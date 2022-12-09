Flexjet Graduates its first class of Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) Technicians from their FAA-Accepted Apprentice Program

Read full article on original website
BAE Systems' new drone-hunting missiles can take down unmanned aerial systems
BAE Systems has tested its latest drone hunting missiles machine by conducting ground-to-air test firings, according to a press release by the company published on Tuesday. The experiments were done to prove the effectiveness of 70mm rockets guided by APKWS guidance kits against Class-2 unmanned aerial systems (UAS) that weigh roughly 25-50 pounds and can travel at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
Flying Magazine
General Atomics Receives DARPA Contract To Develop Liberty Lifter Seaplane
A new development phase for the Liberty Lifter, a large military seaplane concept, is under way, roughly on schedule. The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded a contract of just under $8 million to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. for research and development work on the project. Earlier this year DARPA told FLYING it was evaluating proposals and expected to issue a contract in the fall.
myscience.org
Powering vocational education and training with technology
For more than 15 years, researchers have been exploring ways to improve training for apprentices. The findings are summarized in a recently published book and a website for teachers, and new educational technologies are currently being developed. Switzerland is known for its fondue, its punctual trains and its watchmaking industry....
Watts Water Technologies Named One of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023” by Newsweek
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) - For the fourth consecutive year, Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS), a leading global manufacturer of plumbing, heating, and water quality products and solutions, has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005778/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
SpaceNews.com
Defense, Commerce Departments select companies to prototype space traffic management solutions
WASHINGTON — The Office of Space Commerce and the Department of Defense announced Dec. 6 they have selected six commercial firms to prototype space traffic data platforms that track objects and medium and geostationary Earth orbits. COMSPOC Corp., ExoAnalytic Solutions, Kayhan Space, KBR, NorthStar Earth & Space Inc. and...
Evident selected by HUB International Mid-America to Provide Fully-Automated Insurance Verification for Enterprises
Expanding Services for HUB Customers to Improve Third-Party Risk Management. /EINPresswire.com/ -- HUB International Mid-America, a region within. , a leading North American insurance brokerage that provides employee benefits, business, and personal insurance products and services, and Evident, the leading provider of third-party insurance verification solutions, are excited to announce their partnership to provide a fully-automated, fully-digital insurance verification and embedded insurance solution for enterprise clients.
KBRA Assigns BBB+ IFSRs to First Protective Insurance Company and Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA assigns BBB+ insurance financial strength ratings (IFSR) to. First Protective Insurance Company and Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company. . The Outlook for both ratings is Stable. First. Protective Insurance Company. is a property/casualty insurer focused on writing personal homeowners coverage primarily in. Florida. as well as four other...
Acrisure Announces Expanded Insurance Leadership Team to Support Bold Future
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Acrisure , a fast-growing fintech leader that operates a top-10 global insurance broker and the largest independent Real Estate Services company in America, today announced members of its Insurance Leadership Team reporting to. Grahame Millwater. , President, Global Insurance. The team consists of leaders who possess robust experience...
Helios Technologies Appoints Lee Wichlacz to Newly Created Position as President of Electronics Segment
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Lee Wichlacz recently joined the Company and has been appointed to the newly created corporate officer position of President, Electronics, effective December 7, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006074/en/ Lee Wichlacz (Photo: Business Wire)
Mohammed VI University of Health Sciences Reports Findings in Global Health (Factors determining membership in community-based health insurance in West Africa: a scoping review): Health and Medicine – Global Health
2022 DEC 12 (NewsRx) -- By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Education Daily Report -- New research on Health and Medicine - Global Health is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. Casablanca, Morocco. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In many low-income countries, households...
Oscar Health, Inc. to Limit Additional Growth in Florida in Light of Strong Open Enrollment
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announced that based on strong Open Enrollment performance to date, it will temporarily stop accepting new members in the state of. Florida. , beginning. December 13. at. 12:00...
globalspec.com
Lift off for space skills training in the UK
The courses will support the U.K.’s rapidly growing space sector. Source: MTC Training. New apprenticeship and training courses are set for launch by MTC Training, the training division of the Manufacturing Technology Centre, to support the space sector in the U.K. The offerings, scheduled to begin in September 2023...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Collins Aerospace inaugurates new engineering and international operations center in India
The new Collins Aerospace GETC is built with an aim to optimize cooperation and innovation while offering customers cutting-edge solutions and expanding STEM-based employment opportunities. Collins Aerospace, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp., has formally opened its new Global Engineering and Technology Center (GETC) and Collins India Operations Center in...
streetwisereports.com
Counter-Drone Co. Receives DOD Recommendation and AU$3.7M Private Placement
Australian and U.S.-based tech company DroneShield Ltd. (DRO:ASX; DRSHF:OTC) has been making many moves lately. Along with an influx of orders over the past two months, the company has also secured a recommendation from the Depart of Defense (DOD) and a AU$3.7 million placement. DroneShield offers what is known as...
3DPrint.com
US Army Corps of Engineers Awards $3.2M for 3D Printing Ultra High Performance Concrete
Florida International University (FIU) was awarded a $3.2 million grant by the Army Corps of Engineers for research related to use of Ultra High Performance Concrete (UHPC) for additive construction (AC) applications. UHPC is a term used for any cement mixture that is composed of especially tiny particles and possesses a number of specific advantages over more widely-used concretes, in particular, improved compressive strength.
helihub.com
IBAC and Unmanned Safety Institute Launch Auditor RPAS Accreditation Course
The International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and Unmanned Safety Institute (USI) have opened enrollment to the new International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) Training course. As part of the RPAS auditor accreditation process, qualified IS-BAO auditors wanting to expand their qualifications within the rapidly...
CNBC
Self-driving truck startup Kodiak Robotics wins $50 million deal to help develop driverless Army vehicles
The company said it won a two-year, $49.9 million contract from the Defense Department to help develop automated combat vehicles for the U.S. Army. The vehicles will be tailored for reconnaissance, surveillance and other missions that would present a high risk to a human driver. The contract is part of...
Aviation International News
Stellar Blu To Provide Satcom Direct Service
When the OneWeb satellite communication (satcom) network goes live later next year, Stellar Blu’s Sidewinder system will be available to connect a variety of VIP bizliners to OneWeb’s high-speed service. The company selected Satcom Direct (Stand 230) to be the preferred service provider for customers who install the Sidewinder satcom system.
solarindustrymag.com
Jason Grumet Named New ACP CEO
The American Clean Power Association (ACP) has named Jason Grumet as the organization’s CEO following unanimous approval by the association’s board of directors. He will assume his role on January 23, 2023. “ACP has quickly established itself as the voice of the clean energy industry and a highly...
Aviation International News
Sabena Installs Leonardo Defense System on Global 7500
European maintenance and modification center Sabena technics delivered a Bombardier Global 7500 to an undisclosed VVIP customer following a complete modification system to add self-defense capabilities. The project called for France-based Sabena to develop the first EASA supplemental type certificate for installation of the Leonardo Miysis directed infrared countermeasure system...
