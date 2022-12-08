Read full article on original website
A janitor laid off at Twitter's headquarters said one of Elon Musk's team members told him he'd be replaced by robots
Julio Alvarado, a janitor who worked at Twitter for 10 years, told the BBC the tone at the company soured after Elon Musk took over in October.
A Twitter executive who left the company when Elon Musk took over has returned to lead its trust and safety team, reports say
Twitter's head of trust and safety Yoel Roth quit last week. Ella Irwin, who left in the first days of Musk's tenure, returns to take the position.
Elon Musk fumes at San Francisco mayor after city opens investigation into Twitter headquarters
San Francisco opened an investigation into Elon Musk's Twitter headquarters after news broke that some offices were converted into bedrooms for employees.
Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0
Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his fortune
In brief: Jeff Bezos intends to give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime, the Amazon founder told CNN in a recent interview. As of writing, Bezos is listed as the world's second wealthiest person with a fortune of $151 billion according to the Forbes 400. Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk sits in the top position with a net worth of $251 billion.
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
An ex-Facebook exec said an employee griped to a CEO at an all-hands about the toilet-paper quality. He tweeted that the day Elon Musk told Twitter employees to quit if they wouldn't work long hours. The tweet reflects a growing belief among tech execs that employees have become too lazy.
America’s Worst CEOs of the Year: Amazon’s Andy Jassy
24/7 Wall St.'s third candidate for the Worst CEO of 2022 is Andy Jassy of Amazon.
Hundreds of people are applying for a chance to work at Elon Musk's 'hardcore' Twitter 2.0 — even after the billionaire laid off half the company's workforce
Twitter listed over a dozen jobs on LinkedIn on Sunday, but indicated they were "not for immediate hire" at the company.
JESSE WATTERS: The New York Times writers are losing money and the greedy executives don't care
Jesse Watters reacts to The New York Times writers striking for allegedly not receiving pay increases and pushing for a 'fair contract' on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Don’t like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff
Put off by Elon Musk’s muscular management style? Move to us! That’s the pitch being used by talent-starved technology firms trying to lure thousands of former Twitter employees laid off by the social media company under its new owner. Twitter has fired top executives and enforced steep job...
Use this email template from a LinkedIn career expert to network and find a new job
LinkedIn career expert Blair Heitmann shares an email template to help job seekers successfully network and explore careers they're interested in.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
Elon Musk Addresses Reports of Twitter Being Under Investigation for Converting Office Space Into Bedrooms
Elon Musk has addressed reports of Twitter having turned office space into sleeping quarters, namely taking issue with word that authorities in San Francisco may be investigating such developments. According to a Forbes report on Monday, employees were met this week with what the publication’s sources billed as “modest bedrooms...
Gen Z wants security more than a dream job. A look at their finances shows why.
Millennials told Gen Z job stability is overrated, but with a recession looming, some younger workers are prioritizing job security over all else.
Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report
(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
San Francisco tech unicorn Airtable lays off a fifth of staff as multiple execs exit
Three of the company's executives have left amid the layoffs.
