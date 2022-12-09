Read full article on original website
Atlanta Chick-fil-A donates $100,000 to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
Chick-fil-A set to present a check to the Kids at Heart program on Thursday December 15, 2022....
Kroger, ADA providing free diabetes risk assessments around metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a growing health crisis that affects all of us in some way. The American Diabetes Association says more people in Georgia are being diagnosed with diabetes. Data shows more than 12.4 percent of adults in the state have diabetes. Another 33.7 percent have prediabetes.
Atlanta firefighters make Christmas bright for neighborhood children
ATLANTA — Similar to the commitment of firefighters who answer the call in times of need, the legacy of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 16 holiday party is a call to action during the most wonderful time of the year for children and families in need. A holiday meal,...
Atlanta Hartsfield concourse T ribbon cut
Arrest made in murder of beloved Buckhead grandmother. Arrest made in murder of beloved Buckhead grandmother. INTERVIEW: ‘Caroling with Q Parker & Friends’ is today!. INTERVIEW: ‘Caroling with Q Parker & Friends’ is today!
‘It’s a scam’ Spalding County Sheriff receives fake $20K check in mail, warns others
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It may be the season of giving, but Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix is warning Georgia residents of a scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. “Look what I got in the mail today! Instant Christmas money for no reason at all!...
Fire at a DeKalb County home displaces eight people
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at a DeKalb County home displaced eight people on Sunday afternoon. DeKalb County fire and emergency services responded to a house fire at 5308 Olde St. around 1:27 p.m., according to officials. Crews arrived on the scene to heavy flames and smoke...
Peachtree City, Fayetteville both on downslope to decline
There are a variety of things that can drive a community into decline. Combine enough of the negatives and a once respected and livable location can crumble. We have seen it many times in metro Atlanta. I am always puzzled by the people who flee areas in serious decline, move...
Cherokee County’s first paid fire chief dies
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first paid fire chief in Cherokee County has died, according to the Cherokee County Fire Department. Joe Carmichael died Saturday at his home in Corryton, Tennessee. He began his firefighting career in Atlanta before helping establish the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department in 1973. It became a paid fire department in 1976 with Carmichael as its first chief.
Thousands of metro Atlanta kids will get new bikes this Christmas thanks to Delta
ATLANTA — This holiday season, Toys for Tots is making sure that every child has a gift on Christmas morning. This is the 75th year of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation’s founding. Each year, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines helps the Marine Corps Reserve meet its goal. Channel...
Newnan High School employee seen pushing student on camera
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A video of a Newnan High School (former) paraprofessional pushing a student multiple times in a school hallway has been released. The incident reportedly happened on Nov. 15, according to an incident report. A police officer was at the school helping another staff member...
5 arrested around metro Atlanta in connection with violent New Jersey home invasion
Five men were arrested Tuesday around the metro Atlanta area after a months-long investigation connected them to a violent home invasion and shooting at a home in New Jersey, authorities said.
WATCH: Trans rights group to announce lawsuit against major Georgia employer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A transgender rights organization has announced it will file a lawsuit against a major Georgia employer. Details regarding the lawsuit are set to be announced during a press conference at the Central Presbyterian Church, according to the Transfender Legal Defense and Education Fund. Atlanta...
Rebrand DeKalb’s Memorial Drive? Join the discussion at public meeting
An upcoming public meeting will discuss possible “rebranding” options for the community surrounding DeKalb’s OTP-stretch...
MARTA holding job fair for bus operators, journeyman bus technicians
ATLANTA, Ga. — MARTA is hiring bus operators and journeyman bus technicians. MARTA will be recruiting for those job positions at a job fair on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters, located across from the Lindbergh Center rail station at 2424 Piedmont Road in Atlanta.
Friends and family remember woman gunned down by masked man at Gwinnett car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a 34-year-old woman was gunned down while at work. Courtney Owens was shot and killed at the Royal Court Motors dealership, where she worked, at the intersection of Centerville Highway and Annistown Road around 4 p.m.
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membership
Pastor Jamal BryantPhoto byMarcus Ingram/Getty Images. Pastor Jamal Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb County, Georgia, near Lithonia. Bryant's plan is to get more members into his megachurch. He is launching a business to teach Black men to grow and sell weed.
Atlanta police receive state grant for DUI enforcement
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department has received a $134,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to fight DUI. The office’s Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) program seeks to reduce “aggressive driving” throughout Georgia through both education and enforcement.
Gang members sentenced to life for deadly armed robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two gang members have been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for their role in a deadly armed robbery in 2019. 33-year-old Cordarius Dorsey and 29-year-old Quintavious Jackson were convicted of killing 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh. The pair killed Jalloh at the Marathon in the 2500 block of Gresham Road Oct. 15, 2019. Jackson and Dorsey waited for Salloh to arrive at the gas station before confronting him. Dorsey forced Jalloh’s car door open and shot him after a brief struggle. Jackson then robbed Salloh of a large sum of cash.
Families and businesses expected to move for I-285/I-20 West revamp
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Easing traffic congestion for thousands in metro Atlanta is coming at a cost. Families who have lived in their homes for years are now being asked to find a new place. The Georgia Department of Transportation needs more space for the busy I-285/I-20 West...
Man trapped on second floor rescued during apartment fire in Gwinnett County
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was pulled to safety Monday night after being trapped on the second story during an apartment fire in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services say firefighters responded to a report of an apartment fire at 476 Huff Street NW in Lawrenceville just before 8 p.m. Officials say multiple callers reported that their apartment building was on fire and people were trying to escape.
