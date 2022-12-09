Read full article on original website
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Look: Tom Brady Had 2-Word Message For Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy made his first NFL start on Sunday afternoon. It came against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers topped the Buccaneers, 35-7, in a game that was never close. Purdy out-played the legendary NFL quarterback, who had a pretty cool postgame message for the youngster following...
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, shows off pregame routine with fellow Bengals WAG
Olivia Holzmacher is back in action on Bengals game day. The longtime girlfriend of quarterback Joe Burrow showed off her pregame routine Sunday in a new Instagram video that featured pal Morgan Wilson, the wife of Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson. In the black-and-white clip, which was posted on Holzmacher’s Instagram Stories, the duo can be seen bundled up in their winter gear as they smile for the camera. Previous 1 of 2 Next This past week has been a big one for Burrow, who not only defeated the Chiefs last Sunday in a rematch of January’s AFC Championship game, but he celebrated his 26th birthday on...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on a divisional rival in the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between Kansas City and Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, appears to be ready for kickoff. The daughter of...
Tom Brady Goes Full Meltdown Mode While Bucs Struggle vs. 49ers: WATCH
When things don’t go well for Tom Brady, he’s going to let you know about it. That was the case... The post Tom Brady Goes Full Meltdown Mode While Bucs Struggle vs. 49ers: WATCH appeared first on Outsider.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Buccaneers Insider Names Potential Landing Spot For Tom Brady Next Season
Tom Brady is in the final season of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could very well be on his way out this offseason. Bucs insider Rick Stroud has named the San Francisco 49ers as a potential landing spot for the all-time great quarterback next season. Brady, a...
Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Game
FOX's NFL "Game of the Week" this afternoon is an NFC clash with major playoff implications. The San Francisco 49ers, with seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy making his first career start, are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who has made quite a few more starts than Purdy in his career.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired At Halftime
Do it at halftime, Broncos... The Broncos are currently getting shellacked by the Chiefs at home on Sunday afternoon. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett has survived so far this season, but enough is enough. Do it already, Denver. "Is there any good reason Nathaniel Hackett should finish the season? The...
NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight
The Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers are at halftime of Sunday night's game. As always, fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Cris Collinsworth's performance. Collinsworth, who always seems to spark big reactions on social media, is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
NFL Quarterback Is Expected To Demand A Trade
The 2023 offseason is going to be an interesting one in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers is expected by most to return for another season - likely with the Packers, but perhaps with someone else - and if he's back in Green Bay, we could have a trade situation. Packers backup...
Significant Snow Storm Forecasted For Week 15 NFL Game
NFL fans were upset earlier this season when the league moved a game out of Buffalo rather than having it be played with several feet of snow on the ground. But this week, fans might not only get to see a snow game, but one in primetime. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, meteorologists ...
Sean Payton Reportedly Has 2 Preferred NFL Jobs
Sean Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching, likely in 2023. If he does, he has two preferred jobs. According to a report from NFL Network, the former New Orleans Saints head coach would prefer to be in Los Angeles. That means Payton would prefer...
Olivia Culpo, 49ers WAGs can’t get enough of QB Brock Purdy in blowout win
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy certainly won the hearts of Niners fans on Sunday — the significant others of 49ers players, in particular. As the 49ers spoiled Tom Brady’s California homecoming with a 35-7 blowout win over the Buccaneers, Olivia Culpo led the charge in congratulating Purdy, who connected with the model’s boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, in the Week 14 victory. “Ok ok ok ok he is PURDY MUCH REALLY REALLY GOOD!!!!” Culpo, 30, exclaimed in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on Sunday, along with two receptions for 34 yards and another touchdown. In addition to...
NFL World Thinking Of Patrick Mahomes' Mom This Week
Patrick Mahomes is currently putting on a show against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Earlier this week, Randi Mahomes, the mother of the legendary NFL quarterback, went viral on social media. Randi Mahomes posted some cryptic, concerning messages on social media. "You can only push someone so far until...
NBC Sports
Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft
With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
NFL World Furious With Todd Bowles On Sunday
It's safe to say that Todd Bowles' first season leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is not going well. Tampa Bay is currently getting shellacked by San Francisco. It's 28-0 heading into halftime. San Francisco is being led by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy on Sunday afternoon. Bowles and the Bucs' defense...
It's snow problem: How lots handle the snow for Bills game day
The Buffalo Bills will take on the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night in Orchard Park and the snow stops for nobody. Early forecasts suggest more snow coming to the region later this week and weekend.
Erin Andrews Reveals What Dad Texted Her During Game
Erin Andrews was on the call of Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Buccaneers game. Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon. It was the first start of Brock Purdy's career. During the game, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands, when he teared up after his son's first touchdown pass.
