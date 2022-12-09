Read full article on original website
Longmont looks to expand and update universal recycling
Longmont City Council will be workshopping a Universal Recycling Ordinance at Tuesday’s study session. The workshop comes after the council passed an updated Zero Waste Resolution in September setting new targets and highlighting community needs and priorities on reducing waste. It sets a target of 75% of trash diverted from landfill by 2030 and 95% by 2050.
Hazardous Materials Management Facility no longer requiring appointment
The doors of the county’s Hazardous Materials Management Facility (HMMF), 1901 63rd St. in Boulder, are once again open without appointment after requiring them due to health concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents of Boulder County, including all of Erie, and the City and County of Broomfield are welcome to stop by to dispose of items like paint, motor oil, batteries, fertilizers, bleach, household cleaners, and a lot more.
County's parks and open space budget funding 34 projects in 2023
The Boulder County Parks and Open Space budget for the upcoming year includes $4.4 million from the county’s open space sales tax revenues to fund 34 projects. On Thursday, the county commissioners approved the spending plan with some adjustments to a parking lot request. With grants and partner contributions, the projects will see over $12 million in funding next year.
Longmont completes initial review of Granary development plans
The city of Longmont has completed its initial review of the site plan for the Granary development, the city’s Planning and Development Services department said Wednesday. The developer, Mass Equities Inc., is set to convert the Granary into a food hall and office space, said Brien Schumacher, principal planner with the city.
Two northern Colorado reservoir projects win final approval from Army Corps of Engineers
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday issued the final federal permit required for the Northern Integrated Supply Project, which proposes to build two new reservoirs in Northern Colorado, to move forward. A "404" permit, under the U.S. Clean Water Act, allows for discharge of dredged or fill material...
Longmont’s new library director poised for growth
As the new director, Jon Solomon has the background to help the Longmont Public Library as it grows. Born and raised in Colorado Springs, Solomon earned a Master of Science degree from San Jose State University and has spent more than 20 years working in libraries. He has worked for the Englewood and Boulder public libraries, but most recently as the director of Riverside County Public Library System.
Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver council
Denver squad cars at an encampment sweep last winter near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.Photo byTara Kane. (Denver, Colo.) Several doctors and two public health organizations have sent a letter to the Denver City Council asking that they reconsider encampment sweeps in temperatures below 32 degrees.
PERRY: The road to reality gets bumpy with Aurora Republicans promoting a way to cheat TABOR
No need to wait to take a spin on soon-to-be-fixed Aurora roads, desperately in need of repair — city council Republicans are spinning all over the project now. You see, Aurora is about to pave pot-holes and crumbling streets across the city with $35 million worth of asphalt and concrete.
Mobility coalition celebrates 10 years by honoring bus drivers
The Boulder County Mobility and Access Coalition celebrated its 10th anniversary Nov. 3 by presenting awards to local “mobility heroes.”. More than 75 guests attended the celebration, including bus drivers, dispatchers, volunteer drivers, safety professionals, schedulers and coalition members. As the nationwide driver shortage continues, the coalition sought to...
State looking at more help for former foster care people now among homeless
"Well I started at foster care when I was about three," said 36 year old Christopher Petersen. Homeless now, he lives with many issues from his past. "When your father comes home every night when your six years old and chokes you and slams you and beats you, it gives you issues," he said. He describes himself as mentally and physically disabled and has been using drugs. His past includes some time in college, but also in prison. "So you're dealing with abandonment, trauma and who knows if they had gotten abused or neglected," said Karen Cowling, director of Mission Arvada, which...
It's lit: Longmont celebrates the season with lights parade
I grew up in Colorado Springs and earned a degree in journalism from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
SVVSD students win global artificial intelligence competition
A team of St. Vrain Valley Schools students won first place in the fifth annual World Artificial Intelligence Competition for Youth, the school district’s Innovation Center announced Thursday. The center’s Artificial Intelligence Leadership Team competed against students from the United Arab Emirates, Australia, India, Greece and other countries in...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Denver If You're LGBTQ+
Denver is known for supporting residents within the LGBTQ community, and many neighborhoods are praised for being queer-friendly. Here are 5 areas to consider.
Denver announces donation site as more migrants arrive
The City and County of Denver is asking the community for help in dealing with an influx of migrants from Central and South America.
Carvana plans to open Denver car vending machine despite bankruptcy worries
Despite reports of bankruptcy worries, Carvana, the used car retailer known for its car vending machine locations, has announced plans to open its Denver location in the new year.
Longmont police report: Dec. 11, 2022
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Women who ‘moved mountains’ throughout Rocky history
(COLORADO) — For International Mountain Day on Sunday, Dec. 11, Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) is highlighting women who moved mountains throughout history. The Rocky Mountains have notable women woven throughout the history of the park and surrounding communities. Frontier women worked hard to establish their own property rights over homesteads and became successful inn […]
Is this Cherry Creek house an eyesore or a historic gem? It depends who you ask.
High-tech solar panels are increasingly common fixtures on homes now. But in the 1960s and 1970s, one Denver-based architect was ahead of his time by pioneering the design of environmentally conscious homes that maximized the use of Colorado’s very available sunshine. Richard Crowther became known for early solar architecture...
Longmont author publishes book about Spanish Peaks, East Peak fire
Longmont author Micheline Burger has published a memoir, “Firelines: Mountains, Memories and Fire,” about her family’s connection to Spanish Peaks, and their recovery from the destructive East Peak fire. The book follows her parents’ emigration from Germany to the United States, and her family’s settlement in Southern...
There's a shortage of cybersecurity workers, and these girls aspire to fill the gap
DENVER — In a world of data leaks and hackers on the internet, the need for cybersecurity workers is in high demand. But, like a lot of industries, there's not enough of them. According to this year's Cybersecurity Workforce study, there's a shortage of 3.7 million cybersecurity professionals. Metropolitan...
