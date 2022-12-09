Read full article on original website
New details released in Waikiki stabbing reveal brutal group violence
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Newly filed court documents have been released in the stabbing death of 21-year-old Tony Taki. According to the filing, was part of a large group of people which was attacked by another group in the early morning hours on December 6, 2022 near a bus stop on Kuhio Avenue.
Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court
One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday. Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court. One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday.
HFD accepts illegal fireworks will go off but they urge community not to buy them
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police responded to a fireworks violation in Makakilo on Sunday but first responders believe this will not be the last call they will receive this year. Oahu residents can apply for fireworkers permits until Dec. 21. Honolulu Fire officials said they accepted the fact that illegal...
Crimestoppers Honolulu says stolen license plates can lead to other crimes
HONOLULU (KITV)- Honolulu Crimestoppers says people may be contributing to the crime rate going up and not even know it. Stolen license plates can be used to commit other crimes. When your plate is stolen, you should report it right away. The theft is a hidden crime, that's not really...
Honolulu ambulance provider overwhelmed by surge in emergency calls
Samson Juan's making about $27 an hour training to be an emergency medical technician. He knows it's a job that won't be easy.
Many residents believe Waikiki is the new hot spot for violent crimes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some Waikiki residents think the popular tourist location has become a recent hotspot for violent crimes. The sentiment comes following the beating death of a 21-year-old man and a 10-hour standoff with the Honolulu police officers that ended in a deadly shooting.
Monday Morning Weather - Strong Winds Continue, Increase in Showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) High pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy conditions in place today. The trades will gradually ease tonight and Tuesday, but locally breezy conditions are expected to continue. Light to moderate showers will continue to primarily impact windward and mauka areas during the next...
Bomb threat call forces evacuation at McKinley High School, shuts down S. King Street | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Students and faculty at McKinley High School were evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the school, Monday morning. Honolulu Police officers (HPD) were called out to the scene in the 1000 block of S. King Street just after 11:30 a.m. because of the call. Students were brought over to Thomas Square while police conducted a precautionary search at the school.
Denny's may be taking over former Tony Roma's Waikiki building
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Denny’s may be taking over the former Tony Roma’s Waikiki restaurant space on Kalakaua Avenue. Public documents show the popular diner-style restaurant chain as a possible replacement of Tony Roma’s, which closed more than two years ago.
Popular ramen shop getting closer to opening in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Japanese ramen shop is getting closer to opening its second restaurant in Hawaii. Kamukura Ramen, which already has a location at Ala Moana Center’s Lanai Food Court, has filed public documents to open in the Lilia Waikiki rental development on Kuhio Avenue.
Honolulu ranks #9 for best cities in the U.S. to be a dog owner
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- U.S. News and World Report ranked the best cities across America for dog owners -- and Honolulu came in 9th place. The study looked at two factors: environment, such as dog park availability and weather, and services, like veterinarian employment, pet-sitting rates and dog-walking services.
Staffing shortage impacting Honolulu EMS
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is once again struggling to keep up with a surge in emergency calls. Over the past four days, EMS closed 39 ambulance shifts due to staffing shortages. EMS says many employees are simply exhausted by the volume of calls. And more paramedics are leaving the profession for better paying jobs.
Toxic chemicals detected in Navy drinking water on Oahu for the past two years
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Board of Water Supply says toxic chemicals found in firefighting suppressant have been detected in the Navy's drinking water system for at least the past two years -- at levels deemed safe at the time. But in June, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency drastically lowered...
Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: December 13, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Light trade winds Wednesday. Rain likely Friday as a cold front moves through the islands. Overnight, a few light trade wind showers. Partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10-15 mph.
Runners from the mainland raced to Hawaii to be a part of the 50th Honolulu Marathon
HONOLULU (KITV4)- It's the 50th year for the Honolulu Marathon. More than 27,000 people registered for the event by Thursday. But that's not the final total showing up at the starting line on Sunday. Organizers say the overall numbers are only up slightly from pre-COVID. That's because there are fewer...
Tuesday Weather: Breezy trades to start; gradually ease up later
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy trade winds will begin to ease up today. Expect partly sunny skies with scattered windward and mauka showers. Highs 76 to 81. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with showers likely over windward and mauka over sections, isolated showers leeward. Lows 63 to...
More families join water contamination suit against Navy
HONOLULU-- The number of cases against the US Navy over Red Hill water contamination continues to increase. In an amended Federal Court claim, 22 more families joined the lawsuit. "We filed the federal action and we are moving as fast as possible, because these people need truth, and accountability, and...
Aging Well: The Ward Senior Giving Tree buys gifts for kupuna
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Saint Francis of Assisi said, "It is in giving, that we receive." That's what a holiday program from Catholic Charities Hawaii does for both seniors who ask for gifts, and the people who buy them. You may have seen the Giving Trees around Ward Village in December....
Monday Evening Weather Forecast: breezy winds, rain expected
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Breezy winds continue Tuesday with lighter winds for midweek. Rain likely Friday as a cold front moves near the islands. Overnight, clouds and passing showers. Partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 70s. Breezy east winds 15-30 mph.
Montessori Community School celebrates 50 years with 50 acts of service
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Montessori Community School is celebrating 50 years! And they’re giving thanks by participating in 50 acts of service. Marjie Carroll (Head of School, Montessori Community School) shared, “We’re so excited to be celebrating our 50th Anniversary at Montessori Community School. One of the ways we’re celebrating is through 50 acts of service. One of our really exciting projects that the whole school is participating in is the Genki Ala Wai Canal project.”
