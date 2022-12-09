Read full article on original website
Related
Rotary donation lets officers give gifts to community members
The Longmont Twin Peaks Rotary Club presented $2,500 to the Longmont Police Department to help support community members they encounter. Rotary President Ashley Kasprzak presented a check to Longmont Police Chief Jeff Satur on Tuesday. She explained that Ben’s Club is an informal donation pool named after Benjamin Franklin for the donations that come in anonymous increments of $100 and go to people in $100 increments.
Longmont looks to expand and update universal recycling
Longmont City Council will be workshopping a Universal Recycling Ordinance at Tuesday’s study session. The workshop comes after the council passed an updated Zero Waste Resolution in September setting new targets and highlighting community needs and priorities on reducing waste. It sets a target of 75% of trash diverted from landfill by 2030 and 95% by 2050.
Walmart to no longer provide disposable bags as state fee begins
Colorado Walmarts, including both in Longmont, will no longer provide single-use plastic or paper bags beginning Jan. 1. Lauren Willis, Walmart’s global communications director for the western U.S., said Walmarts in Colorado will not provide bags at checkout or pickup beginning in the new year, and delivery will shift to paper bags.
Longmont High School Trojan Band celebrates 100 years
A group of 22 Longmont students started a band in 1922, and 100 years later, their legacy continues. The Longmont High School Trojan Band is performing Wednesday evening in a 100th anniversary celebration, which will include history and memorabilia displays. Preparing for the celebration has given students and organizers a...
Longmont police report: Dec. 13, 2022
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Boulder County dealing with backlog of failure to appear cases
The Boulder County justice system is still dealing with the “ripple effect” of people missing their court dates during the pandemic, said Michael Dougherty, the county’s district attorney. Police and deputies issued more court summons when COVID-19 was at its peak, in an effort to “keep the...
Longmont completes initial review of Granary development plans
The city of Longmont has completed its initial review of the site plan for the Granary development, the city’s Planning and Development Services department said Wednesday. The developer, Mass Equities Inc., is set to convert the Granary into a food hall and office space, said Brien Schumacher, principal planner with the city.
Winter storm causes difficult travel conditions statewide this week (Dec. 12-15)
Colorado Department of Transportation crews are preparing to respond to the strongest storm the state has experienced this season. Motorists will encounter travel impacts through mid-week. While Colorado’s high country will see heavy amounts of snowfall over several days, the northeastern plains are bracing for blizzard-like conditions. “The harsh...
It's lit: Longmont celebrates the season with lights parade
I grew up in Colorado Springs and earned a degree in journalism from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
Louisville walks to heal as Marshall fire anniversary approaches
Surrounded by houses in various stages of rebuilding, the signs with messages like, “One day at a time,” felt especially poignant in Louisville. Several dozen community members came out for the Walk to Heal on Sunday at the Louisville Community and Senior Center. Sponsored by Avista Adventist Hospital, the 0.6 mile walking course was accompanied by messages of hope and healing for the community as the one year mark of the Marshall fire approaches.
Library returns festive cookie decorating kits for the holidays
Lace up your aprons and embrace the spirit of the season – the Longmont Public Library’s free Festive Cookie Decorating Kits are back by popular demand, just in time for the holidays. Going into its third year, the Longmont Public Library’s Festive Cookie Decorating Kits provide an outlet...
SVVSD students win global artificial intelligence competition
A team of St. Vrain Valley Schools students won first place in the fifth annual World Artificial Intelligence Competition for Youth, the school district’s Innovation Center announced Thursday. The center’s Artificial Intelligence Leadership Team competed against students from the United Arab Emirates, Australia, India, Greece and other countries in...
Holiday give-back pass on sale now
This holiday break treat the whole family to unlimited fun with Longmont Recreation and the Longmont Museum from December 23, 2022 to January 8, 2023. Starting at just $20, you and a buddy can enjoy unlimited visits to the Longmont Recreation Center on Quail Road, the Longmont Museum, the St. Vrain Memorial Building, Centennial Pool, and the Ice Pavilion all through the school break. Learn more at the Recreation Passes and Fees webpage and purchase online at bit.ly/buygiveback or call 303-651-8404 for more information. You can also download our full Give-Back Pass brochure for more details.
Good morning, Longmont!
Cloudy with a little snow at times with little or no accumulation; blowing snow can lead to snow-covered roads and slippery spots.
Lakewood Addenbrooke Classical collects victory over Westminster Belleview Christian 39-25
Riding a wave of production, Lakewood Addenbrooke Classical surfed over Westminster Belleview Christian 39-25 on December 12 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver West gives Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch the business 73-39
Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch got no credit and no consideration from Denver West, which slammed the door 73-39 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Tuesday's Scores
Golden View Classical 48, Denver Jewish Day School 5. North Park vs. Encampment, Wyo., ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Some kind of impressive: Broomfield Holy Family pounds Severance 47-27
Broomfield Holy Family showed no mercy to Severance, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 47-27 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 12. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver DSST: Conservatory Green dominates Thornton Pinnacle 42-14
Denver DSST: Conservatory Green recorded a big victory over Thornton Pinnacle 42-14 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0