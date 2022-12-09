ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Starbucks Rolls Out Beta Testing on New Polygon-Powered NFT Rewards Program

US coffee giant Starbucks is launching the beta version of a new rewards program that allows members to earn and buy non-fungible tokens (NFTs) minted on the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain. In a recent statement, the world’s largest coffeehouse chain says that it is rolling out Starbucks Odyssey, a loyalty program...
decrypt.co

Starbucks Sees 'Unprecedented Interest' as Polygon NFT Rewards Platform Launches

The coffee giant’s new Starbucks Odyssey rewards program opened up for select beta testers ahead of expansion in 2023. Starbucks has launched its NFT-driven rewards program Starbucks Odyssey in beta. The platform will add more users in January and implement a marketplace that enables trading along with buying limited-edition...
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
u.today

One Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as Coin Prints Long Green Candle

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ihodl.com

Bank of England to Spend $245K on CBDC Wallet Sample for iOS and Android

The Bank of England is seeking applicants to develop a sample of a digital wallet for a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. According to the details of the project, an applicant should develop...
PYMNTS

Indian eCommerce Firm Snapdeal Halts Planned IPO

Indian eCommerce retailer Snapdeal has reportedly halted its planned initial public offering (IPO). The firm filed papers for an IPO in December 2021 but changed its mind after seeing the drop in the valuations of technology companies in the stock market that has happened since then, Reuters reported Friday (Dec. 9).
CoinDesk

Binance's Bitcoin Reserves Are Overcollateralized: Report; Genesis Developments

Binance released a new report from global financial audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars showing that its customer bitcoin (BTC) reserves are overcollateralized. However, the assessment is not an official audit, according to Francine McKenna, lecturer in financial accounting at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Plus, Genesis interim CEO Derar Islim said resolution of his company’s lending unit’s withdrawal freeze is likely to be a matter of “weeks” rather than days. CoinDesk and Genesis share the same parent company.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
todaynftnews.com

PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg

Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
PYMNTS

Coinbase Offers No-Fee Conversion of USDT to USDC

Coinbase is offering to convert USDT to USDC with no fees. The firm said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) blog post that the recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets had seen a “flight to safety,” even from fiat-backed stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to reserve assets like the U.S. dollar.
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Coinbase Global Says Experiencing Degraded Performance For Coinbase.Com, Prime, Custody, And Exchange

* EXPERIENCING DEGRADED PERFORMANCE FOR COINBASE.COM, PRIME, CUSTODY, AND EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December

The Glimmer token is a necessary component of the Moonbeam network, which provides essential functions in the Polkadot development ecosystem. Glimmer is often overlooked and trades at a radical discount from its all-time highs. This direct bet on the Web3 sea change is currently trading for pennies on the long-term...
todaynftnews.com

Animoca Brands invests in NFT startup Metagood’s fundraiser

The pre-seed round raised $5 million, says TechCrunch. DAO contributed 70 ETH or $90,000 for 42 projects. Primary minting and secondary trading profits account for 4,600 ETH. The team behind the for-profit social impact NFT firm Metagood exclusively revealed to TechCrunch that it had received $5 million in its pre-seed round.
CoinDesk

Coinbase Asks Users to Switch USDT for USDC; More Reported Crypto Layoffs

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp. "The Hash" hosts interview Forum3 Co-CEO Adam Brotman to discuss connecting one of the world’s most successful retail loyalty programs with Web3. Also, Coinbase is waiving the conversion fees for users switching to a "trusted stablecoin" in a new campaign that highlights the...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Trading Shares Of Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Suspended

On Friday, the trading of shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) was suspended in both the U.S. and U.K. Particular reasoning for the suspension was not provided. The suspension could indicate pending updates or changes to the firm. In the released November operational update, the firm states, “The Company is...
u.today

MATIC Keeps Surging as Starbucks and Polygon Collaboration Goes Live

