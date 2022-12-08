ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0

Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...
TechSpot

Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his fortune

In brief: Jeff Bezos intends to give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime, the Amazon founder told CNN in a recent interview. As of writing, Bezos is listed as the world's second wealthiest person with a fortune of $151 billion according to the Forbes 400. Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk sits in the top position with a net worth of $251 billion.
The Guardian

Don’t like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff

Put off by Elon Musk’s muscular management style? Move to us! That’s the pitch being used by talent-starved technology firms trying to lure thousands of former Twitter employees laid off by the social media company under its new owner. Twitter has fired top executives and enforced steep job...
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed

Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
netflixjunkie.com

Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”

