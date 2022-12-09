Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi set to execute man for killing 16-year-old girl
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who pleaded guilty to raping and killing a 16-year-old girl is scheduled to be put to death. He would become the second inmate executed in Mississippi in 10 years. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., 58, is set to receive a lethal injection at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman at 6 p.m. Wednesday. He's been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery against Leesa Marie Gray. A federal judge declined to block Mississippi from carrying out the execution amid a pending lawsuit from Loden and four other Mississippi death row inmates over the state’s lethal injection protocol.
California reparations task force to talk eligibility
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's first-in-the-nation task force studying reparations for Black residents will discuss potential eligibility requirements and what form reparations could take at a two-day meeting that starts Wednesday. The group will also talk about how the state may address its impact on Black families whose ancestors had their property seized through eminent domain. The task force has a July 1 deadline to release a final report outlining recommendations to the Legislature. Its work comes as efforts by lawmakers to study reparations have stalled elsewhere, including in the U.S. Congress.
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
KINGSFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Army veteran has been killed in a crash while delivering bicycles to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. Steven Pringle was 57. The Detroit Free Press says Pringle was driving a pickup truck on Nov. 23 when he drove through a Punta Gorda intersection that was missing a stop sign due to the hurricane. Pringle earlier this year told the Free Press that he had been in despair but he had an awakening while praying. He turned that despair into a bike shop in Kingsford, Michigan, where he fixed bikes, sold new ones and gave many away. A son says he's been “blown away” by the reaction to his father's death.
Winter US storm brings warnings of more tornadoes, blizzards
DALLAS (AP) — A destructive winter storm is marching across the United States. It delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains on Wednesday, just hours after tornadoes touched down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. The National Weather Service said five tornadoes were confirmed across north Texas as of Tuesday afternoon, but potentially a dozen may have occurred. Forecasters expect the storm system to hobble the upper Midwest with ice, rain and snow for days, as well as move into the Northeast and central Appalachians. Minnesota was expecting a lull Wednesday, followed by a second round of snow.
Miller's 19 points lead St. Thomas past Green Bay 82-61
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Led by Riley Miller's 19 points, the St. Thomas Tommies defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 82-61 on Tuesday night. The Tommies are now 9-4 on the season, while the Phoenix moved to 2-9.
