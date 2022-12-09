ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raheem Sterling WILL be involved against France, Gareth Southgate confirms as England ace returns to Qatar for World Cup

By Giacomo Pisa
 3 days ago
ENGLAND boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed Raheem Sterling WILL be involved in tomorrow's World Cup quarter-final against France.

But it is unclear whether the 28-year-old will be in the starting line up or on the bench.

Raheem Sterling is set to be involved for England against France Credit: Getty
Sterling returned to England training on Friday after jetting to the UK to be with his family following a burglary at his home Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

Sterling returned to England training on Friday having flown back to the UK to be with his family after burglars broke into his home and stole £300,000 worth of watches and designer jewellery.

The Chelsea forward only made it back onto the pitch the day before England take on France for a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

But, addressing the media after training, Southgate revealed: "We have spoken briefly with Raheem at training and need to pick up with him again. It is great he is back with us.

"He wanted to train today. Normally we would not do that after being on a long flight but it was a light session.

"He will be involved tomorrow but it is hard to tell what his level is so we will have to assess that.

"We are pleased he is back because he is an important player for us."

Sterling started England's opening two group games, scoring in the 6-2 win over Iran.

He was unused sub for the 3-0 win over Wales, before missing the last-16 victory over Senegal to jet back to the UK.

Sterling revealed he was "looking forward to getting stuck in" after being spotted at Heathrow heading back to Qatar to rejoin his team-mates.

All 25 members of the England squad trained on Friday ahead of tomorrow's meeting with France.

Whoever comes out on top will face the winners of Morocco vs Portugal in the last four.

Marcus Rashford starting on the left in place of Sterling against Wales, while Phil Foden was preferred against Senegal.

Manchester United ace Rashford is England's join top-scorer in Qatar with Bukayo Saka.

Both wingers have netted three times so far.

