had “enough to cover all client holdings” because it did not “invest client assets.”
The Center Square

Arizona state treasurer Kimberly Yee announced the state has largely cut ties with BlackRock

(The Center Square) - Arizona state treasurer Kimberly Yee announced on Thursday that the state began phasing out any investment management ties with BlackRock in February.Yee said in a statement that her office faced numerous questions about its ties with the investing firm, as other states began to publicly divest funds from the increasingly politically active investment advisor. “At the beginning of this year, I led in the national divestment effort to remove any exposure we had with BlackRock,” Yee said in a statement. “In February of 2022, my office divested more than $543 million from BlackRock money market funds...
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Fidelity gets Chinese regulatory approval for retail fund business

HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Fidelity International (FIL) has secured Chinese regulatory approval to conduct business in China's $3.7 trillion mutual fund industry. The China Securities Regulatory Commission granted a licence that enables the firm to offer onshore investment products and solutions to retail clients and asset management services to institutional clients in China, the company said in a statement on Friday.
cryptopotato.com

Goldman Sachs to Invest Millions in Crypto Businesses Following FTX Meltdown

Goldman Sachs sees some “really interesting opportunities” in the crypto industry following the FTX meltdown, McDermott said. The American multinational investment bank – Goldman Sachs – intends to spend tens of millions of dollars to acquire or invest in cryptocurrency organizations. Goldman’s head of digital assets...
PYMNTS

Goldman Investing in Crypto Firms in Wake of FTX Crisis

Goldman Sachs is looking to buy cryptocurrency companies as the sector reels from FTX's collapse. The fall of that crypto exchange last month has underlined the need for more trusted players in the industry and has given big banks a chance to find new business, Mathew McDermott, Goldman's head of digital assets, told Reuters in an interview published Tuesday (Dec. 6).
ihodl.com

Canada Prohibits Crypto Leverage, Requires Trading Firms to Segregate Customers' Funds

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has prohibited local cryptocurrency trading platforms from offering margin and leverage for any Canadian client, given the "recent events in the crypto market." Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The Canadian financial regulator has...
The Hill

Activist investors blast BlackRock’s ‘hypocrisy’ on sustainability, call for CEO ouster

An activist investment firm is calling on BlackRock’s chief executive to resign over his “apparent hypocrisy” in the use of sustainability goals. The chief investment officers of U.K.-based Bluebell Capital Partners accused CEO Larry Fink on Tuesday of repeatedly failing to live up to his stated sustainability commitments. BlackRock’s combination of increased rhetoric around sustainability…
LOUISIANA STATE
todaynftnews.com

PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg

Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
kitco.com

Goldman Sachs bargain-shops for crypto firms amid crypto winter, FTX worries

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly,” McDermott said. The collapse of the...
NBC San Diego

Blackstone Chief Defends Real Estate Fund Amid Rush for Withdrawals

Blackstone has taken heat over the past week for limiting withdrawals from its $69 billion private REIT. President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray defended the positioning and structure, noting that investors knew BREIT had limits on redemptions. Investors nervous about Blackstone's real estate investment trust should view it as...

