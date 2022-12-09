Read full article on original website
Related
German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine
A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever Puppy Cries for Mom and Siblings and We Can't Take It
Bringing home a new furry family member can be so much fun, but it's also a big adjustment for everyone--including your new pet! Whether they're arriving home from a shelter or from their mother, a fur baby can have a lot of scary feelings about the change. This precious Golden Retriever puppy named Miller is no exception, but our hearts simply shattered when we heard him cry out for his mom and siblings.
Rescue Dog Waiting for Dad to Arrive Home at Exactly 5.30 p.m. Melts Hearts
"Welllll we know who his favorite is," joked one TikTok user.
pethelpful.com
Dogs Patiently Wait for Toddler to Share Her Snacks in Irresistible Video
Our jealousy starts to peak out when we see the bond between pets and the tiny humans of the house. Why? Because well, pets are just so gentle and caring with babies and toddlers. It’s so adorable! We wish we had that bond. We especially wish we had the...
pethelpful.com
Rescue Saves 17-Year-Old Shelter Dog and the Story Warms Our Hearts
There are many dogs in search of homes, leading to overcrowded shelters. Because of this, most older dogs aren't given much time to find a home before being scheduled for euthanasia to make room for younger dogs with a higher chance of adoption. One man came across a dog who was in this situation, and the outcome is beautiful.
Mother Elephant Spends 11 Hours Trying to Save Baby Stuck in Muddy Well Before Villagers Came to Rescue
A desperate mother elephant spends 11 hours trying to pull out her baby from a well in a heartwarming video. Mother elephant trying to pull out her baby;Photo byFacebook. The video of a mother elephant trying to pull out her baby from a well in India for 11 hours has gone viral after melting the hearts of several viewers. In the viral video, the determined mother first tried using her trunk and then her feet to get her calf out which got stuck in the well from 9 PM to 8 AM the next morning.
pethelpful.com
Viral Video of German Shepherd Saving Little Boy's Life Is Amazing
Dogs are man's best friend for a very good reason, and this German Shepherd is here to remind us what that reason is. He's the literal definition of loyalty! When Tank's 6-year-old human brother was playing in the yard, he was able to step in and protect him from a random, unprovoked attack from a neighbor's dog...all in a matter of seconds!
19 Passive Aggressive People Who Were Totally Fine With Everything...Seriously...Like, Totally Fine!!!
Sure it's easier to talk things out, but these folks are straight-up geniuses.
Hearts Melt as Senior Beagle Finds 'Inner Puppy' by Playing With New Kitten
"They play together, sleep together and eat together," the owner told Newsweek.
pethelpful.com
Precious Rescue Dog's Unique Eye Appareance Has Us Falling in Love
In a world with such a high population, it is hard for anyone to be truly unique. However, that doesn't mean you shouldn't try to be authentically you and embrace your quirks. Let people love you for who you are, like this one pup who has a rare appearance to her eyes that is capturing hearts on the internet.
Mother issues warning after children ‘digitally kidnapped’ on Instagram
A mother has stopped posting photos of her children online after her family were “digitally kidnapped” by an imposter who was posing as her.Meredith Steele, 35, blogged on Instagram about her life with husband, Mark Steele, 35, and children, a daughter aged 11, and a son, nine.The content creator from Portland, Maine, posted photos about about their daily life and soon amassed thousands of followers.But she was horrified when she discovered a fake profile had cloned her photos and was using them on an account with thousands of other families.Meredith was shocked to see photos of special family moments...
pethelpful.com
Adorable Boys Rescue Kitten and Parents' Reaction Is Everything
Animal lovers can't help but want to make a difference when they see an animal in trouble. This is a noble trait to have, and it's incredibly wonderful when you see it in young children. Empathy and compassion are all traits we want our kids to have, and if your...
Comments / 0