INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra thought his players turned back the clock Monday night. It reminded Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle of an old Eastern Conference classic, too. On a rugged night, Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 17 rebounds and Jimmy Butler scored seven straight points late in the fourth quarter to help the Heat hold off the Pacers 87-82. Butler finished with 20 points. “We knew coming in it was going to be by any means necessary,” Spoelstra said. “If you don’t lock in and play defense, they can take a 10-, 12-point lead on you quickly. This is not an easy team to play.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 45 MINUTES AGO