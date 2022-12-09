(Guthrie Co) An Adair woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County Friday morning. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Jaya Madelyne Fever was driving a 2002 Buick Lesabre northbound on Frontier Road. It appeared that the vehicle was in the southbound lane when Fever attempted to correct her steering, leading to an overcorrection and loss of traction. The vehicle left skid marks from the southbound lane through the northbound lane and continued through the grass in the ditch. The Buick struck a utility pole on the passenger side and came to rest just northeast of the utility pole.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO