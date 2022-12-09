JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — DJ Jeffries scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures as No. 17 Mississippi State overcame some struggles and beat Jackson State 69-59 on Wednesday night. Tolu Smith and Eric Reed had 13 points and KeShawn Murphy added 10 to lead the Bulldogs (10-0). Jackson State led by 10 in the first half after Mississippi State got off to a sluggish start. The Bulldogs regained the lead and went up by 10 before taking a 31-26 lead at halftime. “It wasn’t the start that we wanted, honestly,” Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said. “(Jackson State) Coach (Mo) Williams and I talked today at shootaround, and he was very frank with me that they were focused and excited to play. (JSU) deserves a lot of credit. They shot it well and were well-prepared. He had his team with a really good game plan and they executed for the most part.”

JACKSON, MS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO