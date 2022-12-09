ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Louis American

Legend Singers bring 'Wonder of Christmas' to Ferguson Baptist Church.

The Legend Singers Chorale Ensemble will present its holiday concert “The Wonder of Christmas” at 4 p.m. Saturday Dec. 17, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Ferguson, 333 N. Florissant Road. The 2022-23 season is the Legend Singers’ 82nd, and the ensemble has had a concert filled Christmas...
FERGUSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy