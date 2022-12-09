ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KBRA Assigns BBB+ IFSRs to First Protective Insurance Company and Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA assigns BBB+ insurance financial strength ratings (IFSR) to. First Protective Insurance Company and Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company. . The Outlook for both ratings is Stable. First. Protective Insurance Company. is a property/casualty insurer focused on writing personal homeowners coverage primarily in. Florida. as well as four other...
FLORIDA STATE
Kingstone Announces Exchange Agreement for Debt Refinancing

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it has entered into a Note and Warrant Exchange Agreement (the “Exchange Agreement”) with several holders (the “Exchanging Noteholders”) to refinance its outstanding 5.50% Senior Notes due on.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Names Cathy Miller Head of North America Property, Promotes Other Property Leaders

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has promoted. to Head of North America Property and announced several other promotions within its North America Property team. As Head of North America Property, Cathy will oversee the insurer’s general property, energy, builder’s risk and marine business in...
Insurity Enables Digital Payments to Transform Claims Payments Process for P&C Insurance Organizations

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced its commercial partnership with Dream Payments and connectivity to J.P. Morgan Payments digital payments services, enabling insurers to pay claims in just 30 seconds with integrated digital payment options on its Sure Claims Payments solution. This connectivity between.
Insurtech Company Oyster Raises $3.6M Seed to Launch Its Point-of-Sale Platform for Personal Insurance

Oyster is set to modernize personal insurance through seamless embedded experiences for consumers at the point-of-sale. /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster, an insurance technology company that provides personal insurance through seamless point-of-sale and post-purchase experiences, today announced that it has raised a. $3.6 million. financing round. New Stack Ventures. led the round...
Westland Insurance expands partnership with Blackstone Credit

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group. , one of Canada’s largest and fastest growing insurance brokers, today announced an expanded partnership with. , one of the world’s largest credit-focused asset managers, has led an additional. $200 million. commitment to support Westland’s growth strategy, bringing its aggregate investment to...
Risk Strategies Acquires Worldwide Assurance, Inc.

BOSTON , Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage, and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Worldwide Assurance, a health and benefits-focused retail agency. The terms of the deal were not released. Founded in 2012, Worldwide Assurance is a specialist in...
Evident selected by HUB International Mid-America to Provide Fully-Automated Insurance Verification for Enterprises

Expanding Services for HUB Customers to Improve Third-Party Risk Management. /EINPresswire.com/ -- HUB International Mid-America, a region within. , a leading North American insurance brokerage that provides employee benefits, business, and personal insurance products and services, and Evident, the leading provider of third-party insurance verification solutions, are excited to announce their partnership to provide a fully-automated, fully-digital insurance verification and embedded insurance solution for enterprise clients.
GEORGIA STATE
Acrisure Announces Expanded Insurance Leadership Team to Support Bold Future

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Acrisure , a fast-growing fintech leader that operates a top-10 global insurance broker and the largest independent Real Estate Services company in America, today announced members of its Insurance Leadership Team reporting to. Grahame Millwater. , President, Global Insurance. The team consists of leaders who possess robust experience...
FMT Insurance Chooses Betterview to Mitigate Property Risk

SAN FRANCISCO , Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMT Insurance (FMT), today announced they have selected insurtech company Betterview’s Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform to gain a more complete, actionable view of real property risk. For over 100 years, FMT has provided strong coverage at a fair...
Leading SFR Insurer SES Risk Solutions Launches QUBIE

Proprietary Insurtech platform enables brokers to quote and bind landlord insurance for single rental property locations in less than three minutes. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- has launched QUBIE, an instant quote-and-bind platform for single rental property locations. As a proprietary Insurtech platform for landlord insurance, QUBIE enables insurance brokers to instantly quote a single-family (1-4 unit) long-term rental property with only a street address. The entire process from quote-bind-policy issuance takes less than three minutes.
FINANCIAL FOCUS: How should you pay for short-term financial goals?

As you go through life, you will likely have long-and shortterm financial goals. But how will your strategies for meeting your long-term goals differ from those needed for your shortterm ones?. If you're like most people, your biggest long-term goal is achieving a comfortable retirement. And for this goal, a...
