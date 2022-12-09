ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Detroit News

Feds to provide $36 billion to ensure Teamsters pensions through 2051

The federal government will allocate $36 billion to shore up the Central States Pension Fund, a cash-strapped retirement fund that primarily benefits members of the Teamsters union, President Joe Biden announced Thursday. Around 40,300 Michigan workers and retirees stand to benefit from the funding, according to White House estimates —...
MICHIGAN STATE
JC Post

Biden called gay marriage 'inevitable' and soon it'll be law

WASHINGTON (AP) — A decade ago, then-Vice President Joe Biden shocked the political world and preempted his boss by suddenly declaring his support for gay marriage on national television. But not everyone was surprised. A small group had attended a private fundraiser with Biden weeks earlier in Los Angeles,...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

On The Money — Will Biden’s rail deal backfire?

Rail workers say their colleagues are preparing to leave after being disappointed by the contract forced through by Congress and signed by President Biden. We’ll also look at the battle for the child tax credit and the Trump Organization’s guilty verdict in a tax fraud case.  But first, follow along here to see the live Georgia Senate…
MARYLAND STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Domestic Workers Hold The Most Jobs in These 12 States

Domestic workers clean houses, cook meals, care for children, and provide in-home aid to frail older adults. For many families, the service they provide is incalculable. All told, 2.2 million people across the U.S., mostly women, work in this field, yet that figure is likely an undercount because many are paid “under the table” and […]
MAINE STATE
Salon

Rail strike bill: Both sides do it — wage relentless war against the working class, that is

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. The congressional decision to prohibit railroad workers from going on strike and force them to accept a contract that meets few of their demands is part of the class war that has defined American politics for decades. The two ruling political parties differ only in rhetoric. They are bonded in their determination to reduce wages; dismantle social programs, which the Bill Clinton administration did with welfare; and thwart unions and prohibit strikes, the only tool workers have to pressure employers. This latest move against the railroad unions, where working conditions have descended into a special kind of hell with massive layoffs, the denial of even a single day of paid sick leave and punishing work schedules that include being forced to "always be on call," is one more blow to the working class and our anemic democracy.
JC Post

U.S. has spent $20 billion on security assistance for Ukraine

WASHINGTON —The United States has committed $20 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration, including $19.3 billion since the beginning of Russia's unprovoked invasion on February 24, according to a statement from the Department of Defense. On Friday evening, the Department of Defense...
WASHINGTON STATE
JC Post

U.S. Dept. of Ed issues correction to loan forgiveness email

Millions of Americans were — for a time — eligible for student loan forgiveness, but a legal battle over the constitutionality of the Biden administration's plan put everything on hold. Monday evening, the U.S. Department of Education pulled a mea culpa on emails sent in late November that...
Noozhawk

UC System, Union Reach Tentative Labor Agreements for Academic Workers

Tentative agreements have been made in labor negotiations for academic workers in the University of California System. However, the statewide strike is not over yet. United Auto Workers 5810, the union representing UC academic workers, has been negotiating with the system over unfair labor conditions and have come to agreements on some of their terms for academic works and postdoctoral researchers following the third week of the strike.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The 74

Teachers Union Membership Drops by 59,000 Across the Nation

The National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers lost more than 59,000 working members combined during the 2021-22 school year, according to U.S. Department of Labor disclosure reports. That decline comes after an 82,000-member loss the previous year. School district staffing levels were not to blame. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
JC Post

JC Post

