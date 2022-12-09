Read full article on original website
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Williams, Green lead No. 19 Auburn past Georgia State, 72-64
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The Auburn Tigers went from not being able to hit many shots to scarcely missing. Jaylin Williams scored 20 points, Wendell Green Jr. had 17 and No. 19 Auburn heated up in the second half to beat Georgia State 72-64 Wednesday night. The Tigers (9-1) rebounded from their first loss, 82-73 against Memphis, with a hot-shooting second half after struggling for the first 23 minutes. Auburn hit 18 of 27 shots (66.7%) in the half but struggled to shake the Panthers (5-5), who led by six a few minutes after coming back from the locker room.
Oregon holds off late rally to down UC Riverside
Brennan Rigsby scored 19 points to lead four Ducks in double figures and Oregon held off a late rally by
No. 17 Miss. St. beats Jackson St. 69-59, improves to 10-0
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — DJ Jeffries scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures as No. 17 Mississippi State overcame some struggles and beat Jackson State 69-59 on Wednesday night. Tolu Smith and Eric Reed had 13 points and KeShawn Murphy added 10 to lead the Bulldogs (10-0). Jackson State led by 10 in the first half after Mississippi State got off to a sluggish start. The Bulldogs regained the lead and went up by 10 before taking a 31-26 lead at halftime. “It wasn’t the start that we wanted, honestly,” Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said. “(Jackson State) Coach (Mo) Williams and I talked today at shootaround, and he was very frank with me that they were focused and excited to play. (JSU) deserves a lot of credit. They shot it well and were well-prepared. He had his team with a really good game plan and they executed for the most part.”
