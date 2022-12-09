Read full article on original website
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Legal & General Reinsurance Company No. 2 Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has assigned the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) to Legal & General Reinsurance Company No. 2 Limited. (L&G Re 2) (. Bermuda. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for Members of Enumclaw Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from positive and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Mutual of. Enumclaw Insurance Company. and. Enumclaw Property & Casualty Insurance Company. , which comprise. Enumclaw Insurance Group.
KBRA Assigns BBB+ IFSRs to First Protective Insurance Company and Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA assigns BBB+ insurance financial strength ratings (IFSR) to. First Protective Insurance Company and Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company. . The Outlook for both ratings is Stable. First. Protective Insurance Company. is a property/casualty insurer focused on writing personal homeowners coverage primarily in. Florida. as well as four other...
Kingstone Announces Exchange Agreement for Debt Refinancing
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it has entered into a Note and Warrant Exchange Agreement (the “Exchange Agreement”) with several holders (the “Exchanging Noteholders”) to refinance its outstanding 5.50% Senior Notes due on.
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Names Cathy Miller Head of North America Property, Promotes Other Property Leaders
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has promoted. to Head of North America Property and announced several other promotions within its North America Property team. As Head of North America Property, Cathy will oversee the insurer’s general property, energy, builder’s risk and marine business in...
Insurity Enables Digital Payments to Transform Claims Payments Process for P&C Insurance Organizations
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced its commercial partnership with Dream Payments and connectivity to J.P. Morgan Payments digital payments services, enabling insurers to pay claims in just 30 seconds with integrated digital payment options on its Sure Claims Payments solution. This connectivity between.
Insurtech Company Oyster Raises $3.6M Seed to Launch Its Point-of-Sale Platform for Personal Insurance
Oyster is set to modernize personal insurance through seamless embedded experiences for consumers at the point-of-sale. /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster, an insurance technology company that provides personal insurance through seamless point-of-sale and post-purchase experiences, today announced that it has raised a. $3.6 million. financing round. New Stack Ventures. led the round...
Evertas, the Leading Crypto Insurance Company, Closes $14 million Series A to Expand Capacity and Develop New Products and Standards
CHICAGO , Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evertas, the world’s first and leading crypto insurance company, announced the successful closure of a series A financing round. Led by. Polychain Capital. , the round raised. $14 million. . That, in addition to. $5.8 million. seed financing, puts the company’s...
Westland Insurance expands partnership with Blackstone Credit
(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group. , one of Canada’s largest and fastest growing insurance brokers, today announced an expanded partnership with. , one of the world’s largest credit-focused asset managers, has led an additional. $200 million. commitment to support Westland’s growth strategy, bringing its aggregate investment to...
Risk Strategies Acquires Worldwide Assurance, Inc.
BOSTON , Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage, and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Worldwide Assurance, a health and benefits-focused retail agency. The terms of the deal were not released. Founded in 2012, Worldwide Assurance is a specialist in...
Evident selected by HUB International Mid-America to Provide Fully-Automated Insurance Verification for Enterprises
Expanding Services for HUB Customers to Improve Third-Party Risk Management. /EINPresswire.com/ -- HUB International Mid-America, a region within. , a leading North American insurance brokerage that provides employee benefits, business, and personal insurance products and services, and Evident, the leading provider of third-party insurance verification solutions, are excited to announce their partnership to provide a fully-automated, fully-digital insurance verification and embedded insurance solution for enterprise clients.
Acrisure Announces Expanded Insurance Leadership Team to Support Bold Future
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Acrisure , a fast-growing fintech leader that operates a top-10 global insurance broker and the largest independent Real Estate Services company in America, today announced members of its Insurance Leadership Team reporting to. Grahame Millwater. , President, Global Insurance. The team consists of leaders who possess robust experience...
FMT Insurance Chooses Betterview to Mitigate Property Risk
SAN FRANCISCO , Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMT Insurance (FMT), today announced they have selected insurtech company Betterview’s Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform to gain a more complete, actionable view of real property risk. For over 100 years, FMT has provided strong coverage at a fair...
Leading SFR Insurer SES Risk Solutions Launches QUBIE
Proprietary Insurtech platform enables brokers to quote and bind landlord insurance for single rental property locations in less than three minutes. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- has launched QUBIE, an instant quote-and-bind platform for single rental property locations. As a proprietary Insurtech platform for landlord insurance, QUBIE enables insurance brokers to instantly quote a single-family (1-4 unit) long-term rental property with only a street address. The entire process from quote-bind-policy issuance takes less than three minutes.
R Street Institute Releases 10th Annual Insurance Regulation Report Card
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) released the 10th edition of its Insurance Regulation Report Card. The report, authored by R Street Director of Finance, Insurance and Trade,. Jerry Theodorou. , analyzes and evaluates the effectiveness of state government regulation of property and casualty insurance and assigns a letter grade to...
FINANCIAL FOCUS: How should you pay for short-term financial goals?
As you go through life, you will likely have long-and shortterm financial goals. But how will your strategies for meeting your long-term goals differ from those needed for your shortterm ones?. If you're like most people, your biggest long-term goal is achieving a comfortable retirement. And for this goal, a...
Wilner Joins Mayer Brown in New York, Enhancing Firm's Insurance Regulatory, Transactional Capabilities
Mayer Brown announced today that has joined the firm as a partner in its. "Jared adds significant transactional and insurance regulatory experience to our US team, acquired from his stints as a former regulator at the. New York Department of Financial Services. and in-house at. Prudential Financial. , as well...
Automotive Embedded Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Bsurance, Liberty Mutual, Wrisk
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Automotive Embedded Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Automotive Embedded Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts,...
Oscar Health, Inc. to Limit Additional Growth in Florida in Light of Strong Open Enrollment
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announced that based on strong Open Enrollment performance to date, it will temporarily stop accepting new members in the state of. Florida. , beginning. December 13. at. 12:00...
Millennial Money: Prepping to buy a home or invest in 2023?
It has been quite the year. In 2022, we’ve lived through high inflation, stock market lows, housing market frenzies and ongoing. rate hikes. Although we don’t have a crystal ball to predict what will happen to the economy next year, we could use this year’s events as a guide: Things may continue to be rocky.
