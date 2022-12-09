ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haleiwa, HI

KITV.com

Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court

One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Monday Morning Weather - Strong Winds Continue, Increase in Showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) High pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy conditions in place today. The trades will gradually ease tonight and Tuesday, but locally breezy conditions are expected to continue. Light to moderate showers will continue to primarily impact windward and mauka areas during the next...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Bomb threat call forces evacuation at McKinley High School, shuts down S. King Street | UPDATE

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Students and faculty at McKinley High School were evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the school, Monday morning. Honolulu Police officers (HPD) were called out to the scene in the 1000 block of S. King Street just after 11:30 a.m. because of the call. Students were brought over to Thomas Square while police conducted a precautionary search at the school.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Denny's may be taking over former Tony Roma's Waikiki building

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Denny’s may be taking over the former Tony Roma’s Waikiki restaurant space on Kalakaua Avenue. Public documents show the popular diner-style restaurant chain as a possible replacement of Tony Roma’s, which closed more than two years ago.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Popular ramen shop getting closer to opening in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Japanese ramen shop is getting closer to opening its second restaurant in Hawaii. Kamukura Ramen, which already has a location at Ala Moana Center’s Lanai Food Court, has filed public documents to open in the Lilia Waikiki rental development on Kuhio Avenue.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu ranks #9 for best cities in the U.S. to be a dog owner

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- U.S. News and World Report ranked the best cities across America for dog owners -- and Honolulu came in 9th place. The study looked at two factors: environment, such as dog park availability and weather, and services, like veterinarian employment, pet-sitting rates and dog-walking services.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Staffing shortage impacting Honolulu EMS

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is once again struggling to keep up with a surge in emergency calls. Over the past four days, EMS closed 39 ambulance shifts due to staffing shortages. EMS says many employees are simply exhausted by the volume of calls. And more paramedics are leaving the profession for better paying jobs.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: December 13, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Light trade winds Wednesday. Rain likely Friday as a cold front moves through the islands. Overnight, a few light trade wind showers. Partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10-15 mph.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Tuesday Weather: Breezy trades to start; gradually ease up later

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy trade winds will begin to ease up today. Expect partly sunny skies with scattered windward and mauka showers. Highs 76 to 81. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with showers likely over windward and mauka over sections, isolated showers leeward. Lows 63 to...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

More families join water contamination suit against Navy

HONOLULU-- The number of cases against the US Navy over Red Hill water contamination continues to increase. In an amended Federal Court claim, 22 more families joined the lawsuit. "We filed the federal action and we are moving as fast as possible, because these people need truth, and accountability, and...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Aging Well: The Ward Senior Giving Tree buys gifts for kupuna

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Saint Francis of Assisi said, "It is in giving, that we receive." That's what a holiday program from Catholic Charities Hawaii does for both seniors who ask for gifts, and the people who buy them. You may have seen the Giving Trees around Ward Village in December....
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Monday Evening Weather Forecast: breezy winds, rain expected

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Breezy winds continue Tuesday with lighter winds for midweek. Rain likely Friday as a cold front moves near the islands. Overnight, clouds and passing showers. Partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 70s. Breezy east winds 15-30 mph.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Montessori Community School celebrates 50 years with 50 acts of service

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Montessori Community School is celebrating 50 years! And they’re giving thanks by participating in 50 acts of service. Marjie Carroll (Head of School, Montessori Community School) shared, “We’re so excited to be celebrating our 50th Anniversary at Montessori Community School. One of the ways we’re celebrating is through 50 acts of service. One of our really exciting projects that the whole school is participating in is the Genki Ala Wai Canal project.”
HONOLULU, HI

