pokesreport.com
Portal Recruiting: OSU Takes Shot, Gets Visit From Their One Portal QB Pick and an OL
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State got some good news Tuesday (Dec. 13) as for the past week and a half they have been perusing the transfer portal for an older quarterback to replace the experience of the departing Spencer Sanders. They had pinpointed Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong. The 6-2, 210-pound product of Shelby, Ohio has been a strong contributor to the Cavaliers. This 2022 season was a disappointment as Virginia fell to 3-7 with two games cancelled after the on campus tragedy that saw three UVA players murdered in cold blood. The final two games with Coastal Carolina and Virginia Tech were cancelled.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Really Hits Transfer Portal Bonanza With Commitment From De'Zhaun Stribling
STILLWATER – What a weekend with some very talented high school prospects visiting like Kennedale, Texas linebacker commit Poasa Utu and Adidas All-American center and pledge from Frenship High School in Isaiah Kema. The portal prospects also made up a huge part of the weekend and Tulsa transferring linebacker and commitment Justin Wright was there along with defensive end teammate Anthony Goodlow. So was huge Kent State offensive tackle Savion Washington, Western Michigan running back Sean Tyler, and Washington State wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Target Taje McCoy Commits to Prime and Colorado
STILLWATER – After years towards the bottom of the Pac-12, it appears Boulder, Colorado, has once again become a Prime landing spot for college football prospects. Putnam City edge rusher, and one of Oklahoma State’s remaining top high school prospects in the 2023 class, Taje McCoy announced via The Oklahoman his commitment to Colorado University and new head coach Deion Sanders.
pokesreport.com
Gundy Says Good-Bye to Friend Mike Leach/The Pirate Won his Last Game
STILLWATER – It is so symbolic and sentimental that long-time college football head coach Mike Leach won his final game. Leach stood on the visitor’s sidelines and collected his first Egg Bowl trophy with a 24-22 win over Ole Miss in that Thanksgiving Day rivalry game. It turns out the to be the last game that Mike Leach, “the Pirate” and one of the true innovators of college football coached in. Leach did not invest the no-huddle airraid spread offense. Hal Mumme gets credit for that, but Leach, who coached alongside Mumme took that offense to Power Five football and made it popular. He streamlined the spread and also trained a number of coaches that have spread themselves and passed the offense on making it one of the most popular in football. The spread even ran up the football X-and-O food chain to become popular in the NFL.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Douglas Lee Johnston, Jr.
age 49 of Dublin passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Virginia. Born December 8, 1972 in Radford, Virginia he was the son of Carolyn Rakes Johnston and the late Douglas Lee Johnston, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Sidney & Violet Mabry Rakes, paternal grandparents, Robert Jesse Johnston & Ruth Cecil Johnston, uncles, Randy Rakes, Robert Jesse Johnston, Jr. and Charles Foley.
Missing Beckley teen found by Beckley Police
UPDATE: 12/12/2022 12:45p.m. — Beckley Police Department confirmed today, December 12, 2022, Coryion Johnson-Hill has been found and is safe. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department report today, December 8, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance to help them find a missing Beckley teen. Coryion Johnson-Hill, […]
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
WSET
'If you're going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible': Pulaski law enforcement
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office took to social media with humor as a tool to communicate an important message after they said meth was found in a public bathroom. With a few hilarious sentences on Facebook, PCSO warns of the dangers of being careless...
