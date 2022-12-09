ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

WVNews

Christmas services set throughout Bridgeport (West Virginia) churches

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this holiday season, Bridgeport churches are altering some of their holiday worship plans. Centerbranch Church, located at 2301 Meadowbrook Mall Road, will celebrate the season this Sunday and Monday, as well as at 10 a.m. Christmas Day.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Funding initiative opening Jan. 6 to provide grants to health-focused nonprofit organizations in five counties

BUCKHANNON — The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon is accepting grant applications starting Friday, Jan. 6 for its next Healthy Communities Initiative, which provides funding to health-focused nonprofit organizations serving Barbour, Lewis, Randolph, Upshur and Webster counties in West Virginia. “Our team is excited to partner with dedicated nonprofits that...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

A great 2022, with the promise of a better 2023

As the new year approaches and we reflect on 2022, we again must applaud the efforts of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce under the expert leadership of Tina Shaw. As Editor John Mark Shaver reports on today’s front page, the Chamber has enjoyed a record year for the organization, which in turn means the business climate is set for success in Marion County and North Central West Virginia.
MARION COUNTY, WV

