ringsidenews.com
Adam Pearce Addresses Firing Bobby Lashley On WWE RAW
Adam Pearce is the voice of reason for everything that goes on in WWE nowadays, as his on-screen role as an authority figure is usually maintained. However, he is also at the receiving end of a lot of abuse at the hands of WWE Superstars, the latest being Bobby Lashley. Pearce ended up firing Lashley on RAW this week, and now he finally explained his actions.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW
Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Comments On Her Bizarre Actions During WWE RAW
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for a very long time now and has won over the hearts of many fans thanks to her dedication to her craft. Bliss has undergone tons of changes in character, including her current iteration. In fact, Bliss did a lot of bizarre things last night on RAW, and now she finally decided to comment on what happened.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Benoit Appears During WWE Tribute To The Troops Vignette
Chris Benoit impressed fans and peers alike with his incredible in-ring work. Benoit put on great matches against the likes of Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Triple H, and others. Unfortunately, his legacy got tainted after the gruesome double murder suicide in 2007. WWE removed all mentions of Chris Benoit from...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Was Insistent That Tony Khan To Hire ROH Star
Chris Jericho faced former champions as part of his mission to desecrate the Ring of Honor’s legacy. Jericho faced off against former ROH Champion Bandido on the September 28th episode of AEW Dynamite. The fight was well-received, and Jericho wanted Bandido to sign with AEW after stepping into the ring with him.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Says WCW’s Biggest Problem Was Everyone Wanted To Book For Themselves
Kevin Nash has established himself as one of the most well-known WWE legends in history. When Kevin Nash was chosen to be the WCW’s booker, the big man arrived with a strategy. But Nash had to face many problems and he recently opened up about them. Nash joined, alongside...
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Didn’t Appreciate How WWE Reminded Fans Of Her Cringe-Worthy Botch
Ronda Rousey has been in the news recently after fans criticized her performance at the Survivor Series. The star admitted that she messed up when she took a DDT on the ring apron from Shotzi, and many online were not impressed. #FireRondaRousey trended multiple times on social media during WWE shows in the weeks following the event, before the former UFC champion presented her own explanation.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H ‘Underwhelmed’ By Talent He Rehired Since Taking Over WWE Creative
WWE has become a completely different entity ever since former WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon decided to take voluntary retirement, amidst various hush money and sexual allegation scandals. While the television programming and development of stars have been significant, there is a new report that says otherwise. Vince McMahon...
ringsidenews.com
Sonya Deville Turns Up The Heat In Super Revealing Black Outfit Video Drop
Sonya Deville made her comeback to WWE television back in January 2020 in a non-wrestling role. Fast forward two years, Deville is now an active in-ring competitor, but that’s not the only thing she does now. Sonya Deville loves showing off the results of her hard work. By the looks of it, she gave fans a reason to be happy with a new video drop.
ringsidenews.com
LA Knight Says Working With Bray Wyatt Is A ‘Unique Challenge’
LA Knight made an immediate impact when he debuted during NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day on February 14th, 2021. He underwent a huge change after being called up to the main roster, as he was then known as Max Dupri. Thankfully, Knight went back to his old gimmick and is currently feuding with Bray Wyatt, in a very compelling storyline on Friday Night Smackdown. In fact, Knight believes working with Wyatt is a unique challenge.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Making Plans For WWE Return
Vince McMahon will always be regarded as one of the greatest pioneers in the wrestling business. He revolutionized the business like no other and his contributions made his company, WWE, a global giant. Despite retiring earlier this year, speculations have emerged that Mr. McMahon is eyeing a comeback. Vincent Kennedy...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Teases Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail On WWE RAW
Alexa Bliss formed an alliance with Bray Wyatt during his feud with Braun Strowman in 2020. Bliss ended up betraying Wyatt at WrestleMania 37. Tonight, Alexa Bliss teased rejoining Wyatt. Alexa Bliss took on Bayley in a number one contender’s match for the Raw Women’s Championship tonight. Bliss won the...
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Once Accidentally Broke A Superstar’s Neck During WWE Match
John Cena is a name to be reckoned with in the wrestling and entertainment business. The breakthrough cross-over wrestling Superstar has performed some of the best matches in the business, and rumors of his in-ring return still swirl to this day. Still, not everyone’s track record is spotless. John...
ringsidenews.com
Mia Yim Threatens To Block Fans Who Say She’s Cheating On Keith Lee
Mia Yim re-signed with WWE to take out the ‘Rhea Problem’ for The O.C., and she has excelled in delivering an excellent performance in the role. Since her return to the company, Yim saw a much larger spotlight, and that includes the bad parts as well. Mia Yim...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Reveals Text From Vince McMahon Welcoming Him Back To WWE
Vince McMahon’s name is trending again as he reportedly hopes to make a WWE comeback. However, Ric Flair recently discussed his former boss and revealed a text he got from McMahon in July. When Ric Flair was dropped from WWE’s show-opening videos several months ago, he expressed his displeasure...
ringsidenews.com
MVP Wants Omos To Dethrone Roman Reigns
MVP has been one of the most reliable superstars throughout the company’s history. However, MVP has recently revealed that he wants to help Omos to become the world champion, but he must defeat Roman Reigns in order for him to succeed. MVP recently appeared in an interview with Good...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Gets Loud ‘Thank You Mandy’ Chants After WWE NXT Women’s Title Loss
Mandy Rose had one of the most successful runs in the history of WWE NXT. From a mid-card attraction to becoming one of the longest-reigning NXT Women’s champions in history, Mandy certainly has come a long way. Her hard work and dedication were well-appreciated by the fans following her big title loss.
ringsidenews.com
LA Knight Says The Max Dupri Gimmick Didn’t Fit
LA Knight has become one of the rising stars of the SmackDown brand. His charismatic personality and in-ring prowess make him a potential blue-chip prospect with huge potential. However, LA Knight was completely surprised by the new gimmick he received upon his main roster arrival by Vince McMahon. LA Knight...
