Card Chronicle
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check (football): Louisville by 1. —NET Rankings Update: No. 360. —The U of L football team has arrived safely in Boston for its Fenway Bowl game on Saturday. The mingling with the Cincinnati team should be interesting. —Western Kentucky QB Austin Reed, who was widely rumored to be transferring...
Louisville QB commit Pierce Clarkson will be back on campus this weekend
Last weekend, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback and Louisville commit Pierce Clarkson led the Braves to a State and National Championship. This weekend, he’ll be back on the Cardinals campus for an official visit. Clarkson has been to Louisville several times and already took one official visit. NCAA...
FanSided
Mark Hagen set to join Brohm’s Staff after Citrus Bowl
It has been announced that another member of Jeff Brohm’s staff at Purdue will be following him to join his staff at the University of Louisville. This time it is co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Mark Hagen. Hagen is set to join the Louisville staff following Purdue’s Citrus Bowl game, along with Brian Brohm who will serve as the Boilermakers’ interim Head Coach for their matchup against the LSU Tigers.
Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm visits with Cardinal Authority
Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm sat down with Cardinal Authority to discuss a number of topics, including building a coaching staff, the immediate demands with recruiting, the expanding College Football Playoff, as well as his aggressive approach to offense and defense. In discussing his staff of assistant coaches, Brohm confirmed...
Watch: Kenny Payne, El Ellis, Jae'Lyn Withers visit media ahead of Louisville v WKU
Louisville (0-9) welcomes in-state foe Western Kentucky (8-1) on Wednesday for a 9:00 pm tip at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals enter the season's 10th game ranked near the bottom of nearly all statistical categories. Not only is the team just one of two nationally still seeking its first win, but out of 352 teams that qualify to be listed in the Division I statistics, UofL is also among the bottom five in assist-to-turnover ratio, scoring offense, scoring margin and field-goal percentage. It's not far from the cellar in most other categories.
Monster coaching drama as Louisville, Cincinnati renew ‘Keg of Nails’ rivalry in Boston
Two interim head coaches and plenty of missing key players are casting a shadow as Cincinnati faces Louisville on Saturday
Card Chronicle
Saadiq Clements Flips From Purdue to Louisville
Jeff Brohm has made it a point to recruit Louisville and the state of Kentucky during his time at Purdue and he has now flipped two commits to follow him to UofL. Saadiq Clements is a 3-star defensive line prospect from Henderson, Kentucky. He committed to Purdue while holding offers from Michigan, Florida State, UK, and Indiana.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Which former player does Louisville miss most: Dre Davis or Noah Locke?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is no pleasant way to discuss the way this University of Louisville basketball season has unfolded. It's several levels beyond head-scratching. Maybe if the Wright State buzzer beater does not fall, the Cards win that game and have the resolve to beat Appalachian State, too.
Jeff Brohm's aggressive, risk-taking offense coming to Louisville
There is one thing that is certain when Jeff Brohm is roaming the sidelines as the head coach of your team. It’ll have an offense that will seek ways to give it an edge, or a spark, that could lift to a victory. During his introductory press conference as the new Louisville head coach, Brohm made it a point to mention his commitment to having an aggressive offense.
WLKY.com
UofL volleyball preparing for 2nd straight Final Four
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After beating the University of Oregon in comeback fashion on Saturday, the University of Louisville is headed to the Final Four. This marks the Cardinals second straight season making it this far in the tournament. UofL absolutely dominated its first three games of the tournament, sweeping...
Yahoo Sports
College football hot seat tracker: Ken Niumatalolo out at Navy after 15 seasons
Sadly, the college football regular season has come to an end. While the action on the field may be dwindling, the end of the regular season opens the floodgates for major activity in the coaching market. Which head coaches have been fired? Who is on the move to another job? Here is a running list of the ongoing movement in the college football coaching carousel. This will be updated chronologically.
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 as we finish up the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this U of L football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 25 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be one of the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
wdrb.com
Publix announces plans for third Louisville store, which will be its fourth in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Publix is making plans to build a fourth store in Kentucky. In a release, the supermarket chain said it has purchased property at the northwest corner of Flat Rock and Shelbyville Roads in east Louisville. It will be Publix's third planned store in Louisville. A store is also planned for Lexington.
WLKY.com
Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Love Louisville and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Louisville. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Louisville to take part in a unique, Louisville-centric dating experience.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
WLKY.com
Louisville mayor-elect stacks senior leadership team with familiar faces
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg has announced his senior leadership team and it is stacked with familiar faces. He has the outgoing Metro Council president on his team, a Metro Council member and a former council member. Meet the team:. Deputy mayor: Barbara Sexton Smith. Deputy mayor,...
Wave 3
A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the first 12 days of December, 10 people were killed. It is a sobering wake-up call to a city hoping for a quick turnaround in the ongoing deadly violence. This comes after six homicides were recorded in the month of October. ”We bump back up...
wdrb.com
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
spectrumnews1.com
ACLU to incoming mayor: No new jail in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ACLU of Kentucky has a demand of incoming Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg, no new jail. On Tuesday, Amber Duke recited twelve names during a virtual press conference with reporters. They were the names of twelve people who have died this year while in custody at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. Duke is the interim executive director of the ACLU of Kentucky and member of Community Stakeholders to End Deaths at LMDC.
wdrb.com
LIHEAP helping thousands in Louisville with past due energy bills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Appointments for energy bill assistance are all booked up in Louisville Metro for the week. This fall, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has helped about 10,000 low-income households. Program Supervisor Brandon O'Neal said before the COVID-19 pandemic, they helped between 7,000-8,000 on average....
