Inspired By a Superstar! MAC Cosmetics Releases Whitney Houston Limited Edition Makeup Line
In celebration of Whitney Houston‘s trendsetting style and beauty, MAC has announced its latest offering of all-new, limited edition products to create your own superstar look. The cosmetics giant collaborated with the Estate of Whitney E. Houston to amplify the late icon’s glamorous and signature glow in the MAC...
Michelle Obama Steps Out in Denim on Denim & Red Stiletto Boots for ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour with Ellen DeGeneres
Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour for “The Light We Carry” yesterday at the Warner Theater in Washington alongside former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. To commemorate the journey, DeGeneres posted a short clip of the pair backstage getting hyped up to go on stage.
Kathy Hilton Soars in Glittering Purple Platform Heels & Cape Dress at People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet 2022
In purple from her head down to her feet, Kathy Hilton attended the People’s Choice Awards 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight exuding elegance with her ensemble. Hilton went bold, hitting the red carpet in a Valentino caped dress and sky-high heels. With a bedazzled Valentino mini purse in her hand, Hilton’s midi silhouette came with sweeping sleeves that acted as a cape. Hilton accessorized with eye-catching silver accessories and wore her blond locks in a half-up half-down face-framing style. Taking her ensemble to new heights, Hilton donned a pair of dark purple Valentino platform pumps with a glittering finish to match...
Victoria Beckham Impressively Dips Low in Nearly 5-Inch Heels While Showcasing New Holiday Handbags
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Beckham is ready for the holiday season. The former Spice Girl snapped a new Instagram post from home this week, wearing an emerald green ensemble of her own design. Her outfit featured a $990 jumpsuit, which included long legs and sleeves with a ribbed knit bodice and neckline. She accessorized with the new green, pink and metallic silver colorways of her own chain-style Mini Pouch — a smaller version of her sold-out Chain Pouch, a leather clutch accented by...
The Lip Bar taps gospel singer Kierra Sheard-Kelly for a collection of her favorite things
The limited-edition kit is available online and at TLB’s flagship Detroit store
Jordin Sparks Marries Red Carpet Glamour With a Casual Style Statement in Merrell Hydro Runners at FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jordin Sparks presented the Brand of the Year award to Merrell at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City tonight. As she arrived on the red carpet of the ceremony, the singer delivered classic glamour in an Mnm Couture gown. Sparks wore a black and white floor-length dress featuring a fitted silhouette and an off-the-shoulder neckline. The white ruched neckline cascaded into a train that followed shortly behind the rest of the gown. Sparks opted for minimal jewelry keeping the focus on the elegant gown with a pair of diamond studs. The singer kept her curly dark brown hair...
Hailey Bieber Slips on Chrome Slingback Pumps & Black Saint Laurent Minidress at Tiffany & Co.’s Miami Party
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Hailey Bieber partied with Tiffany & Co. yesterday at their two-story pop-up store in Miami for Art Basel. The model donned a black minidress by Saint Laurent for the event. The ensemble featured a turtleneck style with a velvet finish, ruched detailing, long sleeves and a floral embellishment attached to a sash that hung to the floor. Packing on the jewelry, Bieber wore a plethora of stacked necklaces, bracelets, rings, and studs from Tiffany & Co., every accessory fixed with sparkling...
Christian Louboutin Plays With Patterns in Diamond-Burst Suit & Two-Toned Loafers on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet at FN Achievement Awards 2022
Christian Louboutin brought sharp style to the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards, where he was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The iconic shoe designer arrived with dates Sabrina and Idris Elba in a sharp suit. His ensemble featured sharp trousers with a double-breasted blazer, each in a pine green hue. Giving the set a graphic burst of prints was a green and brown diamond-shaped pattern, covering both pieces to create a monochrome statement. A white collared shirt and pink silky tie finished his attire, as well as a Y2K-worthy denim baseball cap covered with an embroidered red flowers —...
Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond in Sequined Crop Top & Metallic Heels at ASAP Rocky’s Performance in Miami
Rihanna brought a dazzling display to Miami last night. The “Love on the Brain” singer was spotted heading out of Miami’s Story nightclub on Thursday evening following her boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s performance. For her outing, Rihanna wore a sparkling sequin set. Her diamond-covered button-down top featured long sleeves and she added a sequin bandeau top underneath. She paired the top with matching baggy pants. Rihanna accessorized the glitzy look with a diamond necklace as well as black rectangle sunglasses. She also carried a black sequin clutch bag. The Grammy-winning artist added silver sandals to round out her look. She wore metallic heels with thin...
M.A.C. Cosmetics’ Newest Collection Celebrates Whitney Houston's Legacy
While everyone waits for the highly anticipated Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody to premiere later this December, M.A.C. Cosmetics is gifting Houston fans everywhere something very special. In partnership with the Whitney Houston estate, the beauty brand is launching the limited-edition Whitney Houston collection on December 8 in honor of the legendary singer.
Zoey Deutch Continues to Wear Tiffany Blue in Corset Dress & Sparkling Sandals on ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’
Zoey Deutch was spotted out for a stroll early this morning in New York, making her way to the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” studios. The actress is currently on a press tour for her new film, “Something From Tiffany’s.” Continuing with her Tiffany-blue theme — as first seen at the movie’s premiere last week, Deutch wore a bright light blue Oscar de la Renta dress with bedazzled heels for the occasion. The “Vampire Academy” actress’ dress was a simple a-line style with a fitted strappy scoop neck bodice that gave off the illusion of a corseted waistline thanks to the garment’s...
Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Sparkles in Rainbow Gucci Dress & Ballet Flats at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
Dixie D’Amelio Shines in Lace Burberry Dress and Silver Sandals for Art Basel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dixie D’Amelio brought slick glamour to Burberry and W Magazine‘s Art Basel celebration this weekend. The TikTok influencer arrived for the event in Miami Beach in a full Burberry look, prominently featuring a wrinkled silk dress. Her two-toned ensemble featured a light pink minidress with a deep neckline — as well as a keyhole accent and trim crafted from delicate pink floral lace. Similarly textured white silk trousers with knee-high slits completed her outfit. D’Amelio coordinated her accessories in a shiny...
Bebe Rexha Turns Heads in Blue Velvet 3D Bodysuit With Attached Heels at MTV EMAs 2022
Bebe Rexha certainly made an entrance on the red carpet ahead of the MTV EMAs. The “Break My Heart Myself” singer attended the MTV European Music Awards on Sunday in Duesseldorf, Germany. She took home the Collaboration of the Year award from her work with David Guetta on their song, “I’m Good (Blue).” Though she’s been nominated several times before, this is Rexha’s first MTV EMA award. For the event, the musician really was feeling — or at least looking blue. She wore an abstract look from Fjolla Nila. The cobalt blue garment was essentially a velvet bodysuit that featured a mock...
Martell Cognac Taps Fe, Founder Of Womenswear Brand Fe Noel, To Create One-Of-A-Kind Sneaker Designs Using Signature Color Theory And Brainwave Technology
Martell, the oldest of the great Cognac houses, is proud to announce “The Martell Sneaker Atelier,” a holiday experience that draws inspiration from a French tradition that encourages placing shoes by the fireplace to be filled with gifts by morning. Blending tradition with modern-day sneaker culture and high...
Nikki Glaser Pops in Preppy Purple Minidress & Metallic Platforms at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Nikki Glaser brought preppy style to the People’s Choice Awards 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. tonight. The comedian posed on the purple carpet of the ceremony in a lavender minidress by Balmain. Glaser’s thigh-length dress grabbed gazes with five jewel buttons down the middle and pockets that accentuate her silhouette. Her look was completed with diamond rings that echoed the classic look of the buttons of her dress, and a dazzling small gold sequin purse. Where shoes are concerned, Glaser complimented her dress with soft but fierce metallic platforms. The style featured heels reaching at least 4 inches in...
2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Retailers of the Year
The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards Retailer of the Year: Mass Walmart When it comes to mass beauty, scale and speed are no longer mutually exclusive. Walmart has always been a dominant player because of its sheer size. But over the last two years, the world’s largest has also become increasingly directional, thanks to a combination of speed, storytelling and brand selection that started under former vice president and general manager of beauty, Musab Balbale, and has continued under the leadership of Creighton Kiper, his successor. It was a busy year for beauty. There was Walmart’s entry into prestige beauty via a partnership with...
Lily James Serves Whimsical Glamour in White Tulle Dress & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Lily James was one of the many stars that arrived in style at the British Fashion Awards 2022 at London’s Royal Albert Hall today. The “Pam & Tommy” star looked whimsically glamourous in a white dress from Rodarte’s fall 2022 collection. The design features sequin embellishments, sheer paneling, and a heavenly amount of pronounced tulle. The asymmetric motif was prominent from the intricate neckline to the layered organza. As for her glam, her hair was styled in a sleek yet edgy bun creating a clean silhouette. She wore striking silver earrings that perfectly cloaked her shoulders. Completing the look was a pair of...
Camille Razat Sparkles in the Ultimate Disco Pumps With Feathered Trousers at ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Camille Razat took French-girl style to dramatic heights — literally — at the season 3 premiere of “Emily in Paris.” The romance show, which stars Razat, Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount and Lucas Bravo, returns to Netflix on Dec. 21. Razat arrived on the red carpet at Theatre Des Champs Elysees in Paris, wearing a chic nude beige ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a crewneck long-sleeved top, tucked into a faintly darker-toned set of trousers covered in...
Machine Gun Kelly Buckles Into Dr. Martens x Rick Owens Boots & Frayed Jumpsuit on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Machine Gun Kelly re-affirmed his allegiance to grunge style while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” For the late-night show’s latest episode, Kelly left the studio in Los Angeles with Megan Fox on Wednesday night, wearing a khaki jumpsuit. Styled by his longtime stylist Adam Ballheim, Kelly’s ensemble featured the singular piece in a collared silhouette with 3/4-length sleeves, a button-up front and two breast pockets — as well as legs ending in flared below-the-knee shorts. A black leather belt studded with...
