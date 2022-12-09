Read full article on original website
guthrienewspage.com
Zuko Herbert named GPS Student of the Month
Zuko Herbert was named Guthrie Public Schools’ Student of the Month for the month of December. She was nominated by her teacher Megan Hutchison. Herbert, a sophomore student at Guthrie High School, was nominated for her thoughtfulness. “Zuko is always very thoughtful, caring, and reliable,” her teacher said. Anytime...
guthrienewspage.com
Juan Robles, Elizabeth Renfro named GPS Employees of the Month
The December 2022 Support and Certified Employee of the Month for Guthrie Public Schools are Juan Robles and Elizabeth Renfro. Each was presented with a plaque and a $25 Sonic gift card for their recognition. Juan, who works at Guthrie Junior High School, is the November Support Employee of the...
guthrienewspage.com
Logan County filings December 13, 2022
The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for December 13, 2022. Civil relief more than $10,000 (CJ) CJ-2022-196Martin, Kristina v. Environmental Management, Inc. Criminal Misdemeanor (CM) CM-2022-328State of Oklahoma v. Bennett, Robert Earl. CM-2022-329State of Oklahoma v. Auxier, Matthew Douglas. Family and Domestic (FD) FD-2022-205In...
guthrienewspage.com
GHS girl’s wrestling team captures first place in Kingfisher
The 2022-23 Guthrie High School wrestling season got off to a great start with a tournament in Kingfisher. Leading the way for the Lady Jays was senior Khaleah Kirk, who not only took first place in her weight division but also was given the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler Award. Earlier...
guthrienewspage.com
Guthrie Wrestling fares well in a highly competitive tournament
To say the Guthrie High School wrestling schedule will be tough this season is an understatement. And that’s exactly what head coach Jadon Davenport wanted. The Bluejays are coming off a successful season a year ago when they took second place in both Dual State and State Wrestling Championships. This season, the second-ranked Bluejays will compete for a state title and Davenport will give his team the challenges they will need during the season to give them the opportunity to be back in the title hunt.
guthrienewspage.com
OKC woman charged in wrong-way traffic death; DUI alleged in the case
An Oklahoma City woman is out on bond after being charged with first-degree manslaughter following a vehicle crash that killed one person this past August. The August 13 crash took place on State Highway 33 just east of Country Road 76. As a result, 73-year-old Sharon Maloy, of Oklahoma City, died at the scene. Related article: Crash on SH-33 claims a life; another seriously injured.
