Sally Field ‘Shocks’ Audience By Revealing Her Worst On-Screen Kiss Partner, ‘There Was A Lot Of Drooling’

‘The View’: Joy Behar Shocked That “Two Idiots” Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Going to Prison While Donald Trump is “Walking Free”
The View is the latest to weigh in on the Chrisley legal drama. After reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years in federal prison, respectively, Joy Behar was quick to compare their case to Donald Trump and his tax woes. The couple, who...
No slowing down! GMA anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are 'committed to growing their romance' after DailyMail.com revealed the two married co-hosts were cozying up together in secret affair
Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have doubled down on their secret affair - and are allegedly committed to 'growing their relationship.'. Earlier this week, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed the pair's secret romance - and despite the intense scrutiny, the couple are said to be committed to growing their romance.
ETOnline.com
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are 'Definitely Together' But 'Laying Low,' Source Says
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach "are definitely together right now," a source tells ET. After news of the Good Morning America anchors' romance went public, a source is giving ET an update on their relationship. "Both T.J. and Amy are trying to keep a low profile and let the dust...
purewow.com
Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Replacement This Week Did So Well She’s Back for Day 3
While Ryan Seacrest is off enjoying day three of his morning show break, Kelly Ripa brought back a special guest co-host who’s been so great to watch over the last few episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The producers of Live shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the latest...
Women's Health
Kelly Ripa Gets Totally Honest About Her Relationship With ‘Live’ Star Ryan Seacrest
Kelly Ripa opened up about her close relationship with Ryan Seacrest. The pair have been friends for 20 years. She said that, at this point, they can basically read each other’s minds. If you’re a faithful fan of Live With Kelly and Ryan, you understand the absence that looms...
Amy Robach Is Reportedly ‘Blaming’ Lara Spencer For ‘GMA’ Taking Her & TJ Holmes Off Air—’Something Happened’
With their scandal taking over the internet, fans are wondering what Lara Spencer’s response to Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ affair has been and where the couple stand with their other Good Morning America co-stars. Well, it sounds like the drama between the anchors dates farther back than GMA‘s current scandal. Spencer, Robach and Holmes are three of several on-air personalities on ABC’s Good Morning America. Robach and Holmes, specifically, co-anchor Good Morning America‘s late-morning program, GMA3: What You Need To Know, along with Jennifer Ashton. News broke of Robach and Holmes’ relationship in November 2022 after Page Six reported that...
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg warns viewers will ‘freak out’ as she reveals ‘controversial’ opinion during live show
THE View host Whoopi Goldberg has warned viewers that they might “freak" out over a controversial opinion she’s sharing with them on the live show. The 67-year-old TV personality has shared her thoughts during an on-air discussion about Casey Anthony. A little ways into Thursday’s episode of The...
ETOnline.com
T.J. Holmes Had Years-Long Affair With a 'Good Morning America' Producer Before Amy Robach Romance
T.J. Holmes is making news for another romance. Just days after news of Holmes' relationship with Amy Robach broke, ET has learned he had an affair with a Good Morning America producer. ET has also learned this producer also worked with Robach at the time. The producer left GMA in...
The View’s Sunny Hostin missing from talk show as Joy Behar shares cryptic reason behind co-host’s absence
THE View’s Sunny Hostin has taken Thursday off from the popular daytime talk show. Fellow panelist Joy Behar has given fans a cryptic reason for her co-host’s absence. Sunny, 54, was at the hosts’ desk all week but was missing from Thursday’s broadcast. As Whoopi was...
‘Serial Cheater’ T.J. Holmes Had Affairs With Three Women at ABC: Report
GMA3 host T.J. Holmes carried out at least three affairs with co-workers at ABC—including one with a previously unreported unnamed staffer at the network, according to Page Six. The latest accusation comes after revelations that he carried out relationships with both his co-host, Amy Robach, and a producer named Natasha Singh, the outlet reported. News of another Holmes indiscretion comes the same day ABC executives decided to bench both him and Robach from the show's third hour “indefinitely” amid growing pushback. Network President Kim Godwin even went so far as to call their relationship an “internal and external distraction” on an editorial call Monday, according to TMZ.Read it at Page Six
CBS' Gayle King rips 'very messy' T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach affair at ABC
Gayle King called the cheating scandal inside ABC News "very messy and very sloppy," expressing concern for kids involved in T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s affair.
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Surprising Detail in Her Will
Don’t expect any biopics of the life of The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg to be made after she passes away at all. She’s made it clear in her will that people do not have permission to do so. This all came up during a discussion on the ABC talk show about the Marilyn Monroe-focused movie Blonde. Andrew Dominik directed the movie. Goldberg actually revealed that her will stipulates rules around potential biopics about her life, Entertainment Weekly reports.
EW.com
Whoopi Goldberg reveals her will prevents unauthorized biopics about her life: 'Try it'
Future filmmakers of the world: You do not have Whoopi Goldberg's blessing to make a movie about her life. During a spirited discussion about the morality of director Andrew Dominik's Marilyn Monroe-centric movie Blonde, The View moderator and Oscar-winning actress revealed that her will stipulates certain rules regarding potential biopics about her life.
Whoopi Goldberg Pushes Back On Claims ‘Blazing Saddles’ Is Racist: “Don’t Make Me Come For You”
Whoopi Goldberg is defending Blazing Saddles from criticism that it’s a racist movie. The backlash over the film was brought to the “Hot Topics” table following Mindy Kaling saying that The Office couldn’t be made today because the characters are too “inappropriate.” The Mel Brooks 1974 satirical western comedy stars Cleavon Little and Gene Wilder and it’s about a politician that hires a Black sheriff to oversee a problematic village. The View’s moderator pushed back on the claims that the film was racist. “It deals with racism by coming at it right, straight, out front, making you think and laugh about...
Popculture
'GMA' Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Have a Ball Joking About Relationship On-Air
After a whirlwind week that revealed their relationship to the public, Good Morning America hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach had some fun on-air. Holmes and Robach joked a bit about the wild week that saw their romance go public, with tons of speculation swirling around the reveal. On Friday's...
Watch: 'Harry & Meghan' teaser explores 'negative' press about Meghan Markle
"Harry & Meghan," a docuseries featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will return with new episodes on Netflix.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show DJ and SYTYCD dancer, dies at 40, LA County coroner says
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ for "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died.
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Iman Vellani, in marvelous form
Iman Vellani has had a superlative year, cementing herself as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel."
suggest.com
Ava DuVernay Breaks Another Barrier, And This Time It Sounds Delicious
Ava DuVernay continues to break barriers in the film industry for her inviting movies, winning various awards for her directing skills since 2012. In fact, she even became the first Black woman to direct a movie with a budget of $100 million for her 2018 film, A Wrinkle in Time. Now the director is cooking up another tasty morsel that’s tearing down barriers—only this time, it’s not a movie!
Will Smith Appears on ‘The Daily Show’ in First Late-Night Interview Since Oscars Slap: ‘That Is Not Who I Want to Be’
After a series of online statements and quiet public appearances over recent months, Will Smith took further steps back into the spotlight Monday evening, appearing for an interview on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.” Promoting his new historical drama “Emancipation,” Smith’s conversation with the late-night host naturally dug into his Oscars night controversy, in which he slapped Chris Rock onstage as the comedian was introducing the category of best documentary feature. “I have been away,” Will Smith said, drawing a laugh from the crowd when the topic of his absence from the public eye came up. “What have y’all been...
