Longmont, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Longmont Leader

Longmont looks to expand and update universal recycling

Longmont City Council will be workshopping a Universal Recycling Ordinance at Tuesday’s study session. The workshop comes after the council passed an updated Zero Waste Resolution in September setting new targets and highlighting community needs and priorities on reducing waste. It sets a target of 75% of trash diverted from landfill by 2030 and 95% by 2050.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Hazardous Materials Management Facility no longer requiring appointment

The doors of the county’s Hazardous Materials Management Facility (HMMF), 1901 63rd St. in Boulder, are once again open without appointment after requiring them due to health concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents of Boulder County, including all of Erie, and the City and County of Broomfield are welcome to stop by to dispose of items like paint, motor oil, batteries, fertilizers, bleach, household cleaners, and a lot more.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

County's parks and open space budget funding 34 projects in 2023

The Boulder County Parks and Open Space budget for the upcoming year includes $4.4 million from the county’s open space sales tax revenues to fund 34 projects. On Thursday, the county commissioners approved the spending plan with some adjustments to a parking lot request. With grants and partner contributions, the projects will see over $12 million in funding next year.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont’s new library director poised for growth

As the new director, Jon Solomon has the background to help the Longmont Public Library as it grows. Born and raised in Colorado Springs, Solomon earned a Master of Science degree from San Jose State University and has spent more than 20 years working in libraries. He has worked for the Englewood and Boulder public libraries, but most recently as the director of Riverside County Public Library System.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Mobility coalition celebrates 10 years by honoring bus drivers

The Boulder County Mobility and Access Coalition celebrated its 10th anniversary Nov. 3 by presenting awards to local “mobility heroes.”. More than 75 guests attended the celebration, including bus drivers, dispatchers, volunteer drivers, safety professionals, schedulers and coalition members. As the nationwide driver shortage continues, the coalition sought to...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

State looking at more help for former foster care people now among homeless

"Well I started at foster care when I was about three," said 36 year old Christopher Petersen. Homeless now, he lives with many issues from his past. "When your father comes home every night when your six years old and chokes you and slams you and beats you, it gives you issues," he said. He describes himself as mentally and physically disabled and has been using drugs. His past includes some time in college, but also in prison. "So you're dealing with abandonment, trauma and who knows if they had gotten abused or neglected," said Karen Cowling, director of Mission Arvada, which...
ARVADA, CO
The Longmont Leader

SVVSD students win global artificial intelligence competition

A team of St. Vrain Valley Schools students won first place in the fifth annual World Artificial Intelligence Competition for Youth, the school district’s Innovation Center announced Thursday. The center’s Artificial Intelligence Leadership Team competed against students from the United Arab Emirates, Australia, India, Greece and other countries in...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Dec. 11, 2022

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
KXRM

Women who ‘moved mountains’ throughout Rocky history

(COLORADO) — For International Mountain Day on Sunday, Dec. 11, Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) is highlighting women who moved mountains throughout history. The Rocky Mountains have notable women woven throughout the history of the park and surrounding communities. Frontier women worked hard to establish their own property rights over homesteads and became successful inn […]
ESTES PARK, CO
denverite.com

Is this Cherry Creek house an eyesore or a historic gem? It depends who you ask.

High-tech solar panels are increasingly common fixtures on homes now. But in the 1960s and 1970s, one Denver-based architect was ahead of his time by pioneering the design of environmentally conscious homes that maximized the use of Colorado’s very available sunshine. Richard Crowther became known for early solar architecture...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont's present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

