As the new year approaches and we reflect on 2022, we again must applaud the efforts of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce under the expert leadership of Tina Shaw. As Editor John Mark Shaver reports on today’s front page, the Chamber has enjoyed a record year for the organization, which in turn means the business climate is set for success in Marion County and North Central West Virginia.

MARION COUNTY, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO