Louisville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check (football): Louisville by 1. —NET Rankings Update: No. 360. —The U of L football team has arrived safely in Boston for its Fenway Bowl game on Saturday. The mingling with the Cincinnati team should be interesting. —Western Kentucky QB Austin Reed, who was widely rumored to be transferring...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Mark Hagen set to join Brohm’s Staff after Citrus Bowl

It has been announced that another member of Jeff Brohm’s staff at Purdue will be following him to join his staff at the University of Louisville. This time it is co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Mark Hagen. Hagen is set to join the Louisville staff following Purdue’s Citrus Bowl game, along with Brian Brohm who will serve as the Boilermakers’ interim Head Coach for their matchup against the LSU Tigers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm visits with Cardinal Authority

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm sat down with Cardinal Authority to discuss a number of topics, including building a coaching staff, the immediate demands with recruiting, the expanding College Football Playoff, as well as his aggressive approach to offense and defense. In discussing his staff of assistant coaches, Brohm confirmed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Watch: Kenny Payne, El Ellis, Jae'Lyn Withers visit media ahead of Louisville v WKU

Louisville (0-9) welcomes in-state foe Western Kentucky (8-1) on Wednesday for a 9:00 pm tip at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals enter the season's 10th game ranked near the bottom of nearly all statistical categories. Not only is the team just one of two nationally still seeking its first win, but out of 352 teams that qualify to be listed in the Division I statistics, UofL is also among the bottom five in assist-to-turnover ratio, scoring offense, scoring margin and field-goal percentage. It's not far from the cellar in most other categories.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Saadiq Clements Flips From Purdue to Louisville

Jeff Brohm has made it a point to recruit Louisville and the state of Kentucky during his time at Purdue and he has now flipped two commits to follow him to UofL. Saadiq Clements is a 3-star defensive line prospect from Henderson, Kentucky. He committed to Purdue while holding offers from Michigan, Florida State, UK, and Indiana.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Jeff Brohm's aggressive, risk-taking offense coming to Louisville

There is one thing that is certain when Jeff Brohm is roaming the sidelines as the head coach of your team. It’ll have an offense that will seek ways to give it an edge, or a spark, that could lift to a victory. During his introductory press conference as the new Louisville head coach, Brohm made it a point to mention his commitment to having an aggressive offense.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL volleyball preparing for 2nd straight Final Four

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After beating the University of Oregon in comeback fashion on Saturday, the University of Louisville is headed to the Final Four. This marks the Cardinals second straight season making it this far in the tournament. UofL absolutely dominated its first three games of the tournament, sweeping...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Yahoo Sports

College football hot seat tracker: Ken Niumatalolo out at Navy after 15 seasons

Sadly, the college football regular season has come to an end. While the action on the field may be dwindling, the end of the regular season opens the floodgates for major activity in the coaching market. Which head coaches have been fired? Who is on the move to another job? Here is a running list of the ongoing movement in the college football coaching carousel. This will be updated chronologically.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 as we finish up the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this U of L football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 25 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be one of the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Love Louisville and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Louisville. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Louisville to take part in a unique, Louisville-centric dating experience.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville mayor-elect stacks senior leadership team with familiar faces

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg has announced his senior leadership team and it is stacked with familiar faces. He has the outgoing Metro Council president on his team, a Metro Council member and a former council member. Meet the team:. Deputy mayor: Barbara Sexton Smith. Deputy mayor,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

ACLU to incoming mayor: No new jail in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ACLU of Kentucky has a demand of incoming Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg, no new jail. On Tuesday, Amber Duke recited twelve names during a virtual press conference with reporters. They were the names of twelve people who have died this year while in custody at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. Duke is the interim executive director of the ACLU of Kentucky and member of Community Stakeholders to End Deaths at LMDC.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LIHEAP helping thousands in Louisville with past due energy bills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Appointments for energy bill assistance are all booked up in Louisville Metro for the week. This fall, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has helped about 10,000 low-income households. Program Supervisor Brandon O'Neal said before the COVID-19 pandemic, they helped between 7,000-8,000 on average....
LOUISVILLE, KY

