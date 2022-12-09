Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Interest Rates Surprisingly Have Plunged
These seven of the highest-yielding Warren Buffett stock picks not only make sense for growth and income investors but they also look like outstanding ideas for 2023, when we could see a new bull market by the summer.
Motley Fool
Want $1,000 in Passive Income? 3 High-Dividend Stocks to Snap Up
Many dividend stocks pay well above the S&P 500's average return. Dividend stocks also offer the potential for long-term stock price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
5 High-Flying Must-Buy Mid Caps for 2023 From a Volatile 2022
We are about to close a highly disappointing 2022 with less than two weeks of trading days left. A record-high inflation rate and the Fed’s ultra-hawkish monetary tightening with a rigorous hike in interest rate and concerns about a near-term recession resulted in severe volatility throughout the year. Year...
NASDAQ
ICF International (ICFI) Boasts Earnings & Price Momentum: Should You Buy?
Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. The Zacks Premium service, which provides daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter, makes these more manageable goals. All of the features can help you identify what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 12/13/2022: IVZ, GS, ALEX, XLF, FAS, FAZ
Financial stocks were trending higher premarket Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining more than 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was more than 7% higher, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was declining more than 7%. Invesco (IVZ)...
NASDAQ
Nucor (NUE) Invests in Electra to Strengthen Portfolio
Nucor Corporation NUE announced on Dec 8 that it invested in shares of a Colorado-based startup company, Electra. The investment will strengthen Nucor's position as a sustainability leader and expand on the innovation that has already resulted in cleaner steel manufacturing in the United States. Electra transforms low-grade iron ores...
NASDAQ
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXZ
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Univar Solutions Inc (Symbol: UNVR), which makes up 2.98% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund...
NASDAQ
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the First Trust Senior Loan Fund (Symbol: FTSL) where we have detected an approximate $94.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 3.2% decrease week over week (from 65,200,002 to 63,100,002). The chart below shows the one year price performance of FTSL, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy FS Bancorp (FSBW) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Stock?
Investors in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $12.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied...
NASDAQ
All You Need to Know About BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Rating Upgrade to Buy
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
NASDAQ
SPXL: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the DIREXION DAILY STANDARD AND POORS 500 BULL 3X SHARES (Symbol: SPXL) where we have detected an approximate $155.1 million dollar outflow -- that's a 5.7% decrease week over week (from 38,600,001 to 36,400,001). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SPXL, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights VICI Properties, Mid-America Apartment Communities and Regency Centers
Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: VICI Properties Inc. VICI, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. MAA and Regency Centers Corp. REG.
NASDAQ
Model N, Inc. (MODN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Model N (MODN)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 4.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $40.9 in the previous session. Model N has gained 33.9% since the start of the year compared to the -31.5% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the -59.4% return for the Zacks Internet - Software industry.
Comments / 0