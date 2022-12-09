ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

fox26houston.com

Cloudy and slightly cooler Monday morning, then isolated showers

Big changes are on the way with a powerful area of low pressure that will bring a blizzard to the Central Plains and severe storms from Texas to Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Look for a mostly quiet, cloudy Monday here with a few light showers. Tuesday brings a chance for storms, especially by the afternoon and evening and a few could be strong. The highest risk for severe weather will be northeast of Houston. The rest of the week will be much cooler with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s and 60s.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Texas' favorite holiday movie is 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

HOUSTON - Not sure how you spend the holidays, but arguably nothing beats watching your favorite Christmas movie with loved ones. A recent study by BeautyAnswered looked at several holiday movies across the country like "The Polar Express," "Miracle on 34th Street" and "Elf." For Texas, it found "The Nightmare Before Christmas" was the state's favorite holiday movie.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Texas Government officials reveal priorities for 88th legislative session, $30 billion budget surplus

HOUSTON - The Texas legislative session in Austin is 30 days away and this spring lawmakers will have an unprecedented pile of surplus money to spend. Over the past few weeks, the big three of Lone Star State Government, Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dan Phelan have begun sharing publicly their thoughts on just how all that extra cash should be invested.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Bills in Texas expected to go into law effective January 2023

HOUSTON - With the new year, comes a few new Texas laws that will take effect on January 1, 2023. Among the laws are changes that make amendments to the state's judicial branch of government, education codes, and the Texas Clean Air Act. Read summaries of the laws taking effect...
TEXAS STATE

