fox26houston.com
Troy Khoeler case: State report details investigations before 7-year-old boy's death
SPRING, Texas - The state has released its findings into the death of a 7-year-old boy whose body was found in a washing machine at his home in Spring. They found a troubled history from birth up until the day he died. According to the findings by the Texas Department...
fox26houston.com
Cloudy and slightly cooler Monday morning, then isolated showers
Big changes are on the way with a powerful area of low pressure that will bring a blizzard to the Central Plains and severe storms from Texas to Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Look for a mostly quiet, cloudy Monday here with a few light showers. Tuesday brings a chance for storms, especially by the afternoon and evening and a few could be strong. The highest risk for severe weather will be northeast of Houston. The rest of the week will be much cooler with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s and 60s.
fox26houston.com
Texas' favorite holiday movie is 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'
HOUSTON - Not sure how you spend the holidays, but arguably nothing beats watching your favorite Christmas movie with loved ones. A recent study by BeautyAnswered looked at several holiday movies across the country like "The Polar Express," "Miracle on 34th Street" and "Elf." For Texas, it found "The Nightmare Before Christmas" was the state's favorite holiday movie.
fox26houston.com
Severe weather: 5 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas, possibly as many 12
There is damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple tornadoes. The National Weather Service says 5 tornadoes have been confirmed so far in North Texas, as many as 12 may have occurred on Tuesday. 3 of the tornadoes touched down in Tarrant County,...
fox26houston.com
Texas Government officials reveal priorities for 88th legislative session, $30 billion budget surplus
HOUSTON - The Texas legislative session in Austin is 30 days away and this spring lawmakers will have an unprecedented pile of surplus money to spend. Over the past few weeks, the big three of Lone Star State Government, Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dan Phelan have begun sharing publicly their thoughts on just how all that extra cash should be invested.
fox26houston.com
Bills in Texas expected to go into law effective January 2023
HOUSTON - With the new year, comes a few new Texas laws that will take effect on January 1, 2023. Among the laws are changes that make amendments to the state's judicial branch of government, education codes, and the Texas Clean Air Act. Read summaries of the laws taking effect...
