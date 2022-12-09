The 1982 Royals, coming off two consecutive playoff appearances, were starting to age. Six position players who saw action in at least 120 games, and all four starting pitchers, were over the age of 30. The Royals served a lot of coffee in 1982 and these were the players who got it. I’m always a bit fascinated by the stories of players who appear in a handful of games, never to be heard from again - the Moonlight Grahams of modern baseball. Every team has dozens if not hundreds of these players, but you still must tip your cap to them. Even if they just played one game, they’re part of an exclusive fraternity. Since the founding of organized baseball in 1876, only 19,811 men have played at the major league level. Over the next few weeks, we’ll continue to explore the stories of these players. Here’s the 1982 crop of new players for the Royals.

