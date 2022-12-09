Flexjet Graduates its first class of Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) Technicians from their FAA-Accepted Apprentice Program

A new development phase for the Liberty Lifter, a large military seaplane concept, is under way, roughly on schedule. The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded a contract of just under $8 million to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. for research and development work on the project. Earlier this year DARPA told FLYING it was evaluating proposals and expected to issue a contract in the fall.

