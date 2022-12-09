Louisville (0-9) welcomes in-state foe Western Kentucky (8-1) on Wednesday for a 9:00 pm tip at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals enter the season's 10th game ranked near the bottom of nearly all statistical categories. Not only is the team just one of two nationally still seeking its first win, but out of 352 teams that qualify to be listed in the Division I statistics, UofL is also among the bottom five in assist-to-turnover ratio, scoring offense, scoring margin and field-goal percentage. It's not far from the cellar in most other categories.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO