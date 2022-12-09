ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 2-Word Message For Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy made his first NFL start on Sunday afternoon. It came against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers topped the Buccaneers, 35-7, in a game that was never close. Purdy out-played the legendary NFL quarterback, who had a pretty cool postgame message for the youngster following...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, shows off pregame routine with fellow Bengals WAG

Olivia Holzmacher is back in action on Bengals game day. The longtime girlfriend of quarterback Joe Burrow showed off her pregame routine Sunday in a new Instagram video that featured pal Morgan Wilson, the wife of Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson. In the black-and-white clip, which was posted on Holzmacher’s Instagram Stories, the duo can be seen bundled up in their winter gear as they smile for the camera. Previous 1 of 2 Next This past week has been a big one for Burrow, who not only defeated the Chiefs last Sunday in a rematch of January’s AFC Championship game, but he celebrated his 26th birthday on...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on a divisional rival in the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between Kansas City and Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, appears to be ready for kickoff. The daughter of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Game

FOX's NFL "Game of the Week" this afternoon is an NFC clash with major playoff implications. The San Francisco 49ers, with seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy making his first career start, are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who has made quite a few more starts than Purdy in his career.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired At Halftime

Do it at halftime, Broncos... The Broncos are currently getting shellacked by the Chiefs at home on Sunday afternoon. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett has survived so far this season, but enough is enough. Do it already, Denver. "Is there any good reason Nathaniel Hackett should finish the season? The...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

The Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers are at halftime of Sunday night's game. As always, fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Cris Collinsworth's performance. Collinsworth, who always seems to spark big reactions on social media, is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday...
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Is Expected To Demand A Trade

The 2023 offseason is going to be an interesting one in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers is expected by most to return for another season - likely with the Packers, but perhaps with someone else - and if he's back in Green Bay, we could have a trade situation. Packers backup...
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Significant Snow Storm Forecasted For Week 15 NFL Game

NFL fans were upset earlier this season when the league moved a game out of Buffalo rather than having it be played with several feet of snow on the ground. But this week, fans might not only get to see a snow game, but one in primetime. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, meteorologists ...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Sean Payton Reportedly Has 2 Preferred NFL Jobs

Sean Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching, likely in 2023. If he does, he has two preferred jobs. According to a report from NFL Network, the former New Orleans Saints head coach would prefer to be in Los Angeles. That means Payton would prefer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Olivia Culpo, 49ers WAGs can’t get enough of QB Brock Purdy in blowout win

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy certainly won the hearts of Niners fans on Sunday — the significant others of 49ers players, in particular. As the 49ers spoiled Tom Brady’s California homecoming with a 35-7 blowout win over the Buccaneers, Olivia Culpo led the charge in congratulating Purdy, who connected with the model’s boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, in the Week 14 victory. “Ok ok ok ok he is PURDY MUCH REALLY REALLY GOOD!!!!” Culpo, 30, exclaimed in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on Sunday, along with two receptions for 34 yards and another touchdown. In addition to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Thinking Of Patrick Mahomes' Mom This Week

Patrick Mahomes is currently putting on a show against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Earlier this week, Randi Mahomes, the mother of the legendary NFL quarterback, went viral on social media. Randi Mahomes posted some cryptic, concerning messages on social media. "You can only push someone so far until...
NBC Sports

Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft

With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
ROSS, CA
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Todd Bowles On Sunday

It's safe to say that Todd Bowles' first season leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is not going well. Tampa Bay is currently getting shellacked by San Francisco. It's 28-0 heading into halftime. San Francisco is being led by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy on Sunday afternoon. Bowles and the Bucs' defense...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reveals What Dad Texted Her During Game

Erin Andrews was on the call of Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Buccaneers game. Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon. It was the first start of Brock Purdy's career. During the game, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands, when he teared up after his son's first touchdown pass.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy