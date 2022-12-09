Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Little Chihuahua's Reaction to the Christmas Tree Is Total Cuteness Overload
As Thanksgiving draws ever closer, the age-old question returns: is it too early to decorate for Christmas? Toby the Chihuahua thinks not! As you'll likely conclude from his adorable viral TikTok video, November may not be early enough to keep this pup satisfied year-round. @TeenyToby is known for his cozy...
pethelpful.com
Pet Parent Tries to Protect Christmas Tree From Cat and the Plan Backfires Miserably
Cats love nothing more than Christmas decorations and they are so happy that we went through all this trouble just to decorate for them!. TikTok account @OllieOllieoxenfree posted this amazing video where she attempted to cat-proof her Christmas tree and well, you'll have to watch to see how well that went.
petguide.com
How Do I Stop My Cat From Messing With the Christmas Tree
From kitties who can’t resist knocking shiny ornaments off the branches, to adventurous cats who want to climb to the top of the tree, frisky felines can be hard to stop once they discover that they have a new place to play. Plus, there are dangers to consider, whether you opt to put up an artificial tree or a real one (e.g., your cat shouldn’t eat the pine needles, chew on the lights, tinsel, garland, etc., or drink the tree water).
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by mother
A house cat who has already taken care of a lot of kittens decided to also become a parent for a little bobkitten left by her mother. A man found a lonely bobkitten hiding in a chicken coop. He waited to see if her mom would return and take her back, but she never came to get her.
Cat hilariously rats out owner in front of the landlord who has a 'no pets' policy
'Do y'all have a cat?'
Seven Cats Abandoned Near Shelter Freeze To Death 'Huddled Together'
The cats were abandoned in cages in temperatures as low as 30 degrees.
pethelpful.com
Adoptable Kitty at Cat Cafe Is the Most Adorable Troublemaker
The majority of pet cats are affectionate to anyone willing to toss them a treat and give them a scratch behind the ears. But sometimes a cat is, how can we put this... difficult. Either they are finicky about certain things like what they eat or how you pet them or they only like a certain family member and hiss at anyone else who comes near them.
pawesome.net
Video of Cat Being Overrun By Golden Retriever Puppies Couldn’t Be Better
Pairing cats, dogs, and “The Office” makes this the Holy Grail of TikTok posts. Combining adorable golden retriever puppies with a scared cat is internet gold. Adding a soundtrack taken from the parkour episode of “The Office” turns the post into comedy gold. I love the reaction of the cat to the hoard of puppies running toward it. Travelere9314‘s post is heartwarming and funny, with the cat left unhappy.
Fluffy Cats Racing To Greet Their Pawrent After Work Delight Internet
Ragdoll cats were developed by American breeder Ann Baker in the 1960s and have become very popular in recent years.
Stray Cat Tries to Push His Way into a Home and Ends up Changing His Life
In early November, Sparkle Cat Rescue received a message about a neighborhood cat desperately needing help. The friendly stray showed up outside a residence and tried to “push” his way into their home when the door was open. He was very eager to come up to people and...
a-z-animals.com
9 Best Dog Breeds That Are Good With Cats
Getting a dog to keep your cat company while at work is an excellent idea! When you get home, you’ll be greeted by two fluffy friends eager to play and cuddle!. However, choosing a dog breed that’s good with cats is of utmost importance. Cats won’t like all dog breeds around them. For instance, some dog breeds have strong herding instincts, meaning they’ll spend their whole day chasing your cat around the house. This doesn’t mean they’ll hurt the cat, as long as they’re properly introduced to each other. However, we’re almost sure your cat will neither appreciate nor tolerate this.
Doggie condo? Stray dogs take shelter in makeshift homes on a sandy hill
A group of stray dogs were spotted digging makeshift burrows in a pile of leftover sand in Thailand — see their creation and how they're seeking shelter in their own "doggie condo."
animalfair.com
Holiday Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
Are you thinking of giving a pet this Holiday? Remember pets are a responsibility so be sure whomever is committing to this pet can for their entire life! It’s just as easy to adopt a purebred as it is to buy one! Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
dailypaws.com
The World's Oldest Living Cat Would Be Almost 125 Years Old in Human Years
The newly crowned world's oldest cat is a London rescue kitty who will soon turn 27, according to Guinness World Records. Flossie, according to our method, would soon turn 125 years old if she were a human. She's lost her hearing and most of her sight, but the British kitty still loves mealtime—same—and snuggling up in her favorite blanket (also same).
MLive.com
Pet tents and teepees for home, travel
Are you a pet parent with holiday travel plans and need a portable play area for your fur babies? Amazon has pet tents and teepees for home and travel. Take your pets on family vacations in style, whether it’s to the beach, campsite, or another family member’s home. Shop at Amazon for deals to make pets cozy. Discover durable tents and flexible teepees with soft pillows and collapsible carrying cases. Save on foldable cat and dog carriers. Get pop up portable play pens and more. Discover deals on play areas with enclosures, sun shelters and anti-escape mesh. Shop Amazon, and get fast, free shipping and free returns with Amazon prime.
