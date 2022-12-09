Read full article on original website
Omaha man threatened to bomb LGBTQ events in Lincoln, Kearney, police say
An Omaha man has been arrested and charged with terroristic threats after he claimed to have planted a bomb inside an LGBTQ bar in Lincoln and threatened vague violence at Pride events in two Nebraska cities, police say in court records. Police began investigating Michael Nicewonder in May — six...
Lincoln man accused of pawning $100,000 worth of stolen gold coins, police say
Less than a week after an 82-year-old Lincoln man told police that 25 gold coins worth $100,000 were stolen from his private collection, investigators have identified a 49-year-old man who they say is responsible for the theft. David Fricke, of Lincoln, was taken into custody Saturday — four days after...
Iowa bank’s lawsuit claims financial statements were fabricated as part of loan scheme
LINCOLN — An Iowa bank, one of the many victims in a purported bank fraud case, is asking for an emergency court hearing and the appointment of a special investigator to determine whether the estate of a Lincoln businessman has sufficient funds to pay back at least $44 million in loans.
Millard North grad coming home to Omaha with first-time Final Four qualifier San Diego
There were 23 Nebraskans playing on college volleyball teams that made the NCAA Tournament this year. Some schools are obvious destinations for players from the state — Nebraska, Creighton and South Dakota among them. Or, in the case of Louisville’s Elle Glock of Wahoo, her head coach is Nebraska native Dani Busboom Kelly.
Nebraska hospital leaders sound alarm on hospital capacity
Leaders from Lincoln and Omaha hospitals are sounding the alarm about capacity in the face of a "tripledemic" of illnesses caused by COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. "Our hospitals are entering a very challenging time, and quite frankly, we need Nebraskans to help us with it," said Jeremy Nordquist,...
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: eight, fifteen; White Balls: eight, thirteen) (four, five, ten, twenty, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: six) Mega Millions. 14-22-48-58-68, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2. (fourteen, twenty-two, forty-eight, fifty-eight, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Nebraska lands talented JUCO edge rusher Kai Wallin
One of the nation’s top junior college edge rusher prospects has decided on Nebraska. Sacramento (Calif.) American Rivers CC edge rusher Kai Wallin announced his commitment to Nebraska on Monday after taking an official visit over the weekend. At 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, Wallin has an FBS-ready frame that...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (six, one, four) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
LSW's Kennadi Williams commits to Nebraska to play softball and basketball
Lincoln Southwest multi-sport standout Kennadi Williams announced Sunday her commitment to the Nebraska softball and women's basketball programs. Williams revealed the news in an Instagram post. "I want to thank my family, coaches, friends, and teammates for all the love and support!" she wrote. "I can't wait to be a...
Amie Just: Of Nebraska's 'What Ifs' this season, one stands out from the rest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The moment remains seared into John Cook's brain. Nothing looked out of the ordinary. A routine play in practice. A freak accident. A torn ACL for senior captain and defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles. Cook’s first-ever in-practice ACL tear spanning his entire coaching career. “How did...
Quarterback William Watson decommits from Nebraska’s 2023 class
Another Husker football recruit with close ties to a former assistant will no longer be a part of Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class. Quarterback recruit William "Pop" Watson III announced on Sunday that he is decommitting from Nebraska and will play for Virginia Tech instead. The Springfield, Massachusetts, product was heavily recruited by former Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who initially offered Watson while he coached for UMass and Pittsburgh.
Nebraska offensive lineman Kevin Williams enters the transfer portal
Nebraska offensive lineman and Omaha North graduate Kevin Williams will seek to play a seventh season of college football elsewhere. Williams entered the transfer portal Tuesday, he announced on social media. His time as a Husker was brief — he transferred from Northern Colorado last offseason and appeared in the first four games this year before an injury sidelined him the rest of the way. Should the NCAA grant him a medical hardship waiver, he’ll search for a third school to suit up for in 2023.
McKewon: Three takes on cornerback Syncere Safeeullah committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commitment from IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder:. A long, lanky defensive back who fits the old Nebraska defensive mold — and apparently the new one, too. Former Husker defensive backs coach Travis Fisher preferred tall, lean corners with impressive playing radius. New NU defensive backs coach Evan Cooper clearly likes the same. Safeeullah has the frame similar to that of current Husker corner Quinton Newsome, and, in limited Hudl highlight film, shows an ability to cover ground and play the ball in the air. Safeeullah fits well with the players Nebraska has already on its roster.
McKewon: Matt Rhule’s ‘mission’ is possible at Nebraska – with patience
LINCOLN — Matt Rhule must do well in a recruit’s living room, if the stump speeches he gives to Nebraska fans — like the one on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena — are much indication. While Rhule quipped that sometimes the best move in public speaking...
State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036
LINCOLN — The long-delayed state expressway system — once projected to be completed by 2003— is now expected to be completed by 2036, state lawmakers were told Tuesday. That’s good news, because last year, the projected end date was 2040, according to John Selmer, the director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Letter to the Editor: 'The Good Life' or good health?
"Nebraska ... The Good Life" is proudly printed on traffic signs seen when crossing our state line. Maybe every Nebraskan has in some way received some financial health from Nebraska's $7.5 billion-plus livestock industry, but is money the most important criteria to experience a "good life"?. What about being in...
Nebraska is setting new 'standard' as it embraces identity on defense
Matt Painter was asked a simple question after Purdue’s 65-62 overtime win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon. What's different about this season's Huskers?. “They defend,” the Purdue coach said. “They play defense.”. Simple as it sounds, Painter is right — an improved defense is the biggest difference...
Pillen names health care team; Anthone moves to private sector
Governor-elect Jim Pillen on Monday named division directors in the Department of Health and Human Services and announced that Dr. Gary Anthone will depart as the state's chief medical officer and director of public health to accept a position in the private sector in Omaha. Dr. Matthew Donahue, the state...
