To say the Guthrie High School wrestling schedule will be tough this season is an understatement. And that’s exactly what head coach Jadon Davenport wanted. The Bluejays are coming off a successful season a year ago when they took second place in both Dual State and State Wrestling Championships. This season, the second-ranked Bluejays will compete for a state title and Davenport will give his team the challenges they will need during the season to give them the opportunity to be back in the title hunt.

GUTHRIE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO