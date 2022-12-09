Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Herding Dog Afraid of All Cows Meets A Tiny Friend She Adores | The Dodo Odd Couples
Herding dog is so afraid of cows — wait until she finally finds a tiny friend she can wrestle with 💙. Keep up with Winnie on TikTok: https://thedo.do/winniethecattledog and Instagram: https://thedo.do/Winniethecattledog. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M.
Clayton News Daily
Guy Frees Elephant After 50 Years In Chains | The Dodo Heroes
Guy rescues an elephant every year on his birthday — watch him free one who's been in chains for 50 years. Keep up with Planting Peace on Facebook: https://thedo.do/PlantingPeace and TikTok: https://thedo.do/Plantingpeace, and their website: https://thedo.do/plantingpeace. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine
A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
Clayton News Daily
Pittie Teaches Little Human Important Lessons On How To Be A Big Brother | The Dodo Pittie Nation
Watch this kid treat his new baby brother exactly how his pittie has always treated him 👶🏻💛. Special thanks to Boulder, Harley, Roman & Lucinda! Follow along on Instagram: https://thedo.do/bluestaffyboulder. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever Puppy Cries for Mom and Siblings and We Can't Take It
Bringing home a new furry family member can be so much fun, but it's also a big adjustment for everyone--including your new pet! Whether they're arriving home from a shelter or from their mother, a fur baby can have a lot of scary feelings about the change. This precious Golden Retriever puppy named Miller is no exception, but our hearts simply shattered when we heard him cry out for his mom and siblings.
Clayton News Daily
Taylor Swift Reveals How She's Spending Her Birthday: 'Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way'
Taylor Swift doesn't seem to know the meaning of rest. The superstar is celebrating her 33rd birthday today, Dec. 13, in the best way, and she's got her fans all atwitter over it. Instead of a lavish party or tropical getaway, the Midnights crooner has spent the day hard at work, once again teasing more new music to come on Instagram.
Watch as Labrador Puppy Demands to Be Held Like a Baby During Walkies
A puppy named Gus has melted hearts online after his owner revealed that he "only walks when he wants to walk" in a video that has gone viral on social media. The viral clip, shared Wednesday on TikTok under the username Billiethelab_, shows the Labrador retriever being carried down the stairs and around the streets after refusing to walk on his own.
pethelpful.com
Viral Video of German Shepherd Saving Little Boy's Life Is Amazing
Dogs are man's best friend for a very good reason, and this German Shepherd is here to remind us what that reason is. He's the literal definition of loyalty! When Tank's 6-year-old human brother was playing in the yard, he was able to step in and protect him from a random, unprovoked attack from a neighbor's dog...all in a matter of seconds!
19 Passive Aggressive People Who Were Totally Fine With Everything...Seriously...Like, Totally Fine!!!
Sure it's easier to talk things out, but these folks are straight-up geniuses.
WhatsApp for iOS promises Picture in Picture video calls for 2023
Today, in a blog post, WhatsApp highlighted how it’s improving calling features on the app. While it brought some new functions in 2022, the company already promises other features to arrive early next year, such as Picture in Picture video calls for iPhone users. According to WhatsApp, this function...
Mother issues warning after children ‘digitally kidnapped’ on Instagram
A mother has stopped posting photos of her children online after her family were “digitally kidnapped” by an imposter who was posing as her.Meredith Steele, 35, blogged on Instagram about her life with husband, Mark Steele, 35, and children, a daughter aged 11, and a son, nine.The content creator from Portland, Maine, posted photos about about their daily life and soon amassed thousands of followers.But she was horrified when she discovered a fake profile had cloned her photos and was using them on an account with thousands of other families.Meredith was shocked to see photos of special family moments...
pethelpful.com
Adorable Boys Rescue Kitten and Parents' Reaction Is Everything
Animal lovers can't help but want to make a difference when they see an animal in trouble. This is a noble trait to have, and it's incredibly wonderful when you see it in young children. Empathy and compassion are all traits we want our kids to have, and if your...
Comments / 0