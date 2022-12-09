ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I bought this LG OLED TV for Cyber Monday — and it's back on sale now

By Louis Ramirez
 5 days ago

I've been meaning to replace my 1080p TV for quite some time. Thanks to last month's epic OLED TV deals , I finally bit the bullet and purchased the LG C2 OLED TV.  The good news is — the TV I purchased is still on sale in all sizes.

Right now, you can get the LG 42-inch C2 4K OLED TV on sale from $999 at Best Buy . That's $300 off and the lowest price we've seen for this amazing TV, which we named the best OLED TV of 2022. I personally purchased the 65-inch model, but all sizes are up to $800 off right now.

LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
$300 off! The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is still at its lowest price ever. We named this stunning television the best TV of 2022. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports. It also offers easy access to all the streaming services you could need. All sizes are on sale. Amazon offers the same price , but stock is limited and at times sold via third party. View Deal

LG C2 48" OLED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $1,049 @ Best Buy
$350 off! If 42 inches is too small, the 48-inch model is now $350 off. Amazon offers the same price , but stock is limited and at times sold via third party. View Deal

LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Best Buy
$300 off! The 55-inch model is also on sale for $1,299. That's $300 off its regular retail price. Amazon offers the same price , but stock is limited and at times sold via third party. View Deal

LG C2 65" OLED 4K TV: was $2,099 now $1,699 @ Best Buy
$400 off! Best Buy is taking $400 off the 65-inch model. Amazon offers the same price , but stock is limited and at times sold via third party. View Deal

LG C2 83" OLED 4K TV: was $5,299 now $4,499 @ Best Buy
$800 off! Want the biggest screen possible? Best Buy is taking $800 off the 83-inch model, which is the largest screen size for the LG C2. Amazon offers the same price , but stock is limited and at times sold via third party. View Deal

We gave this TV five-stars in our LG C2 OLED review . (Which is why I decided this would be the TV I purchased). It's perfect in almost every aspect offering incredible picture quality, a super-wide range of colors, and deep, rich blacks. In our review, we also mentioned that sound is pretty good, especially thanks to the TV having Dolby Atmos support. And the sound is even more impressive when you consider the fact that the speakers are packed into a TV that's only 1.8 inches thick.

As well as being the best TV in general, the LG C2 OLED is also our best gaming TV . Lag time is almost non-existent and there's a 120Hz refresh rate along with four HDMI 2.1 ports. No matter what you're playing, this TV won't let you down.

One thing worth noting is that Amazon usually price matches Best Buy, but oftentimes Amazon runs out of stock and defaults to third party retailers. Otherwise, I'd advice grabbing this deal before its price increases.

