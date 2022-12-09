ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC 282 official weigh-in highlights, photo gallery from Las Vegas

By Mike Bohn, Ken Hathaway
 5 days ago
LAS VEGAS – The UFC 282 fight card now is official following Friday’s weigh-in session, at which 25 of the 26 athletes scheduled to compete successfully hit their marks on the scale.

Saturday’s event, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena, is headlined by a vacant light heavyweight championship fight. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and early prelims on ESPN+.

After Jiri Prochazka was forced to relinquish the belt due to injury, former champ Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC) and surging contender Magomed Ankalaev (18-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) will clash to determine the next titleholder in the weight class.

Check out the weigh-in highlights in the video above and a photo gallery below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 282.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

