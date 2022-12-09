Read full article on original website
Royals Review
Who will play third base for the Royals in 2023?
Ned Yost famously said “there is no third baseman tree”, which seems apt today as the Royals have a barren orchard at the hot corner. Bobby Witt Jr. began last year at third base, but the Royals sound pretty committed to him at shortstop next year despite some poor defensive metrics last year. That leaves a pretty big opening next to him at third, so who do the Royals expect to fill that position? Here are a few options.
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for December 14, 2022
Kevin Hardy at the Kansas City Star reported on the first stop of John Sherman’s “listening tour” regarding plans for moving the Royals downtown:. Private capital will fund a “bulk” of the Kansas City Royals’ quest to move downtown, the team’s majority owner said Tuesday.
Royals Review
Is MJ Melendez a valuable trade asset or a long-term part of the Royals?
There has been a run on catchers lately. Last week it was Willson Contreras, the top free agent catcher on the market, signing a five-year, $87.5 million deal with the Cardinals. In the wake of that deal, other teams seeking catchers have made their moves this week, with the blockbuster three-way deal yesterday that sent All-Star Sean Murphy from the Athletics to the Braves, with catching prospect William Contreras (Willson’s brother) going from the Braves to the Brewers. Veteran Christian Vazquez, fresh off winning a title with the Astros, signed a three-year deal with the Twins. Today, Mike Zunino inked a deal with Cleveland.
Royals Review
Royals Review Radio: “Mondays with Max” Post-Winter Meetings
Royals Review editor Max Rieper joins Jacob Milham to dish on the Kansas City Royals in December! What front office and coaching changes have these two excited? Plus, what additions should the Royals be targeting ahead of the 2023 season? Find out all this and more on this episode!. You...
Royals Review
Royals sign pitcher Ryan Yarbrough to a one-year, $3 million deal
The Royals announced they have signed left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough to a one-year deal. Kiley McDaniel of ESPN reports it is for $3 million with $1 million in incentives. The 30-year-old pitched in 80 innings for the Rays last year with a 4.50 ERA and 4.77 FIP and was non-tendered this fall. He spent five seasons with Tampa Bay, working with Matt Quatraro, and had a 4.33 ERA.
Royals Review
Royals sign catcher Jakson Reetz to a minor league contract
The Royals have finally made a transaction, signing catcher Jakson Reetz to a minor league contract, according to Fansided reporter Robert Murray. Reetz played 21 games with Omaha last year after the Brewers designated him for assignment in July. He hit 30 home runs overall, playing mostly in Double-A with Biloxi, with a line of .264/.359./575 between Double-A and Triple-A. He did play well after joining the Storm Chasers, hitting .257/.342/.514 with five home runs. He has appeared in two big league games, going 1-for-2 with the Nationals in 2021.
Royals Review
A look back at Royals first year players in 1982
The 1982 Royals, coming off two consecutive playoff appearances, were starting to age. Six position players who saw action in at least 120 games, and all four starting pitchers, were over the age of 30. The Royals served a lot of coffee in 1982 and these were the players who got it. I’m always a bit fascinated by the stories of players who appear in a handful of games, never to be heard from again - the Moonlight Grahams of modern baseball. Every team has dozens if not hundreds of these players, but you still must tip your cap to them. Even if they just played one game, they’re part of an exclusive fraternity. Since the founding of organized baseball in 1876, only 19,811 men have played at the major league level. Over the next few weeks, we’ll continue to explore the stories of these players. Here’s the 1982 crop of new players for the Royals.
Royals Review
Possible trade targets: American League East
I began my series looking at trade targets by looking at the NL East, then AL West, and now I am moving on to the AL East. I am following a few parameters. In general, I am looking for starting pitchers, third base or shortstop, outfield, and possibly catcher. All the targets are for building the major league team, not looking to add depth to the farm system, so they need to be in the majors or very close. Also, I am trying to be realistic about how aggressive the team should be, meaning no Sandy Alcantara or something else that would be ludicrously expensive to get done. There are other types of trades that the actual Royals should be thinking about and possibly pursuing, but I am not interested in the bullpen building or deepening the farm system in this exercise.
