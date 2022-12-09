Read full article on original website
assetservicingtimes.com
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia. Investment company Vanguard Australia (Vanguard) has adopted technology firm GROW’s distributed ledger technology application (DLTA) platform. Held on R3’s Corda blockchain platform, DLTA provides a single, integrated, back-office solution for global assets. It includes a shared system of record for all fund and...
CoinDesk
Polygon Studios CEO: Our Company Is a ‘Funnel’ for Big Brand Partnerships
Polygon Studios, a subsidiary of the India-based blockchain creator, is a “funnel” for consumer-facing brands that want to jump into Web3, according to the media production company’s CEO, Ryan Wyatt. Wyatt, previously head of gaming at YouTube, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Friday the West Hollywood,...
dailycoin.com
Polygon Announces Another Collaboration: Starbucks Rewards Loyalty Program
Polygon will host Starbucks’ loyalty program, Starbucks Odyssey, on Polygon. The program provides customers with an interactive engagement called a Journey. Customers will earn points for participating in the Journey, and engagement is tied to in-store purchases. Upon completion, their participation will earn them a Starbucks Odyssey “Journey Stamp”...
TechCrunch
MarginEdge lands $45M to give restaurants real-time spend data
As the global restaurant management software market is forecasted to reach $14.7 billion by 2030, startups are busy developing solutions to help restaurants grow and got some significant venture backing to go with it. Think OneOrder, TouchBistro, PreciTaste, ConverseNow, Fudo, Owner.com and even Chipotle, which is investing its own money into new restaurant technologies.
todaynftnews.com
Starbucks launches its Web3 program ‘Starbucks Odyssey’ & NFT community
Starbucks has released a Web3 loyalty program, Starbucks Odyssey, other than an NFT community. The program features coffee-inspired NFTs meant to be utilized for real-world experiences. Starbucks Odyssey is built on the Polygon blockchain. Today NFT News reported that Starbucks is ready with its blockchain platform and NFT community-Starbucks Odyssey...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Gizmodo
Amazon Sued for Allegedly Stealing Driver's Tips, Launches New Gamified Tipping System
This holiday season, Amazon says it will pay its delivery workers an extra $5 every time a customer tells their Alexa smart speaker to thank their driver. That sounds like a nice gesture until you realize Amazon’s allegedly spent years redirecting or stealing tips intended for many of those very same drivers.
decrypt.co
Apple Plans to Allow External iOS Apps in Potential Boon for Crypto, NFTs
The tech giant plans to let iPhone and iPad users install apps from outside the App Store, a new report claims, due to EU regulations. Apple plans to allow the installation of iOS apps from external sources due to impending EU regulations, Bloomberg reports. The move could make it easier...
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
Grocery delivery firm Getir acquires embattled rival Gorillas as industry consolidates
Getir didn't disclose financial details for the deal but said in a statement that it underscores consolidation in the sector. The long-rumored takeover reportedly values Gorillas at $1.2 billion, down 15% from its last valuation. Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir acquired its German rival Gorillas for an undisclosed amount, the...
crowdfundinsider.com
OKQ8 Teams Up with European Card Issuing, Processing Platform Enfuce
Enfuce, the European cloud-native card issuing and processing platform, and OKQ8, one of Scandinavia’s “largest” fuel companies, under transformation to become a brand within sustainable mobility, have announced the launch of OKQ8’s Visa-branded credit card program, as “part of OKQ8’s larger modernization of both its open-loop scheme card and closed-loop private card offerings.”
PYMNTS
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
The Associated Press
Sodexo’s InReach Chooses Cantaloupe’s Complete Business and Payments Platform to Power 20,000+ Self-Service Locations
MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service economy, is excited to announce that Sodexo’s InReach convenience business has chosen Cantaloupe as its hardware provider and business platform. As part of the agreement, InReach will upgrade all 18 of its branches — including 18,800 vending machines and 1,200 micro markets — onto Cantaloupe’s Seed platform, bringing cashless payments and operational visibility to its business units. Sodexo is one of the nation’s leaders in quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, and InReach provides a wealth of convenience solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers through dynamic spaces and delicious food and drink options. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005382/en/ Cantaloupe has announced that Sodexo’s InReach convenience business has chosen Cantaloupe as its hardware provider and business platform , which will help Sodexo InReach accelerate growth in key markets across all U.S. branches. (Photo: Business Wire)
decrypt.co
Avalanche’s Core Wallet Goes Mobile With Android Launch
With the release of a mobile version, Ava Labs’ Core Wallet is taking an important step towards creating an interconnected Web3 experience. Ava Labs, the development company behind the Avalanche blockchain, today announced the release of Core Mobile, a mobile version of its flagship non-custodial multichain wallet. First launching...
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Fortune
Around 90% of tech companies say they’re turning to remote work for this reason
Remote work is looking increasingly attractive to companies trying to save money. As companies struggle with whether to bring employees back into the office or allow remote working to continue, a recession might force their hand. Corporate America is preparing for an economic contraction within the next year. A full...
GOBankingRates
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy
In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.
GOBankingRates
39 Supermarket Buys That Are a Waste of Money
Households across the nation have been pummeled by the pandemic and inflation, with many experiencing income loss and food insecurity. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money...
crowdfundinsider.com
MarketTime, Fintech Firm Balance to Launch B2B Payments Solution
MarketTime, the provider of order-writing, business intelligence and B2B eCommerce platforms in the industry, has announced its payments solution will be powered by Balance, the B2B payments experience company “offering the first online checkout built for businesses.”. Balance claims it is “flipping the old, complacent ways of B2B transacting...
