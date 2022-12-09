Approximately 96 million people, more than one in three, have prediabetes. Sadly, more than 80% don’t even know it. Prediabetes is when blood sugar is higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. Insulin is a hormone that acts as a key to letting sugar into the cells. If you have prediabetes, your cells don’t respond well to insulin so your pancreas makes more insulin in an attempt to get the cells to respond.

