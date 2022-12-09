Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Tribute to 'kindest' motorcyclist killed in crash
The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash have described him as “the kindest, most caring person you could ever meet”. Nineteen-year-old Alex Lewis from Cockett, Swansea, died on 2 December following a crash on St Helen’s Road, Swansea, after an attempted police traffic stop.
BBC
Driver jailed for crash that left five people dead
An Italian tourist convicted of causing the deaths of five people - including his own four-year-old son - in a crash in north east Scotland has been jailed. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Canterbury roundabout crash: Tributes paid to 18-year-old who died
An 18-year-old who was killed in a crash has been remembered as a "kind and beautiful young lady" by her family. Lucy Billingham died in the crash at The Old Gate Inn roundabout on the A2050 New Dover Road in Canterbury. A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of...
BBC
Boy, 13, dies after being hit by car near Kingsbury
A 13-year-old boy has died in hospital two days after being hit by a car. The boy was walking on Trinity Road in Piccadilly, near Kingsbury, north Warwickshire, when he was struck on 30 November. The driver stopped at the scene and passers-by stopped to help, but the boy died...
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
BBC
Baby died after carrycot put in shed in haste or recklessly, judge rules
A baby living in "overcrowded circumstances" during lockdown died after the carrycot he was in was put in a shed, a judge has concluded. Judge Steven Parker said the boy's cot was put on an unsecured cardboard box in the shed "in haste or recklessly". A family court hearing in...
BBC
Matthew McCallan: Police no longer treating death as unexplained
Police are no longer treating the death of a teenage boy in County Tyrone as "unexplained". Matthew McCallan, 15, was reported missing at 03:30 GMT on 4 December, when he did not arrive home from an event in Fintona. His body was discovered in a ditch at about 11:45 the...
BBC
Driver who killed passenger while trying to evade police jailed
A disqualified driver who killed his passenger when he crashed a stolen car into a tree as he tried to evade police has been jailed. Anthony Riley lost control of a Volvo XC90 after driving at 89mph (143km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone. He survived the crash - on 28...
BBC
Toddler murder: Police say case will never be forgotten
Police have said the case of a County Antrim woman who murdered one of her sons and attempted to murder the other will never be forgotten. The woman pleaded guilty to the offences and has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years. She stabbed the children at a house...
BBC
County Londonderry hit-and-run incident leaves woman dead
A woman has died after a hit-and-run in County Londonderry on Tuesday evening. Police said a motorist called at about19:00 GMT concerned about the safety of a pedestrian in Dunhill Road between Coleraine and Limavady. Officers closed the road and found the body of a woman who they believe was...
Tributes paid as girl, five, dies after Strep A case reported at Belfast school
Tributes have been paid to a young Belfast girl who died as a case of Strep A was reported at the primary school she attended.Black Mountain Primary School described the death of P2 pupil Stella-Lilly McCorkindale as a “tragic loss”.“The thoughts of the entire school are with Stella-Lily’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time,” the school said in a statement.“Stella-Lily was a very bright and talented little girl, and very popular with both staff and children, and will be greatly missed by everyone at school.We recognise that this news may cause worry amongst our school community and...
BBC
Penge crash Met police officer cleared over car chase deaths
A Met Police officer has been cleared over the deaths of a 10-year-old boy and his aunt during a car chase. PC Edward Welch from Chatham, Kent, had been pursuing a stolen car in Penge, south-east London, in August 2016 when it mounted the pavement and hit actor Makayah McDermott and Rozanne Cooper.
Disabled grandmother accuses coach firm of ‘discrimination’ after mobility scooter row
A disabled grandmother has accused a coach company of “discrimination” after they refused to allow her on the bus with her mobility scooter.Lesley McMaster was travelling to visit her grandchildren when Nu-Venture staff told her she couldn’t get on the bus with the scooter.The driver allegedly told her she was “too heavy” and that it was down to his discretion to let her on, while she was weighed down with shopping for her poorly daughter and grandchildren.She was forced to drive 1.5 miles on the scooter – the size of a double buggy – in pouring rain.Normally, the grandmother from...
BBC
Banbury stabbing: Four people convicted of 'love triangle' killing, police say
Four people have been found guilty of killing a man who was involved in a "love triangle" with one of the defendants, police have said. Keith Green, 40, was stabbed to death in the back garden of his home in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on 13 February. Mark Meadows, 25, of Banbury,...
BBC
Police release CCTV after Cheltenham bar worker glassed
Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a serious assault. Officers were called to Home and Botanic nightclub in St George's road, Cheltenham on 13 November 2021. Gloucestershire Police said a member of staff at the venue was glassed by a...
BBC
Man, 35, dies after three-vehicle crash in East Kilbride
Police have named a pedestrian killed in a crash involving three vehicles in East Kilbride. John Paul McGinty, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident happened on the A726 Queensway shortly after 18:30 on Wednesday. The road was closed for six hours for a police investigation. The vehicles...
BBC
Leicester: Fifth murder arrest after man dies from head injuries
A fifth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man who was found with head injuries died. Dumitru-Nicolae Cherascu, 42, known as "Nicu" to his family, was found unconscious in Tudor Road, Leicester, on 29 November and died three days later in hospital. Leicestershire Police said a...
BBC
Chadwell Heath bus attack: Teen stabbed as revenge for drill track - court
A 16-year-old boy was murdered on a bus home from school as "revenge" for posting a mocking drill music track online, a court has heard. Tyler Hurley died in hospital after he was stabbed while travelling on the Route 173 bus in Chadwell Heath, east London, on 14 March. Carlton...
Comments / 0