ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Kroger, ADA providing free diabetes risk assessments around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a growing health crisis that affects all of us in some way. The American Diabetes Association says more people in Georgia are being diagnosed with diabetes. Data shows more than 12.4 percent of adults in the state have diabetes. Another 33.7 percent have prediabetes.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Hartsfield concourse T ribbon cut

Arrest made in murder of beloved Buckhead grandmother. Arrest made in murder of beloved Buckhead grandmother. INTERVIEW: ‘Caroling with Q Parker & Friends’ is today!. INTERVIEW: ‘Caroling with Q Parker & Friends’ is today!
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fire at a DeKalb County home displaces eight people

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at a DeKalb County home displaced eight people on Sunday afternoon. DeKalb County fire and emergency services responded to a house fire at 5308 Olde St. around 1:27 p.m., according to officials. Crews arrived on the scene to heavy flames and smoke...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Peachtree City, Fayetteville both on downslope to decline

There are a variety of things that can drive a community into decline. Combine enough of the negatives and a once respected and livable location can crumble. We have seen it many times in metro Atlanta. I am always puzzled by the people who flee areas in serious decline, move...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cherokee County’s first paid fire chief dies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first paid fire chief in Cherokee County has died, according to the Cherokee County Fire Department. Joe Carmichael died Saturday at his home in Corryton, Tennessee. He began his firefighting career in Atlanta before helping establish the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department in 1973. It became a paid fire department in 1976 with Carmichael as its first chief.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newnan High School employee seen pushing student on camera

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A video of a Newnan High School (former) paraprofessional pushing a student multiple times in a school hallway has been released. The incident reportedly happened on Nov. 15, according to an incident report. A police officer was at the school helping another staff member...
NEWNAN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

WATCH: Trans rights group to announce lawsuit against major Georgia employer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A transgender rights organization has announced it will file a lawsuit against a major Georgia employer. Details regarding the lawsuit are set to be announced during a press conference at the Central Presbyterian Church, according to the Transfender Legal Defense and Education Fund. Atlanta...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police receive state grant for DUI enforcement

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department has received a $134,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to fight DUI. The office’s Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) program seeks to reduce “aggressive driving” throughout Georgia through both education and enforcement.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gang members sentenced to life for deadly armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two gang members have been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for their role in a deadly armed robbery in 2019. 33-year-old Cordarius Dorsey and 29-year-old Quintavious Jackson were convicted of killing 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh. The pair killed Jalloh at the Marathon in the 2500 block of Gresham Road Oct. 15, 2019. Jackson and Dorsey waited for Salloh to arrive at the gas station before confronting him. Dorsey forced Jalloh’s car door open and shot him after a brief struggle. Jackson then robbed Salloh of a large sum of cash.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Families and businesses expected to move for I-285/I-20 West revamp

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Easing traffic congestion for thousands in metro Atlanta is coming at a cost. Families who have lived in their homes for years are now being asked to find a new place. The Georgia Department of Transportation needs more space for the busy I-285/I-20 West...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man trapped on second floor rescued during apartment fire in Gwinnett County

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was pulled to safety Monday night after being trapped on the second story during an apartment fire in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services say firefighters responded to a report of an apartment fire at 476 Huff Street NW in Lawrenceville just before 8 p.m. Officials say multiple callers reported that their apartment building was on fire and people were trying to escape.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy