Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Tennesseans misunderstand abortion law, want exceptions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New Vanderbilt University polling has found that most registered voters in Tennessee want exceptions for rape or incest in the state’s sweeping abortion ban. But the poll also found that they largely don’t know the specifics of what’s in the law as it stands today. The state votes consistently for Republicans and has one of the strictest abortion bans in the country. Three out of four people polled think that abortion should be legal if the pregnancy results from rape or incest, an exception that doesn’t exist in current law. But fewer than 1 in 5 were able to pick which of the statements Vanderbilt provided that closely summed up what the current abortion law entails.
wcn247.com
3 sue to strike Georgia ban on transgender care for workers
ATLANTA (AP) — Two state employees and a public school media clerk are suing the state of Georgia. They say in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday that the state employee health plan is illegally discriminating by refusing to pay for gender transition-related health care. The plaintiffs seek to have the rule overturned, recover what they have spent on procedures not covered by insurance, and win money damages and attorneys’ fees. It’s the fourth in a line of lawsuits against Georgia agencies to force them to pay for gender-confirmation surgery and other procedures. State and local governments have lost or settled the previous three suits, overturning rules against transgender care.
wcn247.com
Mississippi set to execute man for killing 16-year-old girl
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who pleaded guilty to raping and killing a 16-year-old girl is scheduled to be put to death. He would become the second inmate executed in Mississippi in 10 years. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., 58, is set to receive a lethal injection at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman at 6 p.m. Wednesday. He's been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery against Leesa Marie Gray. A federal judge declined to block Mississippi from carrying out the execution amid a pending lawsuit from Loden and four other Mississippi death row inmates over the state’s lethal injection protocol.
wcn247.com
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
KINGSFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Army veteran has been killed in a crash while delivering bicycles to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. Steven Pringle was 57. The Detroit Free Press says Pringle was driving a pickup truck on Nov. 23 when he drove through a Punta Gorda intersection that was missing a stop sign due to the hurricane. Pringle earlier this year told the Free Press that he had been in despair but he had an awakening while praying. He turned that despair into a bike shop in Kingsford, Michigan, where he fixed bikes, sold new ones and gave many away. A son says he's been “blown away” by the reaction to his father's death.
Comments / 0