What is the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?
Scientists are hailing what they believe to be a historic breakthrough in the fightback against the degenerative brain disease Alzheimer’s, after an antibody therapy known as lecanamab proved to slow the onset of the condition during clinical trials.The development follows decades of failed attempts to find a way to halt its progress and has inspired hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments that might ultimately lead to a cure.Lecanamab, delivered fortnightly by intravenous drip, works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid that builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and which...
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...
How are hearing aids and dementia related? A new study explains
Related video above: Doctor advises who should take advantage of prescription-free hearing aids. Hearing aids might be an important tool in the effort to prevent cognitive decline and dementia, according to a new study. Research has established that hearing loss is an important risk factor in developing dementia, but whether...
Bipolar disorder and sleeping too much
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition affecting mood, where a person may alternate between periods of elation and depression. It is common for people with bipolar to experience sleep disturbances, which may result in excessive sleepiness. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause extreme shifts in...
Is It Long COVID, or Dementia, or Both?
Nov. 28, 2022 – In early September, about a week after recovering from COVID-19, Barri Sanders went to the bank to pay a bill. But by mistake, she transferred a large amount of money from the wrong account. “I’m talking about $20,000,” she says. “I had to go back...
Eight Ways to Support an Alzheimer’s Caregiver
Dementia decline could be slowed by antiseizure meds in some cases, study finds
People living with dementia are prone to developing seizures. A new study finds that health in those who do is more likely to decline faster, with death occurring at a younger age than in people living with dementia who don’t have seizures. Medication that prevents seizure may help to slow this decline, researchers say.
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
What is dementia posturing?
Dementia refers to a collection of possible symptoms of cognitive decline, such as memory loss. However, different types of dementia can have different signs. For some people, these signs include dementia posturing, which involves stiff movements, hunched posture, and a shuffling walk. Dementia. has various mental and physical symptoms, including...
Living with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD)
Originally Posted On: https://alterbehavioralhealth.com/mental-illness/living-with-borderline-personality-disorder/. Many people with borderline personality disorder (BPD) often encounter difficulty with relationships, mood swings, and abandonment issues. However, this does not mean a person with this disorder cannot live a healthy life. In fact, several people diagnosed with BPD are high-functioning individuals. Living with someone that...
Hearing Aids May Help You Avoid Dementia, Study Finds
A systematic review of the scientific literature has found preliminary evidence that hearing aids could help keep the human brain young and fit as a person ages. When researchers in Singapore reviewed eight long-term studies on adults who are hard of hearing, they found participants who wore hearing aids were 19 percent less likely to show signs of cognitive decline compared to those who did not. A follow-up meta-analysis of 11 papers on hearing loss revealed that after using hearing aids, participants scored 3 percent better on short-term cognitive tests. The findings suggest there might be impressive brain benefits to hearing aids,...
Dementia Diary – Chapter 11
Shall we pretend that caring for someone with cognitive decline is a “piece of cake?” If you know someone who seems to be handling it well, there is much they are not telling you. Let’s talk. Any form of memory loss or Dementia which affects a loved...
Believe Them: Dementia Patients Deserve Better Pain Management
As a certified hospice and palliative nurse, I have heard that many times from patients. I have been fighting to end pain at the end of life for the last 20 years, and witnessed many providers struggling to control the pain suffered by dementia patients. [. READ:. Dementia Patients Divided...
Reimaging the Approach to Treating Alzheimer Agitation: Sube Banerjee, MD, MSc, MBA, FRCPsych
The professor of dementia and executive dean of the Faculty of Health at the University of Plymouth provided perspective on the way to attack Alzheimer agitation and why drug solutions often fall short. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "If you think about the things that cause agitation,...
NeuroVoices: Sube Banerjee, MD, MSc, MBA, FRCPsych, on Replacing Traditional Noneffective Agents for Alzheimer Agitation
The professor of dementia and executive dean of the Faculty of Health at the University of Plymouth provided perspective on the SYMBAD trial, and eliminating the use of mirtazapine and carbamazepine as medications to treat Alzheimer agitation. Of the numerous complications patients with Alzheimer disease (AD) face, agitation remains one...
Can I Take Melatonin With Antidepressants?
Taking melatonin with antidepressants could increase your risk of side effects like sleepiness and even reduce the effects of some antidepressant medications. In an animal study, when melatonin was taken along with antidepressants, such as desipramine and Prozac (fluoxetine), it reduced their effectiveness. However, there is little research on how this affects humans. You should always consult with your doctor before combining these medications.
Use of hearing aids and cochlear implants associated with a decreased risk of developing dementia
Researchers have published findings which suggest that the use of hearing aids and cochlear implants can reduce the risk of developing dementia by slowing down cognitive decline, such as memory loss. The use of hearing aids and cochlear implants by people with hearing loss was found to reduce long-term cognitive...
Music Therapy and Autism
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause difficulties in social interaction, communication, and repetitive behaviors. Music therapy is an evidence-based clinical use of music interventions to accomplish individualized goals within a therapeutic relationship. A music therapist assesses the strengths and needs of each person with ASD using a personal, musical approach to aid in areas such as social skills development, sensory integration, reducing anxiety, and increasing self-esteem and motivation.
Alzheimer’s and Anger: Your Questions, Answered
Alzheimer’s, anger and aggressive behavior often go hand in hand. Here’s a look at the science behind these behavioral symptoms, along with some treatment options for caregivers. About 90 percent of people with Alzheimer’s disease show behavioral symptoms like agitation, irritability, and anger during the course of the...
