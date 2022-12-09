Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Coinbase CEO Armstrong Confirms Street Expectations for a 50%-Plus Decline in Revenue in 2022
Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) CEO Brian Armstong said the company’s revenue will be half or less what it was last year as the crypto exchange struggles amid stark price drops in cryptocurrency prices and continuing ripple effects from multiple bankruptcies this year, including the recent collapse of rival exchange FTX.
ambcrypto.com
Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside
Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
Goldman Sachs plans to spend millions on crypto-related investments after FTX's downfall, report says
Goldman Sachs hasn't pulled back on its digital asset plans despite the catastrophic downfall of one of crypto's biggest players. In fact, the Wall Street giant plans to spend "tens of millions" on investments in crypto companies even after FTX's implosion, Reuters reported on Tuesday. FTX, the once $32 billion...
NBC San Diego
Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood Stake Is Tied Up in FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings, CEO Tenev Says
Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday he's unclear what Sam Bankman-Fried is going to do with his stake in his trading app. "We're just watching this unfold and ... it's going to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings, most likely for some time," Tenev said. In May, Bankman-Fried took...
CoinDesk
SBF's Alameda Research Secretly Funded Crypto Media Site 'The Block'; Crypto Contagion Concerns
Crypto media site The Block was secretly funded over the last two years by Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, The Block confirmed on Friday. Bernstein reacted to Genesis’ extended withdrawal freeze, saying that saving Grayscale would cost a fortune for Digital Currency Group (DCG), which owns Genesis Trading, Grayscale and CoinDesk. Plus, details on Coinbase asking users to switch USDT for USDC and Bankman-Fried agreeing to testify before U.S. House Financial Committee.
msn.com
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
BlackRock's Larry Fink thinks most crypto companies will go out of business in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will flush out most crypto firms, BlackRock's Larry Fink said. "I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around," the CEO told the DealBook summit. FTX's implosion has triggered layoffs and further bankruptcies in the struggling crypto sector. More crypto...
Sam Bankman-Fried doesn’t want you to see old tweets about Tom Brady and about FTX being solvent: ‘We don’t invest client assets’
Legal troubles loom for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and now former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Nov. 7 that his company and its assets were “fine.” In the same tweet, he claimed that his exchange had “enough to cover all client holdings” because it did not “invest client assets.”
Arizona state treasurer Kimberly Yee announced the state has largely cut ties with BlackRock
(The Center Square) - Arizona state treasurer Kimberly Yee announced on Thursday that the state began phasing out any investment management ties with BlackRock in February.Yee said in a statement that her office faced numerous questions about its ties with the investing firm, as other states began to publicly divest funds from the increasingly politically active investment advisor. “At the beginning of this year, I led in the national divestment effort to remove any exposure we had with BlackRock,” Yee said in a statement. “In February of 2022, my office divested more than $543 million from BlackRock money market funds...
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
The CEO of Coinbase says the exchange will see revenue plunge at least 50% in 2022 as turmoil weighs on crypto markets
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects the company's revenue to dive at least 50% in 2022. The crypto exchange cut 18% of its staff earlier this year, slashing roughly 1,200 roles. Coinbase stock edged up on Thursday but is down 82% year-to-date. Coinbase CEO officer Brian Armstrong expects the crypto exchange's...
Fidelity gets Chinese regulatory approval for retail fund business
HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Fidelity International (FIL) has secured Chinese regulatory approval to conduct business in China's $3.7 trillion mutual fund industry. The China Securities Regulatory Commission granted a licence that enables the firm to offer onshore investment products and solutions to retail clients and asset management services to institutional clients in China, the company said in a statement on Friday.
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
cryptopotato.com
Goldman Sachs to Invest Millions in Crypto Businesses Following FTX Meltdown
Goldman Sachs sees some “really interesting opportunities” in the crypto industry following the FTX meltdown, McDermott said. The American multinational investment bank – Goldman Sachs – intends to spend tens of millions of dollars to acquire or invest in cryptocurrency organizations. Goldman’s head of digital assets...
Goldman Investing in Crypto Firms in Wake of FTX Crisis
Goldman Sachs is looking to buy cryptocurrency companies as the sector reels from FTX's collapse. The fall of that crypto exchange last month has underlined the need for more trusted players in the industry and has given big banks a chance to find new business, Mathew McDermott, Goldman's head of digital assets, told Reuters in an interview published Tuesday (Dec. 6).
ihodl.com
Canada Prohibits Crypto Leverage, Requires Trading Firms to Segregate Customers' Funds
The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has prohibited local cryptocurrency trading platforms from offering margin and leverage for any Canadian client, given the "recent events in the crypto market." Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The Canadian financial regulator has...
Activist investors blast BlackRock’s ‘hypocrisy’ on sustainability, call for CEO ouster
An activist investment firm is calling on BlackRock’s chief executive to resign over his “apparent hypocrisy” in the use of sustainability goals. The chief investment officers of U.K.-based Bluebell Capital Partners accused CEO Larry Fink on Tuesday of repeatedly failing to live up to his stated sustainability commitments. BlackRock’s combination of increased rhetoric around sustainability…
todaynftnews.com
PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg
Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
kitco.com
Goldman Sachs bargain-shops for crypto firms amid crypto winter, FTX worries
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly,” McDermott said. The collapse of the...
NBC San Diego
Blackstone Chief Defends Real Estate Fund Amid Rush for Withdrawals
Blackstone has taken heat over the past week for limiting withdrawals from its $69 billion private REIT. President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray defended the positioning and structure, noting that investors knew BREIT had limits on redemptions. Investors nervous about Blackstone's real estate investment trust should view it as...
