Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Plea deal reached in Iowa high school wrestler’s assault case
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa high school wrestling champion originally charged with a felony as an adult for allegedly violating a victim with an object has reached a plea deal in the case. Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume was charged with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the Story County Sheriff’s Office said in early 2022 […]
Iowa Farmland Values Hit Record High
(Ames, IA) — The value of Iowa farmland has hit a new high. Iowa State University’s Center for Agricultural and Rural Development finds values are up 17-percent, to eleven-thousand-411 dollars per acre. Researchers say that’s after values rose 29-percent during the previous year. Factors in the hike include commodity prices, limited land supply, and low interest rates thru the summer.
Boone County Crash Claims One Life
(Ogden) An Ogden man died in a pickup/semi accident. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened at 5:21 p.m. on Monday on westbound Highway 30 at R Avenue in Boone County. Authorities say 34-year-old Brian Allen Lage died in the crash. According to the report, a westbound 2021 Kenworth...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores
(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
Police Unable to keep up with Drag Racers
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa State Patrol says they were unable to stop two corvettes drag racing on I-80 late Sunday night. Police dispatch audio reveals the racers were reaching speeds of 137 miles per hour. Click below to listen to the dispatch audio. They cut onto East 14th, Aurora, Broadway,...
Ankeny teen hospitalized after brutal beating at school
ANKENY, Iowa — Jamie Mccarthy said the video circulating online that shows her son being punched and kicked at Ankeny High School is disturbing and hard to watch. She first saw the video on an Ankeny mom's Facebook page. "When I first saw it, I couldn't believe it was...
School board member resigns over handling of high school wrestler’s assault case
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A school board member in the Roland-Story Community School District has resigned, citing in part, the handling of an assault case against a champion high school wrestler. At Monday night’s school board meeting, Jasmine Goeders resigned. In a statement read at the meeting, Goeders expressed her disappointment with the current district […]
Adair woman injured in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County
(Guthrie Co) An Adair woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County Friday morning. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Jaya Madelyne Fever was driving a 2002 Buick Lesabre northbound on Frontier Road. It appeared that the vehicle was in the southbound lane when Fever attempted to correct her steering, leading to an overcorrection and loss of traction. The vehicle left skid marks from the southbound lane through the northbound lane and continued through the grass in the ditch. The Buick struck a utility pole on the passenger side and came to rest just northeast of the utility pole.
Five Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Alton
Alton, Iowa — Five people were taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 10 near Alton on Monday, December 12th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 6:00 p.m., 25-year-old Cristian Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson, Iowa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 10, three miles east of Alton. They tell us that 61-year-old Dean Bunkers of Granville was driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Highway 10. Authorities tell us Maldonado-Mejia lost control of his vehicle and struck the Bunkers vehicle.
There goes another perfectly good cornfield
Like many small communities in Iowa, my hometown of Huxley is surrounded on all four sides by farmland. Recently, as I was heading out on Highway 69 to go to work in Des Moines, something caught my eye in the middle of a field on the south edge of town: a convoy of pickups and […] The post There goes another perfectly good cornfield appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip
Three Black Waukee high school students were told to ride home from a 2021 band trip in the back of a school bus after a white parent chaperone allegedly instigated an altercation with them that turned physical, according to a recently filed lawsuit and other documents. The incident with the Northwest High School students followed […] The post Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Fareway Finalizes Plans for New Build in Iowa Mixed-Use Development
Fareway Stores Inc. has finalized plans to construct an approximately 24,000-square-foot store at the northeast corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive in Norwalk, Iowa. Construction is planned to begin in spring 2023, with a tentative opening in early 2024. The existing Norwalk Fareway store located at 1711 Sunset Drive will close upon new store opening.
1 dead after pedestrian vs train accident, Ames police say
AMES, Iowa — Ames police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a train at approximately 3:14 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release.
Des Moines Police Identify Man Shot Saturday Near Drake
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police are releasing the name of a man who died Saturday night after being shot in the 2300 block of University Avenue before 6 p.m. Officers found 35-year-old Tyrone Livon Hutchins on a sidewalk outside a business. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Body found in burnt vehicle in southern Iowa identified
LEON, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators have identified the body found on Nov. 26 near a burnt vehicle in Decatur County. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 69-year-old Michael Moulds was found in a field east of Leon. Investigators said his vehicle got stuck in the field...
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in Iowa this week
A restaurant chain with more than 2,600 locations that grew to fame over its chicken tenders, sandwiches, and waffle fries, just opened another new restaurant location in Iowa. Read on to learn more.
Several garages and a vehicle hit by bullets overnight in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police looking for the gunman who opened fire in the area of Southeast Fifth Street and Kenyon Avenue overnight. Investigators say several garages and a vehicle in the area were hit by bullets. A home on Southeast Sixth Street was also hit. No...
Traffic accident leads to shooting in Des Moines on Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are working to sort out how a traffic accident resulted in one person suffering a gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:20pm at the intersection of Hickman Road and 30th Street. Police say it appears one vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and hit […]
