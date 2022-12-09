Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Starbucks Rolls Out Beta Testing on New Polygon-Powered NFT Rewards Program
US coffee giant Starbucks is launching the beta version of a new rewards program that allows members to earn and buy non-fungible tokens (NFTs) minted on the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain. In a recent statement, the world’s largest coffeehouse chain says that it is rolling out Starbucks Odyssey, a loyalty program...
decrypt.co
Starbucks Sees 'Unprecedented Interest' as Polygon NFT Rewards Platform Launches
The coffee giant’s new Starbucks Odyssey rewards program opened up for select beta testers ahead of expansion in 2023. Starbucks has launched its NFT-driven rewards program Starbucks Odyssey in beta. The platform will add more users in January and implement a marketplace that enables trading along with buying limited-edition...
The CEO of Coinbase says the exchange will see revenue plunge at least 50% in 2022 as turmoil weighs on crypto markets
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects the company's revenue to dive at least 50% in 2022. The crypto exchange cut 18% of its staff earlier this year, slashing roughly 1,200 roles. Coinbase stock edged up on Thursday but is down 82% year-to-date. Coinbase CEO officer Brian Armstrong expects the crypto exchange's...
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
u.today
One Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as Coin Prints Long Green Candle
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ihodl.com
Bank of England to Spend $245K on CBDC Wallet Sample for iOS and Android
The Bank of England is seeking applicants to develop a sample of a digital wallet for a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. According to the details of the project, an applicant should develop...
CoinDesk
Coinbase CEO Armstrong Confirms Street Expectations for a 50%-Plus Decline in Revenue in 2022
Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) CEO Brian Armstong said the company’s revenue will be half or less what it was last year as the crypto exchange struggles amid stark price drops in cryptocurrency prices and continuing ripple effects from multiple bankruptcies this year, including the recent collapse of rival exchange FTX.
Indian eCommerce Firm Snapdeal Halts Planned IPO
Indian eCommerce retailer Snapdeal has reportedly halted its planned initial public offering (IPO). The firm filed papers for an IPO in December 2021 but changed its mind after seeing the drop in the valuations of technology companies in the stock market that has happened since then, Reuters reported Friday (Dec. 9).
CoinDesk
Binance's Bitcoin Reserves Are Overcollateralized: Report; Genesis Developments
Binance released a new report from global financial audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars showing that its customer bitcoin (BTC) reserves are overcollateralized. However, the assessment is not an official audit, according to Francine McKenna, lecturer in financial accounting at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Plus, Genesis interim CEO Derar Islim said resolution of his company’s lending unit’s withdrawal freeze is likely to be a matter of “weeks” rather than days. CoinDesk and Genesis share the same parent company.
todaynftnews.com
PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg
Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
Ex-Twitter Employee Rejected at New Job For Asking 'Political Questions'
it’s a tough time to be a current or ex-Twitter employee. The management shake-up has left some abruptly jobless and others unsure of or reevaluating their position at the social media giant. One web designer,. , decided she’d had enough of the uncertainty. A month ago, the head...
Coinbase Offers No-Fee Conversion of USDT to USDC
Coinbase is offering to convert USDT to USDC with no fees. The firm said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) blog post that the recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets had seen a “flight to safety,” even from fiat-backed stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to reserve assets like the U.S. dollar.
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Coinbase Global Says Experiencing Degraded Performance For Coinbase.Com, Prime, Custody, And Exchange
* EXPERIENCING DEGRADED PERFORMANCE FOR COINBASE.COM, PRIME, CUSTODY, AND EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
The Glimmer token is a necessary component of the Moonbeam network, which provides essential functions in the Polkadot development ecosystem. Glimmer is often overlooked and trades at a radical discount from its all-time highs. This direct bet on the Web3 sea change is currently trading for pennies on the long-term...
todaynftnews.com
Animoca Brands invests in NFT startup Metagood’s fundraiser
The pre-seed round raised $5 million, says TechCrunch. DAO contributed 70 ETH or $90,000 for 42 projects. Primary minting and secondary trading profits account for 4,600 ETH. The team behind the for-profit social impact NFT firm Metagood exclusively revealed to TechCrunch that it had received $5 million in its pre-seed round.
CoinDesk
Coinbase Asks Users to Switch USDT for USDC; More Reported Crypto Layoffs
This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp. "The Hash" hosts interview Forum3 Co-CEO Adam Brotman to discuss connecting one of the world’s most successful retail loyalty programs with Web3. Also, Coinbase is waiving the conversion fees for users switching to a "trusted stablecoin" in a new campaign that highlights the...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Trading Shares Of Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Suspended
On Friday, the trading of shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) was suspended in both the U.S. and U.K. Particular reasoning for the suspension was not provided. The suspension could indicate pending updates or changes to the firm. In the released November operational update, the firm states, “The Company is...
u.today
MATIC Keeps Surging as Starbucks and Polygon Collaboration Goes Live
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Rapid-delivery startup Getir buys its rival Gorillas at a big discount as grocery apps continue to eat each other
Gorillas tried to raise further funds to operate on its own earlier this year but has since accepted a proposal from the Istanbul-based company.
