How To Stop Crime in the Crossroads This Holiday Season
Christmas is a time for love and laughter. Sadly, Christmas is also a time when criminals see an opportunity to strike. Officer John Turner is a member of the Victoria Police Department’s Community Engagement Unit (and good friend of us here at Townsquare Media Victoria) and he gave us this advice...
City of Victoria Holiday Closings and Trash Schedules
Happy Holidays! That means a lot of stuff is shutting down...here's a list from the City of Victoria... All nonemergency City of Victoria offices will close Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas. Offices also will close Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day.
New Target Shopping Cart Design is Popping Up in Texas
I know we have a lot of Target fans out there so this one is for you Target nation. It appears that the new shopping cart style has emerged in is already being used in Texas. The new basket features two cup holders, a bigger space for a child, and a super smooth ride. Target Nation's reaction is mixed about the new design on the Instagram feed and some of the comments are hilarious. . Thanks to Instagram user: targetfanatic, we get a first look at these carts that were spotted at a Katy Target. Be sure you check out some of the comments below. I also reached out to Target in Victoria and they say these baskets will eventually make it down to Victoria in the future.
What Kind of Home $650K Will Get You: Katy Versus Victoria
It's always fun to look at really nice homes and dream! That is probably why I follow so many home accounts on social media. This is the latest one to pop up and I thought it would be fun to share with you. In this TikTok video posted by Nava Realty Group, you can see what $650K will get you in the Katy area. Check out the Tiktok below. I also thought it would be fun to compare that to what cost you $650K in Victoria. See below.
TX ROAD TRIP: How About an Adults Only Christmas Wine Train
This one is for all you fans of Christmas, oh yeah, and wine! Check out this great idea for a road trip to Grapevine, Texas. According to KLAQ, the experience takes place on the railroad’s authentic 1920s-era trains which are decorated with a holiday theme. The train passes through some of the most gorgeous parts of the area, all while you are sipping some Texas wine and enjoying entertainment onboard and yes, Santa makes an appearance. The last one is scheduled for Thursday, December 15th.
Kids in Victoria Have A New Way To Play At Ted B. Reed Park!
What kids doesn't love a shiny new toy? How about a shiny new park? Well, the dreams of the kids here in the Crossroads have come true. This past Friday (December 2, 2022), officials from the City of Victoria and Parks & Recreation along with a crowd of Victorians came out to Ted B. Reed Park (2101 Salem Rd) to launch a new play structure.
Dog Park to Finally Break Ground and the Latest on the Duck Pond
First of all, let's start out with the duck pond. It is so nice to have construction and renovations well underway for the Duck Pond. The latest information after speaking with the Parks and Rec Department the tentative opening date for the new duck pond is the Summer of 2023!
What Really Happened To This Tiny South Texas Ghost Town?
Located just 10 miles from Cuero and 19 miles southeast of Gonzales is the small forgotten town of Cheapside. Blink and you might miss it, this town was once a community full of people and businesses but now sits lonely and empty. A TOWN FULL OF RUMORS. Throughout the years...
Victoria – The Drought Is Over! For Now…
The City of Victoria is lifting some of its drought restrictions, but residents must continue to conserve water by limiting some types of nonessential water usage to the cooler times of day. The City had entered Stage III of its drought contingency plan in August because the water level City’s...
How Many of These Burger Joints Do You Remember in Victoria?
While scrolling through social media today, someone posted a picture of the original A-Frame Whataburger building, bringing back so many memories. The last standing A-Frame Whataburger was at the current, Rio Grande Location in Victoria. I was just a kid but I remember eating so many meals with my mom and grandma after parking underneath the cool parking canopy.
8th Grade Trial in Victoria Teaches Important Lessons
It's Law and Order: MSC (Middle School Court) as the City of Victoria Municipal Court will host a mock trial featuring eighth-grade students from Nazareth Academy at 9 am on December 14th in the municipal courtroom at 107 W. Juan Linn St. The mock trial is open to in-person attendance...
Family Fun With the Victoria Public Library’s Gingerbread House Workshop
With the Holidays upon us, there are so many great community events going on and here is another great example. The Victoria Public Library’s gingerbread house workshop is returning to an in-person format for the first time since 2019, giving local kids a chance to decorate their own unique gingerbread houses and collect other festive goodies to take home.
Triple-Stabbing Suspect Charged With Murder and Aggravated Assault
It seems like the last few weeks in Victoria have been active with crime and some of them have been very serious! Yesterday, Victoria Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Circle Street in response to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers contacted the suspect and...
New Program Helping Crossroads Residents Revamp Their Home
Keep Victoria Beautiful has been revamping areas around town for quite some time. Recently, they have teamed up with Habitat for Humanity and created a 'Brush Up' program. Habitat for Humanity strives to give people in their communities a place to call home, while Keep Victoria Beautiful strives to keep their community a clean place to be proud of.
