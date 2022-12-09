Read full article on original website
Related
McMaster wants Tik Tok banned from state devices
Gov Henry McMaster wants Tik Tok removed from state employee devices. The Governor sent a letter to the Department of Administration which oversees the computer and internet services use by state government to stop the clock on the popular app.
Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health insurance to undocumented immigrants
The Biden administration has approved an application by Washington state to expand health insurance access for all residents regardless of immigration status by allowing it to forgo requirements set by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Treasury Department approved Washington’s application for a State Innovation Waiver,…
A moment of truth is fast approaching for both Trump and the DOJ
Donald Trump is heading for a period of maximum legal and political risk over his role in the US Capitol insurrection and hoarding of classified documents that will collide with his efforts to electrify a low wattage 2024 White House bid.
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, U.S. and Bahamian authorities said Monday. The arrest was made Monday after the U.S. filed criminal charges that are expected to be unsealed Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. “We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time,” Williams said. Bahamian Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the Bahamas would “promptly” extradite Bankman-Fried to the U.S. once the indictment is unsealed and U.S. authorities make a formal request. FTX is headquartered in the Bahamas and Bankman-Fried has largely remained in his Bahamian luxury compound in Nassau since the company’s failure.
CNET
TikTok Deal Faces More Delays Due to US Security Concerns
Due to continuing fears over potential threats to national security, negotiations between TikTok and the US government have been delayed, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Citing anonymous sources, the report says a deal between the social media company and the Biden administration was originally expected to be reached by the end of the year.
game-news24.com
TikTok: the already banned application was just sued
News JVTech TikTok: the already banned application has just been sued. TikTok has been in the spotlight several years. It hasn’t been just for reason. Young people think of it, but the American government is still reluctant to accept the Chinese application. A lawsuit has just been filed to block the application.
TechRadar
FBI says Apple's new encryption launch is "deeply concerning"
Apple recently introduced a number of new privacy-oriented features aimed at better protecting user data stored in iCloud, but while privacy advocates and human rights groups have hailed the move, law enforcement agencies have voiced concerns. Apparently, they’re not against improved privacy, but instead fear criminals of all walks of...
Indiana sues TikTok for 'misleading' consumers on data protections, mature content
Indiana has sued the popular social media platform TikTok over allegations it fails to protect children from mature content, and that it deceived users about the Chinese government's ability to access their data. The two lawsuits, filed Wednesday in Allen County court, mark the first time a state has sued the platform, according to the New York Times. ...
Comments / 0