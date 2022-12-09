Read full article on original website
Christmas services set throughout Bridgeport (West Virginia) churches
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this holiday season, Bridgeport churches are altering some of their holiday worship plans. Centerbranch Church, located at 2301 Meadowbrook Mall Road, will celebrate the season this Sunday and Monday, as well as at 10 a.m. Christmas Day.
First-year Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School counselor looks forward to working with students
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Even though Mike Lemley has been in the school setting for nearly 40 years, he is bringing a new philosophy to Bridgeport High School students this year. “We’ve always lived in Clarksburg but I taught at Buckhannon-Upshur High School for 39 years,” Lemley said....
Hobby kits offer Bridgeport (West Virginia) Public Library patrons way to stay busy and out of the cold
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Whether during inclement conditions or long holiday breaks, nearly a dozen plastic and storage bags of hobbies at the Bridgeport Public Library are filled with ways local residents can pass the time. “Every kit is different. Every kit has different things tailored to giving...
Marion Co., West Virginia, Chamber claims 2022 a record year for economic growth
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With 2022 nearly complete, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating a record year for the organization in terms of new members and number of ribbon cuttings held, as officials’ optimistic eyes set their sights on the future. Marion County Chamber of...
Monongalia (West Virginia) BOE meets with legislators before session
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — With the next legislative session fast approaching in January, the Monongalia County Board of Education and local state senators and delegates met for a meal and discussion of the issues both sides want to address when the session gavels in. “It means a lot to...
Funding initiative opening Jan. 6 to provide grants to health-focused nonprofit organizations in five counties
BUCKHANNON — The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon is accepting grant applications starting Friday, Jan. 6 for its next Healthy Communities Initiative, which provides funding to health-focused nonprofit organizations serving Barbour, Lewis, Randolph, Upshur and Webster counties in West Virginia. “Our team is excited to partner with dedicated nonprofits that...
A great 2022, with the promise of a better 2023
As the new year approaches and we reflect on 2022, we again must applaud the efforts of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce under the expert leadership of Tina Shaw. As Editor John Mark Shaver reports on today’s front page, the Chamber has enjoyed a record year for the organization, which in turn means the business climate is set for success in Marion County and North Central West Virginia.
