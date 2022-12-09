The Legend Singers Chorale Ensemble will present its holiday concert “The Wonder of Christmas” at 4 p.m. Saturday Dec. 17, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Ferguson, 333 N. Florissant Road. The 2022-23 season is the Legend Singers’ 82nd, and the ensemble has had a concert filled Christmas...

FERGUSON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO