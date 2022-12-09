Read full article on original website
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Fans get hyped up over ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ trailer as Daisy Ridley addresses rumors of Rey’s return to ‘Star Wars’
Star Wars fans are still on the fence about the sequel trilogy and all the characters associated with it, most of all Rey, but the rumor mill has been abuzz with speculation ever since Daisy Ridley paid Lucasfilm a visit. Is the Palpatine-conveniently-turned-Skywalker finally making a return after the ninth movie in the saga brought the story to a conclusion in 2019? And if so, how are fans going to receive her this time?
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer and Poster Released
On Wednesday, Disney+ revealed the trailer and key art for the second season of Lucasfilm Animation's Star Wars: The Bad Batch. A press release confirms that the new season begins after months have passed since the fall of the cloning facility on Kamino. The Bad Batch is still trying to navigate the Empire's rise after the Republic's fall. In the new season, they will cross paths with some new and familiar faces, including -- based on the trailer -- Bail Organa and Captain Rex as they embark on various mercenary missions to dangerous locales. You can watch the new trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 below (or revisit the first trailer).
Washington Examiner
Andor, finally, is the right mix of Star Wars and politics
Few movie releases have stoked more excitement than The Phantom Menace premiere in May 1999. The initial Star Wars prequel, the beloved sci-fi series's first film in 16 years, led fans to camp out on sidewalks for days and even weeks for a first-run viewing. But when theater lights dimmed,...
Andor's Andy Serkis Says Getting To Act Opposite Diego Luna Drew Him To The Project
Andy Serkis made a name for himself as the foremost motion capture actor in Hollywood, portraying CGI characters such as Gollum and Caesar the Ape. But lately, he's been putting his real face forward in movies like "The Batman" and, now, in the "Star Wars" Disney+ series "Andor." In fact, "Andor" reflects the actor's new career phase, as he previously portrayed the CGI Snoke in Disney's "Star Wars" trilogy (via IMDb).
ComicBook
Gary Friedkin, Star Wars and Happy Days Actor, Dead at 70
Gary Friedkin, an actor known for his work in projects like Happy Days, Star Wars, Blade Runner, and Young Doctors in Love, has passed away at the age of 70. The news of his passing was announced by his family in an obituary in the Tribune Chronicle, which revealed that he passed away on Friday, December 2nd at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio. He reportedly died due to complications from COVID-19.
Dwayne Johnson says Warner Bros. didn't want Henry Cavill back as Superman: 'We were not going to take no for an answer'
Dwayne Johnson said Warner Bros. "inexplicably" didn't want Henry Cavill to return to the cape and tights as Superman for a role in "Black Adam."
hypebeast.com
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
In defense of the Anakin and Padmé romance in Star Wars:Attack of the Clones
Okay, haters, cue up "Across the Stars" and set down your blasters, because I've got something to say. The Anakin and Padmé romance in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones is romantic and engaging and pretty damn good, actually. This is a take I will cling to as tightly as a Bespin weather vane, and one which I defended as passionately as a roll down a Naboo meadow while appearing on EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast.
Collider
Gal Gadot-Led 'Wonder Woman 3' Reportedly Not Moving Forward at Warner Bros.
The Lasso of Truth has run short on this one. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Wonder Woman 3 is reportedly no longer moving forward at DC Studios. Patty Jenkins, who directed the first two installments, would have returned alongside star Gal Gadot for the third entry in the franchise. At the moment, the cause of the cancellation is being attributed to the sequel not aligning with the new blueprint being set by co-chairs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran.
Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Not Moving Forward as DC Movies Hit Turning Point (Exclusive)
Call it DC Rebirth or DC: Genesis. Maybe call it Identity Crisis or Flashpoint. These titles of past DC comics event series aptly describe the state of Warner Bros.’ DC movies, which are on the cusp of a new era but not before a potentially messy transition period. A cleaning of the slate is common when a new executive team is put in place to run a studio or division but there is likely little precedent for the amount of Clorox James Gunn and Peter Safran could spray as they prepare to launch DC Studios and guide superhero movies for the...
thedigitalfix.com
Keanu Reeves petitioned to be this Lord of the Rings character
The Lord of the Rings movies are extremely well cast. Baically everyone nails their Lord of the Rings character, to the point it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the roles. In the late ’90s, Keanu Reeves had his eye on the Peter Jackson’s fantasy movies, and one fixture in particular.
How ‘Andor’ Created the Best Star Wars Villain in Years
In a 20-minute conversation about creating the fearsome Dedra Meero for “Andor,” actor Denise Gough mentions the show’s writing exactly seven times. Nine times, if you count the last mention — “The writing, the writing, the writing!” — as multiple, but it’s hard to fault the Irish actor for being so thoroughly enamored with the scripts by Tony Gilroy, Dan Gilroy, Beau Willimon, and Stephen Schiff. “It’s like a great play,” she told IndieWire over Zoom, speaking of how everything on “Andor” came together with the writing as its foundation. “Get out of the way. Don’t overthink it, don’t try and manage...
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
IGN
The Mandalorian Season 3 Gets an Official Release Date
The next season of The Mandalorian will premiere in early 2023. As announced at Brazil Comic Con, Disney revealed that the next chapter of Mando's story will hit Disney Plus on March 1, 2023. Disney also shared a new image of the Mandalorian, Din Djarin, and Grogu together in a cockpit.
thesource.com
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘The Mandalorian’ fans express concern over season 3 as the final ‘Flash’ run on The CW gets a premiere date
With so many ups and downs ever since the Mouse House took over the franchise in 2012, Star Wars fans appear to be in a state of perpetual concern, even over projects that have already proven their merit and then some. The Mandalorian is the perfect case in point for this phenomenon, with many of its viewers constantly wondering if the upcoming third season can keep the magic alive. Well, the majority of the community seems to still retain faith in Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, but is there really any cause for worry?
Netflix TV Exec Weighs In: ‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Henry Cavill’s ‘Witcher’ Exit and ‘Stunning’ Live-Action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’
When Netflix renewed Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” last month, the streamer was careful not to call the next chapter of the comic book adaptation a second season — but did not explain why. The reason: Netflix is considering releasing the next installment in batches a la “Stranger Things” Season 4, rather than its traditional binge model. “Everything is on the table when it comes to ‘Sandman,’” Netflix’s head of U.S. and Canada scripted series Peter Friedlander tells Variety. “It’s an innovative show.” That “everything is on the table” approach seems to be one Netflix, which launched its ad-supported tier last month, is embracing with...
Collider
Cal Kestis Is a Wanted Man in First 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' Trailer
The story of Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) is set to continue in a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's critically and commercially successful action game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. While fans from all across the galaxy will still need to wait a few months for the game to release, a brand-new trailer has given us our latest look at the upcoming title and the first look at its gameplay as well as its release date. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release on March 17, 2023.
