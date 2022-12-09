Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?
Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
cohaitungchi.com
Metformin is the first drug given to people with type 2 diabetes. This is why.
Why is this? Working to improve the ways our natural insulin works in our body and helping to regulate blood sugars by its action on the liver, metformin also has been associated with no hypoglycaemia (low blood sugars); no weight gain (and some studies even suggest weight loss) and is generally well tolerated.
Healthline
Costus Igneus: Side Effects of the Insulin Plant for Diabetes Treatment
Costus igneus is known as the insulin plant because it may help lower glucose levels for some people with diabetes. This plant may cause side effects that include dizziness and stomach problems. While C. igneus may help as a supplement for pre-diabetes or type 2 diabetes, it is not a replacement for insulin or other diabetes medications.
Prevention
What Is Ozempic, the Diabetes Medication That’s Being Used Off-Label for Weight Loss?
A medication designed to help manage insulin levels is now hard to find after a slew of people on social media talked about how they used it for weight loss. Ozempic, which is a brand name for semaglutide, is on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of current drug shortages.
Medical News Today
What to know about injectable diabetes drugs for weight loss: Ozempic, Saxenda, and more
Recent studies show that certain injectable diabetes drugs can help with weight loss in addition to blood sugar management. In combination with diet and exercise, they may help a person with type 2 diabetes maintain weight loss. Although drugs such as semaglutide (Ozempic) and liraglutide (Saxenda) have gained popularity online,...
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
How To Quickly Lower Your Blood Sugar
Left untreated, high blood sugar can be dangerous. Learn the fastest ways to treat high blood sugar quickly and when you should see a doctor instead.
Lima News
Strategies to break the heart disease and diabetes link
Heart disease remains a leading cause of death around the world. And diabetes is one of the risk factors for heart disease. Diabetes is a growing global health concern, with more than 422 million people living with this metabolic disorder — the majority of those with Type 2 diabetes.
Researchers found two minutes of walking can reduce type 2 diabetes, dementia, and heart failure
A two-minute walk can lower blood sugar and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. Researchers have found that walking within 60 to 90 minutes after a meal is more effective when blood sugar levels are high.
WVNews
Meigs Health Matters: Take steps now to combat prediabetes
Approximately 96 million people, more than one in three, have prediabetes. Sadly, more than 80% don’t even know it. Prediabetes is when blood sugar is higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. Insulin is a hormone that acts as a key to letting sugar into the cells. If you have prediabetes, your cells don’t respond well to insulin so your pancreas makes more insulin in an attempt to get the cells to respond.
FDA approves diabetes pill for cats
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first pill to improve control of diabetes in some cats.
MedicalXpress
Postpartum diabetes testing low for women with gestational diabetes
Women with gestational diabetes are seven times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those without, yet over a ten-year period only half of these women were tested for diabetes within six months of giving birth, a new University of Otago study reveals. Anonymized data from the Ministry of...
MedicalXpress
New guideline examines better ways to manage hypoglycemia in people with diabetes
People with diabetes are benefiting from advances in medications and technologies to lower their risk of hypoglycemia, according to a Clinical Practice Guideline issued today by the Endocrine Society. The guideline, titled "Management of Individuals with Diabetes at High Risk for Hypoglycemia: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline," was published...
MedicalXpress
10 ways to prevent diabetes complications
More than 37 million people in the U.S. have diabetes, and more than 96 million adults in the U.S.—over one-third—have prediabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Diabetes mellitus refers to a group of diseases that affect how your body uses blood sugar. The underlying...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Obesity, Low Muscle Mass Linked to Kidney Risk in Type 2 Diabetes
A combination of obesity and low muscle mass — known as sarcopenic obesity — may make people with type 2 diabetes more likely to develop chronic kidney disease, according to a new study published in the journal Obesity. People with diabetes — type 1 or type 2 —...
Could you have diabetes? Your dental health may be an indicator.
Dental issues and vision problems could be early indicators of prediabetes, which impacts nearly three times more than the 37 million currently diagnosed diabetics in the U.S. “The rate of diabetes or incidence of diabetes is increasing annually by about 2 million people per year in the United States,” according to Dr. Mike McDermott, director of the Endocrinology and Diabetes Practice at University of Colorado Hospital. “It's huge and we're increasing at a rapid rate.”
FDA approves first oral treatment for cats with a type of diabetes
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved Elanco Animal Health Inc's (ELAN.N) drug for cats with a type of diabetes, making it the first oral drug to be approved for the disease in animals.
Freethink
Old Parkinson’s drug helps teens with type 1 diabetes
A drug used to treat Parkinson’s disease lowered blood pressure and improved a measure of vascular health in young people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in a small study. If the results hold up in larger trials, the drug could help millions ward off the heart problems linked to diabetes.
Medical News Today
What to know about nutcracker syndrome
Nutcracker syndrome (NS) is a condition in which two arteries compress the left renal vein (LRV), interfering with blood flow out of the left kidney. The condition has this name because the compression resembles a nutcracker cracking a nut. NS does not always cause symptoms, but some people may experience...
cohaitungchi.com
The Relationship Between Potassium and Diabetes
Recent studies show a connection between potassium levels in the body and the prevalence of diabetes mellitus. Could a potassium-rich diet help to prevent type 2 diabetes from developing?. Here’s everything you need to know about diabetes, potassium, and the relationship between the two. What is diabetes?. Diabetes is...
